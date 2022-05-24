Room for all youth organizations
There is plenty of room in Colorado Springs for groups which serve our youth, whether it be traditional scouting, YMCA youth programs, or the new Christian groups started as an alternative to scouting.
Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA, states “We’re not just an organization that meets in the basement of a church, we’re an active outreach of a church…”.
As the parent of two Eagle Scouts, having been involved with Scouts BSA (previously known as the Boy Scouts of America) since 1999, I can assure Hancock that scouts and their families are actively a part of the chartering organization which sponsors them.
These sponsors are commonly churches, but they also may be other non-profit organizations such as the American Legion, the VFW, a school, or a Masonic lodge.
Scouts and parents happily and willingly support their charter organizations by volunteering at their events, participating in church activities, or serving in other ways to support their philanthropic programs.
It’s wonderful that we have a variety of organizations for the youth of Colorado Springs to choose from; let’s support each other and not imply that one is superior to another.
Robin Watson
Colorado Springs
Dealing with illegals lawfully
A few days ago, in a letter to the editor from Paul Garcia, he condemned setting aside baby formula for illegal immigrants. He misses an important point.
The Biden administration would be breaking the law if baby formula and other essential supplies were not provided at border facilities.
This was established by the 1997 Flores settlement, which set standards regarding when U.S. immigration officials can detain unaccompanied minors, how those minors must be treated, and how and when minors should be released from federal custody.
PolitiFact and The Washington Post both noted former President Donald Trump also followed the terms of the Flores agreement, even though his administration unsuccessfully tried to end it.
Yes, illegal immigration is a mess and poses a huge problem, but the undeniable fact is that illegals currently are here, whether you believe they should be or not, and they have to be dealt with according to the law.
Roger Thomas
Colorado Springs
They’re not f
it to serve
There seems to be a misunderstanding among some of the public, including Congressman Doug Lamborn, that members of the U.S. military are entitled to the same set and degree of freedoms as the civilian population. He’s never served so his ignorance can be forgiven — but they’re not. After being sworn in and entering active duty, many of one’s Constitutional freedoms, including freedom of speech, associations, and exercise of religion may be, and often are, severely restricted in service of the mission.
What the mission includes and what actions are permissible to restrict in support of the mission is left to the military chain of command with the president at the top and, in this particular case, academy cadets at the bottom. Those cadets have sworn to obey every lawful order. The order to accept the COVID vaccine was, and is, a lawful one regardless of the cadet’s personal set of values or beliefs. If a cadet cannot reconcile those beliefs with a particular set of orders the only available option is resignation.
It’s no different than if, in wartime, a soldier is given an order to carry out a dangerous mission he disagrees with. Refusal without serious consequences is not, and shouldn’t be, an option. When the cadets in question were sworn in to office they made a commitment to carry out every lawful order they were given, regardless of whether or not they agree with the order. If they’re not prepared to honor that commitment as a cadet they’re not fit to become military officers and expect their subordinates to obey their own lawful orders. Those cadets should be immediately dismissed from the academy. They’re not fit to serve.
Steven Schwartz
Colorado Springs
The oath cadets take
Why are three AFA cadets who defied legal orders to receive the COVID vaccine being allowed to graduate? They should be court-martialed. “I (name), having been appointed an Air Force cadet in the United States Air Force, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office of which I am about to enter. So Help Me God.”
Ross L. Meyer
Monument