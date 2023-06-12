Proud to support military academy

I had the privilege of speaking May 27 at the high school graduation of a local school in Colorado Springs called Colorado Military Academy (CMA) Charter School. This school stands for the core values of our military services: integrity, service to others, excellence in all things, courage, respectfulness and responsibility.

CMA strives to help prepare K-12 students to be college, career and community ready. Military service isn’t a goal although 35% of the grads are heading into the various military services after graduation this year, similar to last year.

This unique school may not work in many parts of our state, but in Colorado Springs, it’s a natural. CMA has an airplane assigned by the Civil Air Patrol to fly all high school students who want to learn about flying. They also get to attend various camps called encampments statewide and beyond. There, they get leadership, teamwork, character lessons, and other exciting experiences. Students also get to compete for international exchanges, advanced powered, glider and drone flight training. I’m proud to support his wonderful school.

Mark Hyatt

Colorado Springs

Lower standards for graduates

“Forty-one graduates qualified for a full-ride scholarship to Pikes Peak State College,” proclaims your front page, above the fold lead article (Gazette, May 24). Nick Sullivan’s article itself proves that many of the Mitchell grads were not even qualified to receive a diploma.

The article points out that last year’s graduation rate was 63%, and this year’s rate was 94%; nearly a 50% increase. Does anyone believe there was a 50% increase in academic performance as measured by standardized testing (the article is silent on those results)? Or even a 5% increase in that performance? If graduation rates surge and test results do not, then graduation requirements are clearly “relaxed.” How many students who cannot read or do math at grade level--or even close--were given a diploma?

The unqualified students who go on to PPSC will face no difficulties and will be moved along. But what happens when those unqualified grads go to a college that demands performance, or they go to work? Some of them will fail at that college or job because they did not have the knowledge that a HS degree should indicate. And they might not have developed study/work habits because they did not need them. Yet believing their high school diploma means they are just as qualified as someone who did get a good high school education and can perform at least at grade level, when the unqualified fail or get fired they will blame the system. They will claim something like sexism or racism. And I don’t blame them. They were lied to.

Our students, families and community need and deserve high school graduates who can, at a minimum, read and do math at a 12th grade level. That’s what a high school diploma should mean.

None of us would stand still for developers that use substandard materials, and cut corners by doing very little work that was up to code, then offer those homes for sale as if everything was up to standard. We not only allow that in our schools, we celebrate it.

Will Luden

Colorado Springs

Freedom’s more than a feeling

The opinion piece written by Dennis Prager “Feeling Freer traveling in Europe than in America” illustrates the challenge of our country’s commitment to freedom and E Pluribus Unum (“out of many, one”).

Prager contends that freedom is a zero sum game — that the freedom of others’ self-expression (in his example, those who exercise gender nonconformity) somehow diminishes his freedom. That is a false dichotomy. If the unity of our nation is to be achieved as the founding fathers intended, we must learn to live with one another in such a way that your expression of freedom can exist simultaneously with my expression of freedom.

Prager laments that “for the first time I feel freer in Europe than in America”. Freedom is more than a feeling. The beauty of our nation’s experiment with popular democracy is that we as a people are vested with the power and responsibility to protect the exercise of individual freedoms(yours and mine). In our country, that is done through our system of laws that must provide equal protection of individual rights required by our Constitution. As Americans, we have the privilege of proving to the world that we can learn to live peaceably together — without demonizing each other — to achieve unity with diversity. It is a lofty goal but one worth pursuing.

Doug Hunt

Colorado Springs

Backlash to Pride Month

It’s official; Pride month is here. However, this year, the celebration is being overshadowed by the financial backlash over major retailers’ offering of Pride-themed merchandise and assertions that certain companies and organizations are too “woke” for any show of support for the LGBTQ community. Our freedoms are under attack.

LGBTQ allyship traditionally has included large retailers like Target and Kohls. Target has released LGBT-themed Pride products for over a decade, but this year appears to be the first time it has been met with such a high level of vitriol. Not only have Target’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies been attacked by conservative forces, the company has lost nearly $14 billion, or over 20%, in market value over the past several weeks. Some of these losses can be attributed to market value adjustments after disappointing 1st quarter 2023 results, but these losses have been exacerbated by boycotts from extremist far-right, anti-LGBTQ contingents.

Extremist anti-LGBTQ forces, primarily using social media, have also attacked Chick-Fil-A, a right-wing favorite, over a year-old decision to hire a vice-president of DEI to help support people of color and other underrepresented groups of people in the workplace. Conservative commentators have assaulted the company for “woke” policies. In their eyes, anything that views diversity positively is “woke” and must be suppressed.

Now, the US military is the latest organization to fold under right-wing backlash to Pride Month on May 31, when Pentagon brass forced the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to cancel a drag show it had scheduled for June 1. The decision underscores the new heights that anti-LGBTQ outrage has reached this year: Nellis held drag performances for Pride in 2022 and 2021 without incident.

These are just a few examples of how our freedoms are under attack. Aren’t we supposed to be the country who lets people be who they are? What happened to, as Ronald Reagan said, “that we come together…that we are that shining city on a hill?”

Linda Rinehart

Colorado Springs