Returning families to school, work
While schools and parents across our state have successfully adapted our instructional efforts, we also have the hopeful expectation of a return to school in the fall — a hope has been bludgeoned as we hear in vague terms that state leadership might not allow this until January.
If we begin a school year using an online platform, establishing authentic relationships between students and teachers, students and one another, schools and new families, will be especially difficult. Video calls and small groups won’t be the jovial times of seeing faces of missed friends and teachers that they are today. The faces on the device might be no more personal to our kids than talking heads on the news.
Beginning a K-12 school year outside classrooms will be detrimental for children who require educational assistance as teachers will be challenged in providing accurate assessments of their students. As research has identified, low-income families have less access to books, and so children from low-income families will suffer most, widening the education gap between students from families with means and students whose families are without. This is exacerbated by the reality that many parents will not be able to return to work because they need to remain home to care for children.
Our elected officials need to emerge with a plan for our schools that allows families to return to work and doesn’t leave the most vulnerable children behind.
We need our state leadership to trust local school districts to make decisions, recognizing that the impact of COVID-19 varies from county to county. We need confidence to be restored, knowing that our leaders care enough about education to develop a plan of opening schools for in-person instruction is Plan A, a plan that will only be derailed under plainly communicated circumstances.
Local schools have been a bedrock of community in the U.S. for as long as any of us have been alive, and their reopening should not be pushed off without a compelling reason.
Wade Copland
Colorado Springs
Applaud this essential workforce
Working from home might be the new normal for many, but for a talented segment of the workforce it is not an option. Now, more than ever, professionals with disabilities are being called on perform vital work in response to COVID-19.
Right now, custodians — including those with disabilities working at Goodwill of Colorado — are putting the safety of others above their own. Their unwavering commitment to perform these jobs with pride every day, regardless of the risks, is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On any given day, custodial teams could be entering buildings with known exposures to the virus.
Goodwill’s AbilityOne custodial contracts in partnership with Schriever Air Force Base and the Air Force Academy span over 30 years and collectively employ nearly 70 individuals with significant developmental challenges.
Other individuals with disabilities across the country continue to manufacture personal protective equipment in support of the COVID-19 situation.
Before the pandemic, people performing these vital jobs were often overlooked; now they are considered essential personnel. As communities work to provide custodial services and manufacture PPE for those that need it most, let us recognize and applaud this essential workforce—now and in the future.
Vince Loose, SourceAmerica and Joe Cunningham, Goodwill
Colorado Springs
Testimonial to community colleges
Atta Boy goes to Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College and the editorial staff of The Gazette. Your Guest Opinion piece on April 25 about community colleges in our area is right on the mark.
When I hear young people say they cannot afford a university degree, I feel they have not checked the cost of our fine community colleges in the Pikes Peak region. As one with a master’s degree, I am a testimonial to the community college system putting higher education within the reach of average students with little financial resources.
The small high school I attended had only 52 graduates, and about half of our graduates attended the local community college. Of that, most of them went on to a four-year university and many received graduate degrees. One became a judge, several teachers, another a school superintendent, two police detectives, one a high-volume property developer, two plant superintendents and one Army colonel.
Dennis L. Cripps
Colorado Springs
Require masks for service
Grocery store employees are required to wear masks, and all of us are strongly encouraged to wear masks in public places where maintaining social distance might be difficult.
Unfortunately, some shoppers in grocery stores are choosing to ignore this guidance and shop without masks.
For years, we have been used to and accepted signs on restaurant door saying “no shirt, no shoes, no service” or similar messages. How about taking the same approach with masks and requiring them to shop in the store? We senior citizens — and probably the employees — would appreciate it.
Lloyd Nordhausen
Colorado Springs
To stop gun violence
I am always amazed at how people twist the facts to support gun restrictions. Lily Alves states that suicide is the largest contributor to gun deaths.
What is the largest cause of gun violence then: Over 100,000 Americans are injured every year by gun assaults (gun assaults means crime).
And the largest causes of suicide by gun is untreated drug addiction and mental illness.
Why do people buy guns then? I think to protect their families and their homes from those same criminals and mentally ill drug addicts.
The bottom line is to stop gun violence and to encourage people not to “need” guns you need to incarcerate criminals and treat drug addiction and mental illness. This should also be mandated by a judge just like the red flag law.
Harry Keefe, M.D.
Colorado Springs