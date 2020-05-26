Revitalize the hardest hit industry
How about the city of Colorado Springs administration become proactive in their support of restaurants and bars by increasing the square footage of these establishments during the pandemic? Downtown could close off parts of Tejon Street from parking and driving to allow restaurants and bars to use the outdoor space in front of their establishments for customers. This can also be accomplished in Old Colorado City on Colorado Avenue by detouring street traffic for five blocks.
If we require restaurants and bars to operate at only 50% occupancy, many will fail financially. However, we can increase their space through the summer season and provide them with enough space to maintain social distancing requirements. Heaters and tent coverings could provide more opportunity to recoup some of their lost revenue during inclement weather.
The city would gain some additional tax revenue and some of our hard working independent restaurant and bar owners could regain business. This will provide increased employment opportunities for service staff and assist them in regaining their livelihood for the summer months. This same measure will also assist the hospitality industry as hotels need to offer guests places to eat and drink.
So, let us give up a little bit of that parking meter money and revitalize one of the hardest hit industries in our community.
Steve Rauch
Colorado Springs
How good life can be
Vince Bzdek’s idea of closing down part of Tejon Street to make room for outdoor dining is terrific. Moreover, his two paragraph description of the small Italian fishing village of Vernazza, and their nightly outdoor get-together over food, drink, music, and song, made my wife and I long to go there. I do hope we can open up Tejon for dining. And Mr. Bzdek, thanks for sharing this cheerful picture of how good life can be.
Benjamin Fromuth
Colorado Springs
Everything at taxpayers’ expense
Did I not hear our Mayor say that if the voters would approve the extension of the 2C tax we taxpayers give the city, the money would be used to redo residential streets? Has anyone seen any sign of this being done?
Mr Mayor: I think you should get behind the wheel of your car and drive north on Academy Boulevard and turn right onto Austin Bluffs Parkway to Barnes. What a disgrace that section is.
Then try to avoid potholes on Bluestem from Oro Blanco to Iron Horse. Next enjoy a drive on Old Farm west from Iron Horse on. I don’t think that street has been touched since that area was built. Last in the area: Oro Blanco from Barnes to South Carefree. Aren’t most of these residential streets? What happened to that 2C money? You don’t have to answer. Again we will hear all the curbs and sidewalks have to be replaced; even where there never before were any.
And now you want to keep the TABOR money. When will it end? Probably not until you get all your new, big, fancy buildings and everything else you want at taxpayers’ expense.
Joan Neugebauer
Colorado Springs
County gets the short-end again
I was excited to learn this week through a Gazette article that I could be tested for COVID-19 without a Doctor’s note. Gov. Polis was quoted as saying “we’re excited that we’ve made it free, easy and quick for everybody”. This is really not true for El Paso County residents. Of the 38 State supported testing locations across Colorado, not a single one is located in El Paso County.
Elbert County, population 26,729, has a free testing site. Teller County, population 25,388, has a free testing site. However, El Paso County with a population of 720,403, does not have a State sponsored testing site. The Denver area has no less than 5 different sites, including the Pepsi Center, for which Polis is spending $3.5 million to open this week.
Why does El Paso County get the short-end again? Because Polis clearly favors the more Democratic populations of Boulder and Denver. We can’t even get a no-charge third lane on I-25 to connect the two biggest cities in Colorado. Instead what we are getting from Polis is a toll lane (after five years of painful construction headaches). Residents of El Paso County will never get a fair share of the State’s resources until the Democratic tenure has ended.
Chase Vendl
Colorado Springs
Continue to wear masks
We in Colorado have achieved the goal of “flattening the curve” of new cases of Covid-19. That is indeed good news. But that does not mean the end is in sight for the pandemic. It simply means that the new cases of infection are being spread out over months instead of over weeks.
CNN reports the U.S. has 1.6 million cases, and there are 5.2 million worldwide as of May 22. Now we need to accept that there will be millions more infections before there is a successful vaccine to mitigate the danger of returning to our old way of life. We also have to accept that the way of life we’ll see next year won’t be the same as we’ve been accustomed to. So, while I’m glad that restaurants and shops are re-opening, we must continue to wear masks and stay apart as much as practical, to keep the flattened curve from rising. As Alan Goins mentions in his letter (published May 21, about our city becoming a permanent home of the Space Command) “Too much confidence makes one careless.”
Ron and Jean Bruns
Colorado Springs
What’s going on in New York
So Froma Harrop thinks Andrew Cuomo would be a good vice president! Does she know what’s going on in New York? He put sick people with the virus back in nursing homes, more died because of it. He has criminals let out of prison because of the virus. criminals that have raped and murdered when let out. He has a mayor who has no regard for the police and who’s wife can’t account for millions of dollars. People are leaving in droves. I am glad I left a long time ago.
Cuomo has no regard for the taxpayers of the state or city — open borders, licenses for undocumented people. He’s trying to hold the state hostage for more state aid. You have to be kidding to think Cuomo or anyone like him, extreme leftist, could help run this country.
Nona Capace
Colorado Springs