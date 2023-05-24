Rules of the road

When most of us drive on three-lane highways, we know the basic laws; observe the speed limit, maintain safe separation, signal before changing lanes, etc. But, in addition to the laws, some of us have a few personal rules. The right lane is for merging onto and off the highway; stay out of the right lane unless you are merging.

The middle lane is for going the speed limit; stay in the middle lane if you can. The left lane is for passing or for when the middle lane is going slower than you want to go.

When in the left lane, always try to go at least the speed limit. You do not have a God-given right to go faster than the speed limit in the left lane! Don’t roar up 10 feet behind me and flash your lights, especially if I am a safe distance behind a car in front of me going the speed limit.

If you come up behind me in a safe manner, I might even go a couple of miles per hour over the speed limit to get to a place where I can safely move to the middle lane and get out of your lane. But, if you are 10 feet behind me, I’ll probably slow to 55 mph until I can drop back and move over.

Please drive safely, be courteous and understand the rules of the road.

Rip Blaisdell

Teller County

Most citizens are moderates

Congratulations to the voters of Colorado Springs, in electing an independent, rational, nonextreme candidate as our new mayor. As a 25-year resident of this great city, I am so pleased that extreme party politics were not the deciding factor in this election.

Let’s hope and pray that the example set by the voters of Colorado Springs can serve as an example across Colorado — next in Lauren Boebert’s district — and perhaps across the country.

Most citizens are moderates who want reasonable policies that promote safe communities, support equal opportunities for all who are willing to do the hard work necessary to succeed and oppose hatred of any groups.

Doug Landolfi

Colorado Springs

The availability of water

500 new homes, near Peterson — Space Force base — 471 homes approved up north near Black Forest both approved in the last two weeks. Lots of new spigots providing water to new owners. I’ve always tended to nice grass around my home and watered within the rules set out by Colorado Springs Utilities,

As long as the city continues heading into a never-ending expanse of home development with no regard for adequate water supply, at some point those spigots will either trickle or run dry.

It seems to me that the city could publish monthly a report that would show where we stand re the availability of the amount of water needed to sustain Colorado Springs residents.

William L. Robinson

Colorado Springs

Election wasn’t nonpartisan

I don’t understand why everyone is always stating that Colorado Springs municipal elections are nonpartisan. Maybe in name only. Yemi proclaims to be independent but tends to be more progressive and liberal, which is the opposite of Wayne Williams. Williams is, of course, a hard-nosed Republican and wasn’t afraid to prove that in his negative campaign messages.

It doesn’t really seem like a “major upset”, as some have called it, more of just a direct indication what the people desire. They are tired of the old gang running things year after year with developers guiding the way. Republicans typically don’t seem to care, or at the least don’t recognize, what the majority of the people want. This clear concerning their views on abortion, gun control, civil liberties, racial injustice, sexual orientation and just plain personal welfare. It would appear that this is what the people voted for instead of more apartments and the status quo.

Yemi was completely open in his campaign messages and his political leanings in the “nonpartisan” election. Williams’ accusations and name calling was typical Republican doubletalk.

Yemi did run a great campaign and hopefully he will be just as great of a mayor. This is exactly what Colorado Springs needs to become a better and prosperous city of the future.

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs

Whitewashing American history

Just what anyone needs to read of a beautiful Sunday morning: Another White person’s opinion on what Black folk need to do. Geeze.

Dennis Prager’s opinion is biased, uninformed, and comes from a place of White privilege/ignorance/denial of lived facts and actual history.

That he uses the Bible as foundational to his opinion does great harm; this is something with its beginnings in American history since 1619 and continues to this day. Using the Bible to ‘instruct’ others on what is ‘acceptable’ behavior in this way is used by White supremacist groups as a basis for their ‘philosophies, among other hate groups.

His simplistic whitewash of American history and cultural practices by, once again, a White man telling Black people (among others) — his ‘truth’, while being ignorant or intentionally dismissive of others’ truths — those truths coming out of hundred of years of lived reality much different than his own — makes Prager part of the problem with America.

Here is an idea: White America might stop. Just stop telling people who have experienced a much different America how to think or act or feel... or what is ‘true.’ White America needs to learn how to listen; how to hear hard truths that confront, challenge and, eventually, have the power to heal.

In the spirit of biblical love, acceptance and celebration of Creation’s great diversity, let us sit down together .... And White people? How about we practice staying silent, letting others speak for a change?

The Rev. Deborah Tinsley

Colorado Springs