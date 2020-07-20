Having to wear pants in public
My viewpoint on wearing masks and pants:
For those of you who think that being asked to wear a mask is against your freedoms, I ask you, is wearing pants against your freedoms? After all, it’s only covering a body part — it’s no different from wearing a mask; just covering a different part of the body. But wearing a mask is a public health issue; as much if not more so, than wearing pants.
You go out and try to protest having to wear pants in a public store and see where that lands you! I mean, if you’re going to protest covering a body part (that’s all wearing a mask is) protest them all!
Better yet, just shut up and wear a mask and get over yourself. It’s just not that hard, no harder than being told to wear pants. The more people that do, the faster we can all get through this and someday get back to normal. Just do it!
Kristen Andrew Hoeser
Colorado Springs
Not wearing masks is dangerous
I feel compelled to respond to Michelle Malkin’s irresponsible opinion piece considering the dire situation we and the world find ourselves in. She wrongly believes mask wearing to be “scientifically dubious, constitutionally suspect and dangerously overbroad.” She compares deaths from drowning, traffic accidents, etc. to deaths from COVID-19, which is illogical as those do not have the insidious effect of unknowingly infecting others in the community.
Malkin’s rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible by undermining the scientific community which is trying to keep us safe in the face of so much misinformation and lies coming even from the highest level of our government and a certain propaganda channel doing its bidding.
If we continue to be influenced by lies and misinformation, I foresee a dark future for this country.
Educating the public about scientific principles underlying a pandemic and following the advice of our scientists and health professionals is the only way out of this mess. Insisting on our constitutional freedom by not wearing masks can get us and the people we unknowingly infect killed.
Beate White
Colorado Springs
How has it come to this?
I welcome, even solicit, suggestions from members of my government. That’s what I expect from them. I refuse, however, to be commanded by would-be tyrants.
I find it extremely uncomfortable to walk, drive, work or even just sit and read with a mask over mouth and nose especially when it’s pushing 100°. I feel as though I’m inhaling more carbon dioxide than oxygen; and that can’t be healthy.
I will not risk my well-being in such a way because of one man’s arbitrary “decree.”
I will most certainly refuse to be arrested, handcuffed or jailed and I will not devote one second of my time to any kind of court hearing simply because I choose to breathe.
I suppose I could be fined, but that I will refuse to pay.
I fear and regret that my position poses a hard question for law enforcement personnel who I respect and support immensely. My brother was a member of law enforcement for many years.
They must decide how much force they intend to exert; and how much risk they’re prepared to take to prevent a free, American citizen from breathing.
How has it come to this? Where will it stop!
Tedd Adamovich
Colorado Springs
Infringing on others’ rights
As a proud American citizen, I believe in the “three ‘Rs:’” Rights, Responsibility, and Respect. It seems every citizen these days is obsessed with their personal civil liberties and rights, but too many neglect the other two “Rs” when it comes to public health and safety.
Whether you believe wearing a mask in public is effective, whether you personally care about catching COVID-19 and possibly dying or being disabled by this disease, whether you believe this is all a hoax, as a citizen it is your responsibility to respect the rights of your fellow Americans who may choose otherwise. Your constitutional rights do not extend to infringing on the rights of others.
As someone close to me is fond of saying, “your rights end where my nose begins.”
Lorena Wilder
Peyton
Change without violence
The current airing on PBS about the women’s suffrage movement is an American example of how demonstrating and protesting can be accomplished in a nonviolent process. These women had the determination, perseverance and fortitude to finally and successfully get Amendment 19 added to the Constitution. It was not done with violence.
Tune in and see what these Americans accomplished, even with insurmountable opposition.
Faye Lindsey
Colorado Springs
The impact of fathering
Fathering matters.
There is a wealth of academic research and anecdotal evidence proving that fathers play a critical role — either positive or negative — in the mental and psychological development of their children.
Mary Trump’s book is the latest source confirming this understanding.
Donald Trump’s psychopathic, narcissistic, irrational, immature behaviors can be tied directly to how Donald’s father treated Donald throughout his life. The unfortunate result is that Donald is a dysfunctional adult, who has a negative and destructive world view.
Fathers, please treat your children in ways that will foster healthy mental development, and positive personality traits. Don’t let your children grow up to be like Donald Trump.
Doug Landolfi
Colorado Springs