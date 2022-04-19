Response to a Gazette editorial
As current and former Trustees for Pikes Peak Library District, we felt compelled to respond to The Gazette editorial board’s originally published criticism that was sprinkled with inaccuracies. A public institution that’s here for everyone, PPLD values intellectual freedom and unrestricted access to all points of view. That’s what enticed many of us to volunteer and serve on their Board. With varying political and religious affiliations, we collectively stand firm that PPLD should be a bastion for democracy protecting our First Amendment rights.
Though described as canceled, Monument Library does host Socrates Café that fosters freedom of thought and expression. PPLD makes meeting rooms available to all individuals and groups at no cost; they can be used for any purpose that doesn’t violate the Board-approved Meeting Room Policy. Denying this to the community group who hosted Drag Queen Story Hour in 2018 would have been a violation of the First Amendment.
A few of the mentioned books aren’t even included in PPLD’s collection with nearly 245,000 children’s options for all types of families and topics, and none are actively promoted. We welcome the editorial board and others to visit the Library, where parents and caregivers can make selections without inhibiting another parent’s right to choose what’s best for their own family’s circumstances, views, and educational goals.
A third-party vendor conducted an assessment for PPLD in 2020, not 2016, that examined its staffing, resources, and services through the lens of equity, diversity, and inclusion. While the editorial focused on race, these efforts encompass a broader view to better serve and reflect our changing community while only expending about 0.5% of the Library’s annual operating budget. This includes ensuring our spaces, services, and resources are welcoming and accessible to every resident, including those with disabilities, members of the military and their families, older adults, homeschool families, faith-based communities, and residents in rural areas.
PPLD reinvests taxpayer dollars back into our region by creating physical and digital spaces for belonging, personal growth, and stronger communities. That’s why we all stand with PPLD and the values of public libraries to uphold intellectual freedom. No one can thrive if the Library is exclusive and impeding people’s rights instead of being inclusive and welcoming to all.
Current Trustees Dr. Ned Stoll, Scott Taylor, Dora Gonzales, and Debbie English, along with former Trustees, Judith Casey, Cathy Grossman, Tom Herd, JoAnn Orsborn, and Kathleen Owings
Colorado Springs
May have achieved ‘herd immunity’
I am a newspaper geek, I read almost everything in the Gazette, every day: even the graphs on the back of the Business section. I even track the ozone levels and the status of the reservoirs. One of the graphs I have tracked with particular interest the last couple of years is on page two of the front section.
It reflects the deaths, hospitalizations, daily cases and, most interesting, the “vaccination” rates in Colorado.
When we first got into this pandemic, the authorities thought that the virus might be transmitted by surface contact. They even recommended that we wash our groceries. Turns out that wasn’t necessarily true. They also recommended that we wear masks and maintain social distancing. There may have been some truth to that.
They said we should get a vaccine; and if 70 – 80 % of us got the vaccine, we would achieve “herd immunity.” Actually, the “vaccine” is not a true vaccine; it does not give you a lifetime immunity to the COVID virus like a Polio or Smallpox vaccine does. It is more like a flu shot which gives you immunity from the virus “du jour.”
One of the interesting things about the COVID information on page two of the Gazette is the “unvaccinated” chart. As the unvaccinated percentage has inexorably approached 20%, the COVID spike has plummeted and the pandemic appears to be over.
Maybe the authorities got one thing right; as the vaccinated rate has approached 80%, we appear to have achieved “herd immunity”; for now.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
Hazardous bike trail conditions
I finished another bike ride that started at Costco/University Village, riding south on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail, alongside Monument and Fountain Creeks, beyond America the Beautiful Park. Sincere thanks to our numerous city/civic groups for the trail surface condition, landscaping, especially creek rapids, forestry and overall cleanliness! ... until you decide to ride beyond America the Beautiful Park.
Traveling under the Cimarron St. overpass is a high risk, poor decision for all naïve bikers, runners, etc.
A partial list of your immediate surroundings includes day/overnight campers, copious amounts of trash in the waterways and creek side, visual pot/drug/alcohol consumption, active/abandoned campfires, tents/tarps/boxes for housing, and pit bulls and other mixed breeds, 50% of them unleashed. Feeling emboldened? ... continue south until you get to “Double Darkness”, which is the stretch underneath both the Tejon and Nevada bridges ….eerie, odorous and dark.
This environmental hazard continues to an apex of inhabitants located at the MLK Bypass, and reduces to a trickle just before you arrive at El Pomar Youth Sports Park.
Colorado Springs residents and visitors should be properly advised to avoid this 2.5 mile portion of our trail system, until our city can improve/solve this problem. It is not yet an autonomous zone, as I have viewed many incidents of police actively engaged with law breaking campers at Dorchester Park and other locations. However, this is a health, safety, fire and homeless situation that gets a Spring “veil” placed over it in May as the trees, grasses, shrubs conceal the hundreds of campers who are denying us a top public recreational trail.
Possible solutions? Start with supporting our police and fire dept. as they need to do their jobs to protect citizens and public/private property. Increase police patrols using bikes/ATVs on the Greenway Trail. Allow firefighters access to douse campfires before they threaten grasses/structures. Consider new and existing initiatives with agencies that appear to be succeeding with homelessness solutions. Marian House, Springs Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, faith and other non profit agencies seem to have succeeded with many women and children…..time to improve our success rate with men, who appear to be 90% of the illegal camping population.
For the many who celebrate Easter Sunday as the first day of our eternal salvation, let’s not remember that I don’t recall Jesus Christ ever owning or renting a home, so, in a way, He is the most famous of all the homeless.
Mike Slamkowski
Colorado Springs