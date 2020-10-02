Responding to the Census
We are days away from completing the census, a once-every-10 years population count of everyone living in the country, and I have an urgent request for Colorado Springs: Respond to the 2020 Census today. It only takes a few minutes, but your response will make a difference to your community for the next decade. And if you have already responded, please encourage your neighbor to do the same.
Your responses impact how much funding your community receives for essential services such as healthcare, emergency and disaster response, education, jobs, and roads. It also determines your state’s representation in the U.S House of Representatives.
Right now, Colorado has a total response rate of 98.6%. We are knocking on doors and calling households to make sure everyone is counted. If you are visited or called by a census taker, please cooperate. You may even get a follow-up visit to verify your information. You can also still respond online at 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, or by returning the paper questionnaire by mail.
The U.S. Census Bureau is committed to counting everyone and maintaining the confidentiality of your response. But we need your help to complete this constitutional requirement — please take this opportunity to shape your future.
Cathy L. Lacy, U.S. Census Bureau
Lakewood
A growing culture of hate
This weekend, President Trump, as the Constitution provides, nominated a candidate to the Supreme Court of the United States, to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ginsburg. The President’s nominee, the eminently -- qualified Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett is, among many other things, a practicing Catholic. During the hearings regarding Judge Barrett’s appointment to the Federal Circuit Court bench, the harshest criticism levied at Judge Barrett was by California Senator Dianne Feinstein, who complained that “the dogma [of the Catholic church] lives loudly within you, and that's a concern.”
Over the past two thousand years, the Catholic Church has done more to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, shelter the homeless, heal the sick, and comfort the afflicted, than any other entity -- including the U.S. government.
In this growing culture of hate, why wouldn’t we want someone on the nation’s highest Court in which such a dogma of care for others lives loudly?
Gordon Beck
Colorado Springs
On not wearing a mask
Wow. Another letter (Carol Graham, Sept. 29) castigating people who don’t wear masks, calling them “stupid, selfish, and shameless.” Perhaps Graham believes that we’re all in danger from COVID-19, and that masks protect us and others. Her statement, while harsh, might be understandable if this were true -- but it’s not.
First, according to the CDC, the total number of Americans without co-morbidities (i.e., serious underlying health problems) who have died from COVID-19 is about 8,000, and a healthy person under the age of 55 has a greater chance of dying from the flu than from COVID-19. Studies in Iceland indicate that 95% of people who were infected with the virus have either mild or no symptoms, and the New York Times recently reported that as many as 90% of people who test positive for COVID-19 have “insignificant” amounts of the virus, and are “likely not contagious.”
Masks? An article in the New England Journal of Medicine says, “We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection,” and goes on to clarify that this is because “the chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is minimal,” and indicate that it can take 10 to 30 minutes indoors, face to face with someone who is symptomatic, to become infected. Since “tested positive” is quite different from “contagious,” and very little time is spent “face to face” when simply passing someone in a supermarket aisle, you can see why a mask in such a situation makes little difference. Incidentally, moving outdoors reduces the risk to the level of infinitesimal. Epidemiologist Saskia Popescu, quoted in the Atlantic, noted that, “in one database of more than 1,200 super-spreader events, just one incident is classified as outdoor transmission, where a single person was infected by their jogging partner.”
So, no, not wearing a mask does not make one “stupid, selfish, and shameless.”
Robert Herzfeld
Colorado Springs
Protect Colorado's voice
There are many issues that Colorado residents on different sides of the political isle can't agree on, however all of us should agree that it's right to vote 'no' on Proposition 113.
There is a plan at work to undermine the electoral college and U.S. Constitution at the state level. The plan involves awarding Colorado's electoral votes for president to whichever candidate gets the most popular votes nationally. Colorado's individual state voice would be erased by large populations such as California and New York.
We've chosen to live in Colorado, not in California or New York. Protect Colorado's voice.
Tammy Bailey
Florissant
Return wolves to Colorado
I am writing to encourage everyone to vote in favor of the restoration of wolves to Colorado.
Without apex predators like wolves, Colorado’s ecosystem is unbalanced and unhealthy. When wolves were restored to the greater Yellowstone ecosystem the presence of wolves changed the behavior of elk, keeping them from grazing streamside vegetation out in the open. There were several benefits, including healthier streambeds, resulting in increased willow and aspen stands, and enhanced habitat for songbirds and beavers. The larger beaver populations built dams, improving trout habitat.
Prey populations like elk and deer can actually be made healthier by the presence of wolves. By targeting diseased prey, wolves will help control Colorado’s serious and growing problem of Chronic Wasting Disease. In Yellowstone, Idaho, and Western Montana, where there have been wolves for about 25 years, there is little or no Chronic Wasting Disease. Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming all report larger elk and deer herds and harvests than before the reintroduction of wolves
As a retired businessman, I can empathize with ranchers who fear the loss of livestock inventory (sheep and cattle). However, experience has shown that these fears are exaggerated. In the Northern Rockies the roughly 1,800 wolf individuals have taken less than 1 tenth of 1% of the livestock there. And Proposition 114 mandates fair compensation for livestock predation.
Furthermore, wolves in Colorado will restore a crucial link between populations in the Northern and Southern Rockies, resulting in a healthier ecosystem from Canada to Mexico.
Frank Lilly
Silverthorne