Retiring manager deserves the best
Congratulations to Dot Lischick, retiring as the general manager of The Broadmoor World Arena and the Pikes Peak Center. I enjoyed working with her during the Colorado Gold Kings days of professional hockey. She worked so hard every day. She was always thoughtful in her management and handled situations and various personalities with solid and insightful skills.
I hope the next manager or management group continues her legacy. All the best to you, Dot! You deserve all good things to come.
Annie Valades
Colorado Springs
COVID and the midterm election
At last, a lucid, sensible, insightful exposé about the COVID-19 pandemic: “Americans are too fearful over COVID” by Armstrong Williams in the Friday edition of The Gazette. Despite those who think otherwise, the “never let a crisis go to waste” political discourse of the Biden administration and the dishonest reporting on the pandemic by the media has only exacerbated the problem. Why? A fretful attempt to influence the 2022 midterm election and retain control of Congress. Why? I don’t know, because by so drastically wanting to remake America it’s like they are willing to cut off their nose to spite their face.
John Elms
Colorado Springs
Column on the COVID madness
Paul Klee, the sports columnist, wrote a column in the Gazette on Sunday, that should be read by everyone, sports-minded or not, if you have been affected by the COVID madness. That means everyone.
The column centers on how adversely the COVID controversy has affected the athletic world with the conflicting mandates, warnings, forecasts, threats, ad infinitum.
But reading his excellent condensing of all the harm that has been wrought in the world of sports, you also realize the exact same harm has been done to our country in general.
Hopefully, readers who missed this column can still locate it, it is so worth the read. To have a writer tell it like it is, not concerned whether it is liked or not. Well done, Paul.
Patricia Locke
Colorado Springs
Potentially important technology
Re: Bentley Rayburn column Sunday on SMRS: I want to thank the general for taking the time and effort to write such a clear article on this potentially important technology. Being involved with the Department of Defense for 50 years, I should have given this subject some thought before, but never did.
I hope The Gazette will solicit other experts’ assessments of the potential for SMRs to basically solve our cost of utilities crisis. I note that Kemmerer, Wyo., is planning to convert their coal-fired power station with nuclear. I wonder if they are going to use SMRs?
Lamar ‘Spike’ Craig
Colorado Springs
The defi
nition of fascism
The El Paso County GOP members who are considering the banishment of those who buck their party best look up the definition of fascism. They have spelled it out very clear in their proposal. A proposal which takes away all chances of bipartisan policymaking. And at what point will they want to banish being a Democrat in this county?
Floyd Reichert
Colorado Springs
Boebert’s hateful rhetoric
In response to the Gazette’s viewpoint, Lauren Boebert is a dangerous embarrassment to the people of Colorado. She latched on to Donald Trump’s false narrative of voter fraud, which has been extensively investigated. On the morning of Jan. 6, she tweeted, “Today is 1776,” suggesting she knew of the coming insurrection and was looking forward to it.
Rep. Boebert’s anti-Muslim statements should not be tolerated. A video from a speech she gave in September showed her claiming to have gotten on an elevator with a staffer and Rep. Ilhan Omar. She claimed to say to the staffer, “...Well, lookey there, it’s the Jihad Squad. She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running, so we’re good.”
At this same event, she also called Omar and Rashida Tlaib, another Muslim congresswoman, “black-hearted evil women.” In a video from another event, she tells supporters the same recycled story except with more drama. This time, a Capitol police officer is sprinting toward the elevator door as it closes, and she reassures him that because Omar doesn’t have a backpack, she and the staffer are fine. (Omar has stated, not surprisingly, that this event never occurred.)
Boebert’s hateful rhetoric is offensive to all who cherish the freedom of religion we are granted by the Constitution. Islamophobia cannot be condoned.
Don Coram is not the only choice to unseat Boebert in the coming election; conservative voters should also consider Marina Zimmerman. Whoever they choose, I hope the people of the Third Congressional District will have the wisdom to vote this buffoon out of office.
Beatrice Dalloway
Colorado Springs