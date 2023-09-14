Rise in the cost of living

Colorado is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and a variety of tourist attractions, which make it a popular destination for residents and visitors. However, the increasing cost of living and inflation have made it challenging for many Coloradans to sustain their livelihood. The inflation in Colorado Springs has not only affected its residents but has also impacted the resources that support the community. The cost of living in Colorado is 17% higher than the national average, making it less attractive for people to make it their permanent home. As a result, the state faced a net loss of 3.2% of its population in 2022, and it failed to make it to the top 10 list of desirable places to live.

To address this issue, we need to find ways to manage inflation and rising costs effectively. One potential solution is to educate people on how to save money by stockpiling, using coupons, and finding additional sources of income. We can make conscious choices in our daily lives, such as packing our lunches and carpooling to work, to reduce our carbon footprint and save money on gas expenses.

Community involvement is also critical in finding solutions to this issue. Events such as the back-to-school backpack bashes for families help to foster connections and support among Coloradans. By working together, we can combat the rise in housing costs, soaring rents, and inflation of goods and supplies.

Ashley Tivis

Colorado Springs

School board candidate forums

In response to a concerned D-20 citizen/parent the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region responds:

We are saddened to report that our cooperatively confirmed dates of D-20 school board candidate forums were canceled. We had two dates, Sept. 26 at Rampart and Oct. 9 at Eagleview.

We received an email that said: One of our media partners offered to moderate the candidate forum, which allowed us to have not pay for livestreaming and opened up our audience, so we just couldn’t turn them down. As such, we do not need the League’s assistance with these events.

We are surprised because we never charge for our forums and have a budget, though small, to pay for rooms and services to fulfill our mission of informing voters and defending democracy. We still have the events on our website as we are hoping to participate in D-20 school board forums on some level.

Thank you for your concern; the League of Women Voters appreciates your trust in our nonpartisan approach to candidate forums. We have tentatively scheduled a forum in D-20 at Library 21C on Oct. 25 to which all school board candidates will be invited.

Terri Weber, MD; Shelly Roehrs

League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region

Preventing crime in Boulder

I recently read your editorial “Don’t give up the crime fight in Boulder”. Which I thought had a rather imprecise perspective on the Boulder ReImagining Policing Plan.

In a part it discusses how, “Boulder Police Department might have been pressured by its alt-thinking elected leaders to gin up such nonsense,” however, when the reform plan was first drafted it was sent to the Youth Equity Council and EXPAND. Eighty-three percent of the Youth Equity Council agree with the values outlined and 94% of EXPAND approved the values as well (City of Boulder, Youth Engagement Summary Report).

I also thought the comment of law enforcement becoming “social therapy” was not entirely accurate. The plan is to go further into preventing crime, which requires a certain amount of manpower to investigate possible solutions.

Secondly, the new specialized teams such as the Crisis Intervention Response Team are designed to handle calls concerning specific circumstances, for instance a mental health call. This allows trained professionals to assist the police department in the deescalation of that situation. The Boulder Police Department is requesting more officers to allow them the bandwidth to expand their capability. This wouldn’t necessarily take officers off the street, but expand their outreach in the community.

It’s important that the Boulder Police Department remain vigilant in keeping the streets safe, but it is worth letting the department try to decrease crime in any way that will support the community.

Gracelyn Stoller

Elbert

Value of education has decreased

Thank you for providing a well-informed article “The Political Earthquake Coming in 2024” where you claimed, “Gen Z voters are on track to be the most educated group in history.” Quality education plays a significant role in this claim.

Even though Gen Z has the lowest college dropouts and highest high school graduation rates of any generation prior, the overall value of education has decreased, with teachers being harder to find and technology placing undue emphasis on homework. Tim Moore, a retired associate professor in linguistics and literacy at Swinburne University of Technology, states in his article, “The degrading of university education,” that higher education in a university setting is more for the sake of employment and skills rather than true “disciplinary knowledge.” The same ideology is permeating primary and secondary school as well.

It seems that students are not being taught valuable life skills such as relational, moral, and philosophical development as well as social and political awareness. A reason why education is becoming corrupted nationwide is due in part to the budget of the Office of Education being cut. Without adequate funds, schools struggle to find proper educators and sacrifice high academic standards — a crisis with damaging effects on future generations.

It would be wrong to claim that Gen Z would surpass all other generations because while statistically they have the lowest college dropout numbers and highest graduation rates, in reality, poor academic quality does not prepare them to be well-rounded, critical-thinking members of the broader society.

Anna Sawyer

Colorado Springs