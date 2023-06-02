Rude, disrespectful behavior

As a Colorado College alum with a bachelor’s and master’s degree from that institution, I am deeply disheartened and dismayed by the rude and disrespectful behavior shown by the 2023 graduating class toward their commencement speaker, a fellow alum, Liz Cheney.

CC President L. Song Richardson introduced former Rep. Cheney, referring (with pride, I’m sure) to CC’s education instilling in its students the ability to “think critically, to welcome different perspectives, to see and understand different viewpoints.” And yet half of the graduating class demonstrated the opposite by rudely turning their chairs around to sit with their backs of Ms. Cheney! How shameful!

Whether Ms. Cheney’s ideas were aligned with theirs, at least they should have shown her respect. Ms. Cheney has deep family roots with the college and acknowledged in her speech that she credited her time at CC with helping instill in her a strong sense of right and wrong and the ability to cling unwaveringly to those beliefs! How does the disrespectful behavior of the graduates exemplify welcoming different viewpoints or respect for Ms. Cheney’s persistence in acting in her pursuit of what she perceived as honesty and truth? She did not turn her chair around when she perceived a threat to our democracy! Ms. Cheney had the grace to encourage the graduates to move forward by fostering political discourse respectfully and stand up for their beliefs even in the face of difficulty.

An embarrassment to the graduates and the college!

Diane Shearer

Colorado Springs

Cheers for the CC graduates

I applaud the seniors at Colorado College who turned their chairs on Liz Cheney at the Colorado College graduation ceremony.

Cheney was elected to represent the voters of Wyoming in the House. She betrayed their trust and chose to align herself with far left radicals in the Democrat Party in an attempt to embarrass President Donald Trump.

Cheney did not spend much of her life in Wyoming but instead lived in Washington, D.C., when her father served as White House chief of staff, congressman, secretary of defense and then as vice president. She later worked in the State Department and USAID in Washington. She was and is a Washington swamper, big time.

The voters of Wyoming recognized that Cheney was not representing them, and she was defeated by 37% of the vote — one of the largest margins in the history of House elections.

It is good to see that at least some students at Colorado College can still think for themselves and exercised their constitutional right of freedom of speech and the right of the people to peaceably assemble.

Sam Taylor

Colorado Springs

Shameful, childish students

Outstanding article about the shameful, childish behavior of some Colorado College graduates. As a 60+ who was raised in the Midwest, served 22 years in the Air Force, then worked 21 years for a major manufacturing company I often wonder how our country will heal after the Jan. 6 insurrection. The actions of these immature people does nothing to help the healing.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Mark Bennett

Colorado Springs

Politics is not baseball

The Gazette’s May 21 story reporting on the “batting averages” of the 100 state legislators is seriously misleading in its superficial conception of “success” and the numbers it presents. Readers and voters trying to follow the new legislation enacted by the 69-to-31 Democrat “super majority” in the 2023 General Assembly deserve better.

Since when is it the measure of good government for a legislative body to enact every bill introduced? Yet, by the implicit definitions of success used in this story, a perfect legislative session would simply enact every bill introduced by every lawmaker! I can’t even imagine a single professional association or parent or small business owner — who thinks a terrific legislative session is one that passes all the bills conceived and written by 100 lawmakers and their lobbyist friends.

Here is the ugly truth underlying the high Democrat “batting averages” and the far lower “success rates” of Republican lawmakers: No Republican-sponsored bill can be reported out of its first committee without Democrat votes, while Democrat-sponsored bills need only Democrat votes to win majority approval in a committee hearing. The Gazette story noticeably does not provide that particular scorecard: How many Republican-sponsored bills died on party-line votes in their first committee hearing compared with Democrat-sponsored bills?

Politics is not baseball!

Your reporter does find time to share one little gem: The Colorado legislators with the highest number of bipartisan bills are Republicans. Why do Democrats not seek Republican cosponsors for their bills more often? The answer is simple: most Democrat-only bills — like the onerous “property tax reform” bill, SB23-303 — could not find a Republican cosponsor because the proposals were not good for the citizens, parents and taxpayers of Colorado.

Kevin Lundberg

Berthoud

Using TABOR refund money

Last year our billionaire governor, Jared Polis, used the Colorado Constitutional TABOR refunds as a reelection campaign promise, claiming he was “giving hard-working Colorado taxpayers more money back in their pockets.” TABOR refunds are constitutionally refunded to Colorado taxpayers. The governor has nothing to do with returning TABOR refunds to Colorado taxpayers.

This year, Polis is trying to fool Colorado taxpayers into believing he is going to reduce the incredibly high property tax increases. Actually, what he plans to do is use TABOR refund money that is constitutionally due back to Colorado taxpayers. So he plans to use what is ours to pay for our “property tax relief.”

His proposal is also will increase the limits the state can keep by 1% each year for the next 10 years. The legislative staff projection is over $2.2 billion will not have been returned to the taxpayers at the end of 10 years.

Gov. Jared Polis. What a fraud.

Marge Baker

Colorado Springs