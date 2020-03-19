Responding to ‘unscheduled needs’
“Love your neighbor as yourself” is exemplified by Miss Caroline Li, the Colorado College senior whose classes are suspended due to the pandemic, who has graciously volunteered to do errands and pick up groceries for local shut-ins. She embodies the meaning of community and is living her beliefs about helping others.
Many of us respond to needs at specified times, such as the Empty Stocking Fund drive and solicitations from charities; and this is to be commended.
This young lady is responding to “unscheduled needs” in person with immediacy. Miss Li, you are my Person of the Decade, and a great role model for all of us.
Juanita Martin
Colorado Springs
Making fear its own disease
We are Americans! We didn’t just wake up this morning and lose our collective intelligence, our passionate creativity, our innovation, compassion and drive, our medical and business know-how, our love of sports, food, togetherness, joy and strength.
We will persevere and adapt. We will find new ways to serve, ship, manufacture, care for, feed and protect each other during this crisis.
We are obviously going to struggle for a time as people have lost jobs, businesses, loved ones and are fighting a new disease. This is real, and it is difficult. Let’s not compound the challenges by making fear its own disease.
We are powerful overcomers. We are one nation.
A COVID-19 patient in Tennessee, Chris Baumgartner, said,
“Something incredible happens when fear and anxiety are replaced with acts of kindness and compassion...”
What a brilliant summary. Imagine the power of this truth.
We are commanded by God not to fear or worry. “Fear not” is written at least 80 times in the Bible.
Why? Perhaps it’s because God knows how the enemy tries to separate us from our sovereign creator — in our minds and hearts — and break our spirits of hope and joy.
Don’t give the enemy that power. Take a deep breath.
Be smart, resolute, wise and calm. Don’t be fear-filled. If you’re fear-filled, where is the room for wisdom, love and joy, even in adversity?
Don’t fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name; you are Mine. Isaiah 43:1
Amy Lathen
Colorado Springs
Need to keep priorities clear
We need to calm down and take a deep breath regarding the lockdown with COVID-19. I value LIFE, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Notice the caps on life. We are being threatened by an enemy ... a virus. Let’s talk about the right to assembly after the threat to life is over.
My greater worry after life is the jobs and livelihood of so many people. We need to keep our priorities clear.
Fran Amos
Colorado Springs
Some really good people in this city
Back a few weeks ago when we had a series of heavy snowstorms, I prepared to go out with my shovel and shovel snow out of our large three-car driveway. When I went out, there was a boy shoveling my drive. I think he was 11 years old. I asked him how much he charged. He said that he didn’t charge anything. He did it to help. He lived two houses away. I asked him his name. He said “Gabriel.” Being a chaplain I said, “That’s a good biblical name.” He said, “That’s why I have it.” We finished it with the help of my next-door neighbor who has a very good snowblower. I offered Gabriel $20 (I didn’t have anything smaller). He said he couldn’t take it for helping. I told him to tell his mother that I made him take it.
Every snowstorm afterward, there he was helping an old 84-year-old guy shovel snow. I didn’t pay him anything after that. I figured “Gabriel” the angel had no use for money. He just wanted to help. He is my angel. My next-door neighbor was always there with his snowblower. The next-door neighbor on the other side is a handyman who can do anything. He helped me with many projects.
Today our former painter called and just wanted to know how we were doing and if we needed anything. He would be glad to go pick up things we needed so we didn’t have to leave the house. Yesterday our former real estate agent texted to ask if we needed anything. She would be glad to get whatever we needed.
There are some really good helpful people in this city willing to go out of their way to help others who need a helping hand. We are seeing a lot of that going on right now with the fearful virus threatening us. This is a great city full of great people. Look over your shoulder.
You might see your angel nearby ready to help you when you didn’t even realize it.
Vern Swim
Colorado Springs
Focus on the supply side
The Gazette’s Viewpoint “Virus could unveil our health care shortage” was spot on.
Our government has always been focused on the demand side of health care (“insurance premiums, deductibles, co-pays, out-of-wallet prices and extended waits that ration the dearth of care, drug, and equipment”) when they should be focused on increasing the supply of health care, which in turn reduces cost and increases access. It’s simple Economics 101, and I could never understand why they don’t get that.
It should subsidize the expansion of medical education output, reduce the government regulations that limit the expansion of medical education output, reduce government regulations that inhibit the adequate supply of medicine, hospitals and clinics.
Russell Robinson
Colorado Springs