Hotly contested runoff election

The Republican Strategy Forum announced today its position on the hotly contested runoff election for Colorado Springs Mayor. The Forum recently hosted Republican Wayne Williams at its weekly meeting. Unaffiliated candidate Yemi Mobolade did not engage the Forum.

Williams addressed a divided group. Members were torn between nonsupport for either candidate, versus standing behind Williams on party loyalty. Consensus was to not offer support for Mobolade who holds positions in stark opposition to the Republican platform.

Williams brings baggage into the race as well. Williams is credited with bringing China-made Dominion Voting Systems into Colorado as former Secretary of State. RSF members have been vocal antagonists of computerized voting systems with growing antipathy following the 2020 and 2022 elections.

The Forum also considered existential challenges facing our democracy in the near future: a border crisis, banking collapse and food shortage among others. Regarding El Paso County as a microcosm of these national issues, the group agreed this is not the time to trust our economy and city infrastructure to the newcomer Mobolade, with just five years in America.

Ultimately, the Forum concluded that Wayne Williams’ leadership would do more to advance our shared interests of public safety and law enforcement.

Candice Stutzriem, Republican Strategy Forum

Colorado Springs

Column nine years late

Cal Thomas’s May 10th column highlights the potential damage of continued evangelical support for Donald Trump in 2024, claiming that future generations could be turned off from Christianity because of his shortcomings.

I would say that Thomas’s column is nine years late for that consideration, as most young people I talk to saw Trump’s hollowness as an individual in conjunction with his support by evangelicals as toxic. Evangelical Christians, stewed on in part by Trump’s rhetoric, frequently reflect perpetual outrage and callousness towards those who have historically suffered rather than compassion and empathy.

The toxic marriage of Christian nationalism with Trump in 2015 will have long-lasting damage in the younger generation towards the Christian faith, regardless of whether he gets the Republican nod in 2024.

Todd Nelson

Colorado Springs

Mental health awareness

Colorado is one of the worst states for mental health, especially in youth, according to Mental Health Colorado. For Colorado youth ages 10 to 18, suicide remains the leading cause of death. Risk factors include cyber bullying, social media use, a lack of a sense of resiliency and exposure to adult suicide. The Colorado Children’s Campaign reports that, in 2019, Colorado teenage age suicide reached a high of 21 deaths per 100,000 adolescents and remained as high in 2020, representing 80 deaths of young Coloradans who tragically lost their lives to suicide.

With May being Mental Health Awareness month, it seems timely that Colorado Bill HB23-1003, School Mental Health Assessment, was passed by our state legislature on May 2.

Introduced with the intention of increasing access to mental health services in middle and high schools in response to heightened rates of youth suicide and mental illness, the annual screening program seeks to identify potential risks related to unmet mental or emotional needs of students in grades six through twelve. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will oversee the program as well as select a qualified screening provider. Only this provider can conduct screenings for students.

Schools can voluntarily choose to participate in the annual screening, which would be similar to a questionnaire. The questions will be posted on the school’s website. Students will meet with the screening provider for a one-on-one meeting. Parents will have the right to opt their children out of the screenings. However, students may opt themselves in without parental consent.

After the screening, if results indicate mental health services are needed, students and the parent are to be referred to additional behavioral health resources or services, such as the state’s “I Matter” program, which provides free therapy and counseling services for those 18 or younger. Established Colorado law does allow students the option of not sharing screening results with parents.

Some feel the screening program circumvents parental rights. However, in fact, this bill gives parents an additional tool to early identify mental and/or emotional needs of their minor children. Let’s face it: Parents need help; most children do not talk with their parents about mental health or how they feel. And while School District 49 and Woodland Park School Board issued resolutions in opposition to the bill, the legislation is in step with the rest of the country.

A March 2023 report by the Colorado Health Institute states that “Colorado’s kids are in distress,” and suggests schools are “uniquely positioned to address the mental health needs of students by meeting youth where they already spend most of their day.” With HB23-1003, we now have the opportunity to offer help when a child might not otherwise seek it. All that remains with this bill is for Governor Polis to sign it, making it law.

Linda Rinehart

Colorado Springs