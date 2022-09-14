Restore pride in our city
I know everyone enjoys the moisture we have received this summer. Everything is nice and green. But people have forgotten their responsibilities for keeping weeds, trash and junk under control. Go to most any alley or utilities easement as well as many sidewalks and see the chest-high weeds and elm bushes and trees. Many will turn into tumbleweeds after the first hard freeze.
I encounter knee-high, chest-high and even head-high weeds on my daily walks, sometimes causing me and other pedestrians to walk in the street. According to the City Code Enforcement booklet, property owners are required to keep their weeds trimmed. I am suggesting to the mayor and the City Council that a reminder about weeds be included in utility bills to get the message out to property owners and tenants. Let’s help restore pride in our city.
Bill Worthington
Colorado Springs
Where are the school buses?
Regarding Sunday’s excellent article by Jon Caldara, “Charter schools — separate and unequal.” I live just outside Monument, and when I drive by our charter school, Monument Academy on Highway 105, I see nothing but parents in cars picking up or dropping off their kids. The line of cars must be close to a quarter mile long, with idling engines and waiting parents.
This has got to be the biggest waste of gasoline and valuable time in the county. If all schools get about $10,000 per student, where are the school buses? Do they only serve noncharter schools? Why does this charter school not get its fair share? Where is the equity in this?
Erik Lessing
Monument
Greed is the problem
Ten years from now, city and county officials will look back on today’s leadership and label them crazy or corrupt. How else could they have approved such an obviously flawed plan and built an outdoor concert theater in the middle of a residential neighborhood? Oh, and provide no parking?
Ten years from now, city and county officials will be perplexed as they contend with the millions of dollars needed for the traffic, crime, security, pollution, and complaints resulting from the Sunset Amphitheater. Greed is the problem.
The singular drive to raise more taxes created the perfect collusion and foregone conclusion masked only by a veneer of citizen concern. Where is the independent analysis? If the switch to a strong mayoral government caused the needs of the many to be trumped by the needs of the few, then let us return to the inefficient but benign days of city management.
Rick White
Colorado Springs
Unaffiliated voters’ influence
The Sunday column by Vince Bzdek gave me pause. Actually, it was nearly a column by Dick Celeste, because Celeste was so very extensively quoted in the article.
The topic is the large number of unaffiliated voters, and its influence.
The column states that “You become unaffiliated because you want the freedom to choose.” “Americans are worn out by spectacle politics.” “They want to feel like the institutions that we treasure … are secure.” Unaffiliated voters are going to make judgments based on the quality of candidates …. and the number will become stronger among younger voters who profess less and less allegiance …. And so on in the column.
What I see is that perhaps our civic education system has not done a nearly adequate job of preparing students to be informed citizens, ready to more fully engage in or understand our constitutional republic.
Unaffiliated voters get to vote for any candidate on the ballot regardless of party affiliation, just like the registered Democrats and Republicans.
Being registered unaffiliated does not give one greater choice.
Registered Democrats and Republicans have multiple opportunities to help select which candidates are listed on that ballot by their full participation in interviewing, vetting and elevating proposed and willing candidates to the ballot — before unaffiliated voters see a ballot. Yes, being politically engaged is a grueling process, and the media — social media in particular — makes a big spectacle of it. But it’s been the best process for 245 years.
Both political parties want the unaffiliated vote, but they understand that some prefer to vote for the person (name-recognition is uber important here) rather than the party. However, being unaffiliated actually places one in a position of greater dependence because one gets to choose only from those candidates selected by the parties.
They might appear to some to be circus clowns, but party members generally are much better informed on candidates and the issues at stake, as well as legislative processes.
“A well informed citizenry is the best defense against tyranny.” — Thomas Jefferson
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs
Twisted, perverted hypocrisy
Sunday’s Gazette features a story about a Los Angeles nurse whose driving behavior killed a number of people. One of those innocent souls killed was 8 1/2 months pregnant.
This nurse, who is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is now being charged by the L.A. prosecutor assumed to be George Gascon, with the murder of that fetus.
In California, women and their doctors can intentionally, with malice of forethought, kill a viable fetus with impunity and suffer no legal consequence.
Yet, this tragic behavior by a person who is clearly mentally ill garners a murder charge? So, in California, the intentional killing of a fetus is not murder, but the unintended death of a fetus is murder.
Am I the only one who recognizes this incredibly twisted, perverted hypocrisy by a politically bipolar Los Angeles DA in a politically bipolar state?
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs
Misguided liberal ‘justice’
How many more cops will die before the misguided liberal “justice” system gets serious about repeat offenders?
John (Jack) Rivers
Colorado Springs