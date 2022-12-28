Saluting military service
In response to Ralph Sauer’s letter that military service is tantamount to socialism, I offer this perspective. I am an Air Force brat, wife, widow, sister and mother. As you experienced, Ralph, I know that military members go where they are ordered to go and fulfill the mission they are given. You may be in a position to work for yourself. But if you work for someone else, you still most likely work in their facility, with their equipment, under their guidelines for job description, payment schedule, workload and benefits.
Men and women enter the services knowing they won’t make the kind of living they might be making as civilians, and benefits are certainly incentives to choose to serve. But I believe veterans are conservatives, not because they got or still get benefits you call socialistic, but because they are proud to have served their country. They understood and accepted that they could have been called on any day to lay their lives on the line in that service. And I, for one, salute them!
Bibby Rota
Colorado Springs
Accurate view of reality
Thank you for finally publishing an accurate view of reality. (“What’s causing division in El Paso County’s GOP?”, by Paul Prentice, Dec. 18) I’m very involved in our local GOP party, and it’s unfortunate that the “Political Ruling Class”, to which Prentice refers, has learned quite well the skill of gaslighting. Accusations and false statements run amok regarding how we “grassroots” folks are traitors to the GOP. That is the real misinformation and disinformation.
Vincenza Dinda
Colorado Springs
No more cowboys please
The Broncos fired the wrong guy.
It only gets worse. The coach was fine. Look what he did in Green Bay. Should’ve gotten rid of Russell Wilson, the slumpy inconsistent, overweight slow as a turtle, holding the ball till he’s sacked or throws an interception or fumbles — slow to react and just no good. No more cowboys please. They haven’t won a Super Bowl in 22 years.
And that Randy Gregory guy is always hurt and plays a few meaningless games. Why waste money on people like this sitting and making bucks? All Broncos fans would chip in a few bucks so we can get rid of Wilson. Until he’s gone the Broncos are in deep up to their knees.
Donald Freeman
Colorado Springs
Efficacy of vaccines
Rebuttal to opinion piece by columnist Froma Harrop:
The anti-Gov. Ron DeSantis piece by Froma Harrop in the Dec. 21 edition of The Gazette was so ludicrous and illogical that it shows a complete lack of due diligence on her part. She obviously has blind faith in the U.S. government and takes issue with DeSantis’ show of integrity in investigating the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. In April 2022, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that about 6 in 10 adults dying of COVID-19 were vaccinated or boosted. This includes three of my friends.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates (who is not a doctor), and their cohorts use their control of media outlets, scientific journals, key government and quasi-governmental agencies, global intelligence agencies, and influential scientists and physicians to flood the public with fearful propaganda about COVID-19 virulence and pathogenesis, and to muzzle debate and ruthlessly censor dissent. Why? To make big money. Mega billions.
Citizens should be thankful that DeSantis announced his request for a grand jury during a media event to discuss “COVID-19 mRNA vaccine accountability,” where he was joined by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a group of professors, researchers and a doctor who questioned the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines and whether adverse health reactions have been accurately reported. The governor also announced a state probe into cardiac-related deaths following vaccinations against COVID-19 and the creation of a committee to “oversee the medical establishment.” Contrary to Harrop’s belief, I think oversight is needed.
Geraldine Treacy
Colorado Springs
We need honest businesses
In a recent Gazette editorial the paper noted correctly that the Republican Party has historically supported the business community. The Gazette has a pro-business stance and favors less government regulation.
It believes a government is best that governs least. Logically then the ideal society would be anarchy.
Recognizing that business has provided people with the things that they need and want (and some things that they don’t want), business has also done (and in some instances is still doing) a great number of crimes and misdeeds.
Here are just a few:
Scams against consumers. Workplace safety hazards. Shoddy and unsafe products. Hiring discrimination. Air and water pollution. Union busting. Antitrust violation. False advertising. Lobbying against the public interest. Money laundering. Securities fraud. Intellectual property theft. Bribing of public officials. Financial statement misrepresentation. Harassment of whistleblowers. The list goes on.
Misdeeds by business have resulted in the need for government regulation, since business has shown that it is incapable of policing itself. The Federal Trade Commission and The Food and Drug Administration are examples of government agencies that serve the public against unscrupulous businesspersons.
We don’t need deregulation. What we need are honest businesses.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs