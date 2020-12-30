Rezoning might not be realistic
It might sound good on paper to densify our neighborhoods, but that might not be realistic. According to the plan, new millennials will flock downtown for a great lifestyle. They will be fit and energetic with no children or pets. They will have enough disposable income to eat out at nearby restaurants. They’ll never need groceries, hardware or new work clothes. Or maybe, on their $15 an hour wages, they can somehow afford a car, too. If not, then they will need time to walk to the nearest Walmart, or other store, where they can purchase the things people use every day. Oh, and good luck carrying the stuff home.
Or you can live in a neighborhood like mine, that has steadily infilled since the 1970s. It’s so crowded now, that I’ll have new residents looking down on my yard, with a full view in my windows. They cut the trees on their side of the fence and now my yard fries in the summer sun. In winter, the large buildings block out two hours of precious sunshine in the mornings. My furnace has to run extra, and my utility bill is up. I thought we were trying to cut down on our carbon footprint — remember how we had bike lanes forced on us? And speaking of that, where are the energy-efficient houses? This discussion started out about affordable housing. The new townhomes behind me will start at half a million dollars. Can anyone tell me of a single new project that is affordable for entry-level workers?
Hope the restaurants will be paying their waitstaff $20 an hour, at least. Forty-five years in this town, and I’m still waiting for development to pay for itself.
Nonne Kreger
Colorado Springs
Grandfather in older neighborhoods
As a refugee from one of the most dense cities, choosing to live in Colorado Springs, my experience brought me here.
True Planning: Do we wait to improve infrastructure now in the areas which will be rezoned, or do we wait until people complain.
Where will COS do this?
Bob Loevy comments that density will add traffic, reduce visibility of our wonderful mountainscape and will affect people’s decision to buy in our community. He’s right.
Check out the extensive research on effects of density on health (COVID), crime and quality of life. None are positive.
If high density brings more users of mass transit, then why do we have to subsidize transit in Chicago, New York, Miami and etc. High density doesn’t support mass transit!
Research also shows that density promotes behaviors that nourish crime; crowding and availability of victims.
If the Springs City Council and Planning Dept. want to increase density — or — promote more dense neighborhoods, they should be willing to spend to promote it. And, make the density fit the scene — i.e., make it where there are no residences where our citizens bought believing they could continue their life “un-dense”. Grandfather the older neighborhoods now.
Barbara Litchfield
Colorado Springs
Statement was a scare tactic
On Christmas Eve, Gov. Jared Polis came on TV and made the incredulous statement that 1 in every 32 people (presumably children as well as adults) was actively contagious with the COVID-19 virus! I believe this statement was purely a scare tactic intended to control the people of southern Colorado. I therefore ask the majors and City Council members of Colorado Springs and surrounding towns in El Paso County, the superintendents and school board members, the small-business owners including restaurant owners and workers, the Pastors and church members, and indeed everyone in El Paso County: Do you honestly believe Gov. Polis that 1 in every 32 adults and children in El Paso County was actively COVID-19 contagious on Christmas Eve?
When Gov. Polis says he is following the science, then he must show everyone the inputs and model forecasts on which he made the decision to shut down the restaurants (indeed the economy) and effectively the schools and churches over Thanksgiving and now over Christmas. While Gov. Polis has the authority to control you if it is a national emergency, the state Legislature and Senate have the capability to take back control when Gov. Polis makes such incredulous statements and unjustified decisions. Indeed, the Legislature should come back into session in early January (rather than delaying until February) for just the purpose of taking control of the COVID-19 pandemic away from Gov. Polis and putting it in the hands of local authorities and health agencies as appropriate.
Russell L Elsberry
Colorado Springs
Biden’s outrageous comments
I uneasily laughed when I saw Kirk Walters’ editorial cartoon of Joe Biden jumping through a hoop held by Xi Xingping as the press fawned over his kow-towing, hoop-jumping ability. It was no secret that Biden was beholden to China in the Obama administration, and it is no secret that he will be beholden to China during his administration. I suspect we will see a growing number of similar cartoons and comments. Regrettably, cartoonists and commentators (except, I note, those from Creators Syndicate) did not lampoon Biden this way before the election.
I also note that they never breathed a word of the racist comments he made throughout this career (many made recently), such as his outrageously racist statement that Barack Obama was the first Black man who was “articulate and bright and clean,” as if African Americans are ill-spoken, stupid and filthy. Then there was his vehement opposition to busing, which his soon-to-be vice president excoriated him for, and his condemnation of school integration as the most racist concept conceivable.
No one (except the pre-election press) can forget his disgustingly racist statement that African American convicts are such sociopaths that they cannot be rehabilitated. I suppose he made that comment when he was with his white supremacist senator friends whom he boasted to pal around with. Certainly, he would never pal around with the poor Black kids whom he says are just as smart as rich white kids, or the Black women who stocked his shelves as he cowered in his basement awaiting Election Day, or the folks with Indian accents who, he claims, own the Dunkin Donuts and 7-Eleven stores.
Gordon J. Williams
Colorado Springs