Right now in Colorado Springs
A few weeks ago, during the “peaceful protests” I tried to purchase a new supply of American flags. I have proudly flown the flag for 50 plus years, so imagine my surprise when I was told by a clerk that, “We don’t sell those anymore because they incite violence!” A store policy, not hers, she was quick to add.
I drove to Lowe’s to see if I could still buy a flag there and, thankfully, they had a nice supply. While choosing my flags, a mother and her young daughter also stopped by to look at flags. She remarked that her husband was in Iraq and she wanted to show support. I thanked her for her part in helping our country and she said, to the effect, “I am glad he is over there. He is serving in the National Guard but his regular job is a policeman. He is safer over there now than here.”
Both of these incidents happened in the same hour and they have been on my mind ever since.
For anyone who thinks it is OK to vote for anyone but Donald Trump, this should help. Imagine a country where you cannot buy a United States flag and your policemen are better off in a war zone. It’s real and it’s happening right now in Colorado Springs.
Carol Vogan
Colorado Springs
Legislation should withstand scrutinySo the Democrats are all in a tizzy that President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States, are they?
The overwhelming opposition to Judge Barrett’s nomination is seemingly connected to the Democrat’s belief that Judge Barrett, if confirmed/appointed, will rule against the legality of the Affordable Care Act (in a case before the Supreme Court).
If the Democrat Legislators in the US Congress are concerned that appointing one of the most brilliant legal minds this country has to offer to the highest court in the land because they fear that she might render a legal opinion (1 of 9) that would discard the Affordable Care Act, then the fault lies with the very legislators that oppose her nomination/confirmation (many of whom are lawyers).
Try this, professional politician lawyers: take the time and care to craft legislation that will stand up to any legal scrutiny, certainly that of the United States Supreme Court.
If legislators are concerned that their legislation will not withstand constitutional legal scrutiny, they should look in the mirror, not to Judge Barrett.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Tax cut helps families, businesses
We all agree that times are tough. Families and businesses all over are struggling to make ends meet. Thankfully, we can help. Proposition 116 cuts taxes for all Coloradans and despite the rhetoric you might hear from opponents, actually saves Colorado families and businesses over $150 million a year. Now, more than ever, we need to help our families get back on their feet and help our businesses re-invest in the communities they call home.
Proposition 116 helps create good-paying jobs and revitalize our economy so Colorado can continue to lead the way. This November, we can make a difference in helping Colorado families and businesses. Now I don’t know about your family, but a tax cut sure would go a long way for ours.
Milly Mollica
Colorado Springs
Let the status quo move on
In response to the ongoing Supreme Court selection process and the Gazette editorial on voting out Judge Craig Welling: All judges are appointed, most for “life” the same as the Supreme Court justices. These judgeships are all appointed by elected officials, not necessarily earned.
We always hope the most qualified will be considered. However, the current Supreme Court selection process shows a partisan selection system. If the citizens do not vote judges out at election time they continue on for “life”.
Let the status quo (primarily older white men) move on. Let new views and promotions of individuals be considered looking toward balancing the roles with more females appointed as judges.
Use the power of your vote to put new judges on the courts from municipalities to the Colorado Supreme Court in November.
Susan V. Moore
Colorado Springs
Uphold our f
iscal responsibility
Amendment B is a statewide proposition that is not the answer for Colorado’s local communities. It will raise property taxes and leave local funding decisions in the hands of the state.
The Gallagher Amendment was put in place to fiscally benefit homeowners and renters; since 1982, it’s saved residents $35 billion. If repealed, the tax bill for 2021 will cost residents more than $203.7 million in additional taxes and will grow as time goes on.
Amendment B is not just repealing Gallagher, it’s removing specific language in the Colorado Constitution inevitably leading to increased property taxes, higher rent and less housing affordability across the state. Gallagher constituted a 45:55 ratio that ensured residents would never pay more than 45% of the total state value of residential properties. This has previously been vital to keeping property taxes low, impeding legislators from giving tax breaks to specific special interests and allowing local governments to decide where funding is needed.
While some proponents of the Gallagher Repeal, or Amendment B, claim this ballot measure would help localities, they fail to mention the funding decision will go to the State Legislature first, but the state doesn’t quite understand what each local community actually needs.
Without knowing what happens after Gallagher is repealed, Colorado cities and counties cannot plan for the future.
Let’s preserve and uphold our fiscal responsibility to our state by voting “no” on Amendment B this November.
Rep. Kim Ransom
Douglas County