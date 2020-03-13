Revisit the bear-proof trash cans
Starting March 1, residents on the west side of I-25 have to face a city ordinance requiring they either buy the bear-resistant trash can or pay fines starting at $100 for the first offense. I think this ordinance is unfair — here is why:
My husband and I have owned a property on West Pikes Peak for more than 20 years, and we never had a problem with a bear invading our trash can.
1)We pay $67.50 for two cans every three months from Springs Waste Management. We called and found the fee for renting two bear-proof cans would cost $105 quarterly.
2) You cannot find bear-proof cans in stock in Colorado Springs. For example (Home Depot): I am told that every shipment was only six or eight cans for each store, and it costs $248 for one can. The only way that I can be assured to get one is to order online but pay an additional $50 delivery fee.
3) We know that there is a tremendous amount of theft on the west side. How can I be sure that someone will not steal my $550 in trash cans? Plus realistically, how many people can afford this type of investment?
4) I urge Colorado Springs City Council to revisit this order and have a realistic solution to this matter.
Hong Yu Preiss
Manitou
These are not user-friendly features
As Colorado Springs has climbed the “best-of” lists over the past few months, the city might want to be capitalizing on the accolades.
You would think we might want to be putting our best foot forward in the downtown area for tourists ... and also for young couples and senior citizens who might not only be financially struggling but also find it difficult to attend a show in combination with a dinner downtown without running back and forth to pay a parking meter.
And why do I have to pay a parking meter at 7 a.m. or on Sunday afternoon? These are not user-friendly features of a thriving downtown. Perhaps people would not object to the rise in parking meter costs if we were still able to park before 9 a.m., after 6 p.m., and on Sunday afternoon without paying a meter.
Marty Kelley
Colorado Springs
Ignoring the wishes of the residents
Let me get this straight. The City Council would like us to approve a huge pay increase for council members.
Although the voters in Colorado Springs voted to approve recreational pot, City Council knows best and banned recreational sales. Although traffic is quite difficult, City Council has brought us traffic lanes reduced from 2 or 3 lanes to fewer lanes accompanied by wide, extensive and mostly unused bike lanes. This continues in spite of the wishes of the vast majority of residents. The City Council continues to move toward approving extra housing units on single family, residential lots. This is contrary to the rules under which home owners purchased their property and contrary to the desires of residents.
Without regard to the wishes of residents and downtown businesses, City Council has brought us increased parking fees and increased hours for parking fees in the downtown area. It seems to have forgotten the adage, “If you want less of something (downtown customers and businesses), then tax it more.
How can they expect the voters to reward them for their continual practice of ignoring the wishes of the residents? I don’t believe they have earned a huge pay raise.
Perhaps they should exhibit listening to and heeding the wishes of the residents for a few years and then asking for raise. We might change our mind.
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs
A special breed of coaches
Nathan Pine, director of athletics at the Air Force Academy, missed the boat. The be-all, end-all of the Air Force Academy (or any military school) athletic department is not to win all games. It is more important to run a clean program that reinforces in those wonderful young women and men the principles that will contribute to their development as leaders of character.
Yes, winning matters, but not if it becomes the only thing. More important are coaches that matter.
Like coaches Frank Serratore, Chris Miller, and Dave Pilipovich and so many others at AFA who know that helping these cadets through four grueling years is part of what they gladly do in addition to coaching. The academy is not a “regular” university and these are not “regular” university programs these young people take on.
For many, their coaches are the mentors who help them get through the four years. It is this special breed of coaches that are the heart of the academy athletic department and it is they that keep that organization humming. It is too bad Pine hasn’t figured that out.
Susan Andrews
Colorado Springs
Lower the cost of tuition
Bernie Sanders, on his soap box, preaches on abolishing college debt. Our granddaughter, a year ago, graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in mechanical engineering. Her parents, our daughter and son-in-law, paid $78,000 per year for her tuition. A four year education at Northwestern, when you do the math, is quite expensive.
Fortunately, our daughter and son-in-law are blessed to be in a financial situation where they are able to sustain that kind of tuition/debt, whereas most individuals cannot. Rather than forgiving all college debt, why not enact a principle I do not hear too much, if any, discussion on. That would be to lower the cost of tuition. College professors, especially one that is tenured, make a considerable income.
On Chron.com, they list the average salary of a tenured college professor at $141,476. If we could curtail their salary by 25%-33%, that would significantly reduce the cost of an education and allow more individuals access to college. With the percentage deduction I have listed that would bring a tenured professor’s salary to $107,107-$94,789, respectively. That is a feasable income, especially when you consider the median household income in the U.S. is $56,516, according to 2015 data from the U.S. Census.
The adage “those who can do, do, while those who can’t do teach”, I believe has some validity, and Bernie does a lot of teaching.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs