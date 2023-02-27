Respect the Old North End

Decades of traffic research confirm that an expressway would lighten congestion only temporarily, but its four lanes of traffic would harm neighborhoods permanently. Spending $1.5 million for a study for the extension largely opposed by the affected neighborhoods is a waste of taxpayer money.

An expressway would fracture the quiet, established neighborhoods of affordable homes for the convenience of drivers headed elsewhere. Residents in the 1,300 homes nearest the expressway would suffer noise, air pollution, and nighttime lights from thousands of vehicles daily.

Just months ago, damage to neighborhoods and opposition from citizens led City leaders to remove an expressway extension from projects of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. If anything, opposition is even stronger now.

It’s time to fill the idle land beside the train tracks permanently with a greenway. It will demonstrate your commitment to neighborhoods over yet another road (and save hundreds of millions of dollars).

Wayne Wallace

Colorado Springs

Preserve parks, open spaces

I have always admired the city forefathers and the job they did in preserving the character and beauty of the city by setting aside spaces for greenways, parks, and open spaces for the public to enjoy. These spaces have become increasingly important to the average citizen as the city has grown and expanded. Being able to get out and enjoy nature without having traffic rushing past and not having to drive out of the city to do it values the citizens time, finances, and health.

Three of the jewels in the system where you can be away from automobile traffic that are heavily used for biking, hiking, and running are the Pikes Peak Greenway trail, The Rock Island Trail (especially going West from Templeton Gap), and the Cottonwood Creek Trail.

What makes these trails special is that they are not next to automobile traffic and the resultant air pollution, vehicular hazards, and noise. Connecting the Rock Island trail to the Pikes Peak Greenway trail would enhance the vision and charm of Colorado Springs as being a great place to work, raise a family, and play.

Extending Constitution Avenue would detract from the cities open spaces, further limit greenways available for biking, hiking and running, and limit non vehicular commuting. Please join me in opposing extending Constitution Ave.

Lets preserve the parks and open spaces for the citizens of our community so they can enjoy spaces away from traffic.

Steven Markel

Colorado Springs

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Put this idea to rest

Last year I joined with many of my neighbors to remove the Constitution Expressway from the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority list of projects. We had to fight loud and hard to have it removed, and when it happened we all thought that we’d put the idea to rest. Imagine my and many others’ chagrin to find the extension back — now as ConnectCOS Project 105.

Since most of the growth in Colorado Springs is occurring east of Powers, I’m at a loss to understand what the Constitution would buy the city. It’s well documented that building such an extension would damage our neighborhoods—those which are among the few remaining affordable areas. This project needs to be removed from ConnectCOS. The city needs to finally designate the open space a greenway, for the good of both the neighborhoods and the city.

Sheila Wallace

Colorado Springs

Beginning of the end

Any new extension of Constitution Ave., regardless of how modest it might start, would only be the beginning of the end for the many established neighborhoods through which it would pass.

Several studies have identified the phenomenon of :”induced demand”, whereby roadway expansion only temporarily reduces congestion because it invites even more usage. Such would be the case with any Constitution Ave. extension. Even a limited project that might be deemed “feasible” by the proposed ConnectCOS study would inevitably lead to repeated cycles of expansion and congestion, each one further degrading the livability of those historic areas. For this reason, there is no feasible roadway project through the Constitution Ave. corridor, and a study of this idea is unnecessary. Any mention of extending Constitution Ave should be removed from the ConnectCOS plan.

Mark Reynolds

Colorado Springs

Make a real campaign

I just saw on the news our auto insurance is going up because of aggressive driving in our state. I can’t imagine why. People are on the phone 24x7 weaving across lanes and law enforcement is not paying attention. Oh CDOT makes a campaign — let’s ticket drunk drivers and not wearing seat belts, etc. Why not people on the phone or people driving in the far left lane and staying there until they get close to their destination and shoot across all lanes? Why doesn’t CDOT make a campaign on past due license plates? I’ve seen plates that were due last year on cars and drivers talking on the phone or texting while driving. Cars in the left lane holding back traffic for miles and they could care less. Maybe if CDOT would make a real campaign on this junk people wouldn’t be so aggressive

Doug Evans

Colorado Springs