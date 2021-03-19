Return power to the people
Now is the time to amend the U.S. Constitution to limit the terms of senators and representatives. The need is graphically demonstrated by what is going on in Washington, D.C. When the political party in power insists on bypassing legislative rules and traditions that promote the debate and give and take required for bipartisan legislation, legislation that can be supported by the vast majority of voters, we know that something is drastically wrong.
Our federal government is based on the will of the majority of people, and to accomplish this end, we have to consider the needs and desires of all of our citizens. Our Founding Fathers did not intend for one political party in power to jam through the legislative process legislation that is strongly opposed by half of the electorate. Yet, that seems to be happening today.
To a large extent, this can be minimized, moving forward, by placing term limitations on our elected members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. This will prevent members from serving for 20-40 years and in the process forgetting whom they represent.
The people who represent us should serve a limited time in office and return to the communities they have served to live under the laws they have passed.
I propose a limit of six terms in the House and two terms in the Senate, or a combination of 12 years between the two. We need greater turnover to return power to the people.
Robert Lee
Colorado Springs
Victims of a backlog?
Regarding the letters about expired license plates: My daughter bought a new car in August. She registered it as soon as possible, but her plates did not arrive by the temporary expiration date. She got an extension on the temporary date but that date came and went and still no plates.
Finally, in February, the plates arrived, seven months after she purchased and registered her car. I can’t speak for expired plates, but many of those expired temporary plates are victims of a backlog at the DMV.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
It took almost 40 years
It made me happy to read your article about the removal of the Indian mascot at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Almost 40 years ago my son Scott attended Cheyenne Mountain High School, and he was half Native American. There in the gym was a big picture on the wall of a mean and ferocious-looking Indian representing the sports team. He was very offended by this image and wrote a letter to the superintendent requesting that this picture were removed. As far as I can remember, this letter was never acknowledged nor the image changed or removed. It took almost 40 years for his request to be granted. Good.
Gertrud (Getty) Nuhn
Colorado Springs
This counterproductive silliness
Why would our county commissioners declare a “Meat-In Day” other than petty partisan pique at our dastardly Democratic governor?
Did our county public health professionals express concern that people might try a healthy behavior for one day?
Did meat really need their endorsement, because we’re not eating enough of it already? Are they planning to protest Bike to Work Day with “Drive Alone in the Least Efficient Vehicle Available Day”? Will they counter Screen Free Week with “County Couch Potato Week”?
Even as a lifelong, meat-eating Republican, it’s disappointing to see our local leaders so bereft of good ideas that they sink to this sort of counterproductive silliness. I hope they get back to real work soon.
Kyle Loosli
Colorado Springs
Enough scare tactics
Froma Harrop’s alarmist climate change opinion (March 17) was sorely exaggerated. She talked about a “rapidly warming planet” when the actual temp change is about 1 degree in many years. “Rising seas imperiling Norfolk Navy Base?” The sea level has risen about an inch. If you look at weather history, the planet has seen swings in temperature over long periods that have nothing to do with people.
There are enough scare tactics in the world. Don’t add this to it when the US has reduced CO by over 20%. Throw stones at China. President Joe Biden’s climate change plan will hurt our economy and poor people the most but will not make a dent in changing the climate.
Terrance Stokka
Black Forest
The climate is always changing
Froma Harrop’s climate change hysteria was outstanding. I wonder why she didn’t quote socialist AOC, “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” By the way, the climate is always changing. Just do some research.
If Harrop is really serious about addressing global warming, she will support nuclear power. As environment Michael Shellenberger states in his book “Apocalypse Never”, “Only nuclear, not solar and wind, can provide abundant, reliable, and inexpensive heat.” (and energy) I would encourage Harrop to read his book with an open mind. She would benefit from his balanced prospective, not climate hysteria.
Bill Crow
Larkspur