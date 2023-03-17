Sallie Clark is our best choice

Since I left office eight years ago as Colorado Springs’ first “strong mayor”, I have refrained from endorsing any political candidate or issue. Now, however, I feel compelled to come forward with a deep concern about our future as our city faces rising crime, rapidly declining affordable housing, a difficult homeless situation and uncertainty over our long-term water supply.

While I was mayor, I worked closely with Sallie Clark who was then a county commissioner. She and I disagreed some on city-county matters, but we also worked closely together on the Waldo Canyon fire recovery and a much needed increase in state funding for our highways. In every interaction with Sallie, I found her to be professional, willing to listen and solutions oriented.

Sallie Clark has lived here a long time, has succeeded as a small businesswoman through many economic cycles and served in government leadership at the local, state and federal level. She is a battle-tested political leader with a backbone who will not bend to special interests. Sallie is uniquely qualified to be our next mayor. Please join me in voting for her on April 4.

Steve Bach

Colorado Springs

We need real change

KKTV’s Candidates’ Night revealed much more than I expected. Thanks to Adam Atchison for excellent moderation. Along with the usual “I’m qualified because …” statements, there were consistent messages of unhappiness, and even desperation: Things are just wrong with the current leadership, and no one in power is listening. We might wince at Jim Miller’s delivery and anger, but his frustrated pleas about safety and taxes paid for services not received need to be heard. Safety and the problems causing (and caused by) homelessness were the major messages. Which candidate has the best ideas and leadership skills is the voters’ dilemma, but all have real goals that matter to all of us. Their message: Current leadership and direction aren’t working. They are concerned about where we’re headed.

We need real change and a leader who listens. Decades ago, Colorado Springs was a nicely growing gem. Greed and power crept in and soiled the city’s charm and beauty.

Among things that need new direction: Nonlocal developers building ever more dwellings, using mostly nonlocal contractors and inflicting lasting damage on our city and neighborhoods. Our economy sees little of that money — they take it and run — and many developments are unattractive and lack integration with their surroundings. Our city is being defaced by developers.

Edmond D. Van Doren

Colorado Springs

Consequences of the safety net

Joe Barrera made some valid points in his column Wednesday about the futility of fighting the illegal drug use in this country, and the resulting mayhem it causes in Mexico and Latin America. But I had to roll my eyes when he said that if street drugs were legalized, “addicts would get treatment instead of jail.”

Oh really? By what compulsion? So, drugs become legal and more readily available, and this will cause more addicts to seek treatment?

I kinda doubt it, and I think our experience with Colorado’s legalization of marijuana tends to indicate otherwise.

We have a societal problem with indolence and a failure to instill a positive sense of responsibility. This is the unintended consequence of providing such a comprehensive government safety net: those who are deserving benefit, but many less deserving come along for the ride. Government seems incapable of adequately screening them out. Realistically, with legalization, we can expect to see even greater addictive drug use, while illicit, cut-rate distribution, sales, and related crime will continue.

Dave Schouweiler

Colorado Springs

Pass gun safety laws

Ownership of guns causes multiple problems in our country.

Children injure and kill themselves and others with guns they find in their homes. Angry people pick up a gun and use it against others or themselves. Arguments turn into massacres.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Why does one need a gun when we have police departments charged with our safety?

Civilians do not need assault weapons.

We should be proud of our country having a tradition of our government protecting citizens, not of having a gun to protect ourselves.

Let us stop this insanity of gun violence. Pass gun safety laws.

Anna T. Lopez

Colorado Springs

Balancing the budget

Our national debt is out of control and must be addressed immediately. It has been far too long ignored by our politicians as well as most Americans. How much more debt must we incur until America is bankrupt?

In other words, is there a limit and if so, how much. We should not continue to spend like we have in the past or else the government will need to prioritize spending cuts in other areas such as defense, Social Security or Medicare.

I would think that defense spending and interest on national debt would be off the table relative to cuts.

Tax increases and the printing of more money are never the answers to decreasing our debt or improving our economy.

The circulation of available funds in the market causing improved productivity is of better benefit to everyone which then helps increase GDP which consequently reduces the debt.

Our economists must make an effort to balance our budget which will take many years. As my mother used to say — “money doesn’t grow on trees.”

John Childs

Colorado Springs

Cars with expired license plates

Today as I was driving, I noticed the car in front of me had a temporary paper license dated Dec. 14, 2021.

Don’t we have anyone to follow up on the expired licenses?

We could repair some of our streets if we had more license fees, right?

Helynn Bode

Colorado Springs