Respect the facilities we have
I find it very disappointing that the city and private sponsors can find $47 million (up from an original estimate of $13 million) to fund a new soccer stadium when just several blocks away our historic City Auditorium sits nearly idle, only needing about $2 million to bring it up to date and highly rentable.
The City Auditorium is only two years short of celebrating its 100th birthday. Originally it was funded by the citizens to be the finest facility of its kind for a city of our size between the Mississippi River and the West Coast. It was constructed as multiuse facility for live theater, musical performances, exhibitions, conventions, and basketball. It was capable of seating about 25% of the city population when constructed in 1923.
It has continued to serve the city for 98 years asking little in return. But sadly, it got even less than it asked. If only 1% of its increasing value had been spent yearly on maintenance and upgrades, it would still be a first class venue.
However, our Parks and Recreation Department and the City Council cannot even find enough money to get the ventilation system working and replace the original seats (now well-worn out after 98 years of service)!
I doubt that Weidner Field will last 98 years, but if it does, it will require more maintenance and upkeep funding than our city seems to willing to give our auditorium.
I think we should honor and respect the facilities we have!
Dave Weesner
Colorado Springs
If these allegations are true
I was quite impressed by the article by Ernest Luning titled “Former staffer sues Rep. Lamborn”. It is thorough and balanced. In fact, it is much more informative than the article just printed by the Washington Post.
I have found our congressman, Doug Lamborn to be a conscientious public servant, and someone who has rapidly responded to my emails in recent years.
However, the allegations by his former staffer, Brandon Pope, are disturbing. Lamborn, an attorney, should be well aware of The Whistleblower Protection Act of 1989. Repeatedly calling the COVID-19 pandemic a hoax, if true, demonstrates a severe lapse in judgment as well as a lack of respect for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died from the virus, and the millions more who have suffered.
Taxpayer money should not be used for Congressional aides to do personal business, and our sacred Capitol building is no place for a congressman’s son to live (rent free, I presume). If these allegations are true, and it is a big if, considerable embarrassment will come to our region, and Mr. Lamborn might be subject to ethical and criminal investigations.
I hope this never comes to pass.
Luning clearly tried, but failed, to get a personal statement from Rep. Lamborn, and it is certainly time for our congressman to issue one, to ease the understandable concerns of his constituents. The brief statement of his communications director, Cassandra Sebastian, is inadequate.
Gary Cohen
Colorado Springs
Saying goodbye to the GOP
I have been a registered Republican since 1968. I always vote, every primary, every election.
I have been sickened by the continued denial of our election results of the recent presidential election, which was certified by the courts, and the denial of the attempted overthrow of the government by Pro-Trump thugs. And now, the removal of Liz Cheney for daring to tell the truth in the face of these lies.
This is the last straw for me. Today I change my allegiance from Republican to Independent. I will not support a party of liars. In fact, I will vote against any Republican running for any office who professes loyalty to Trump. That includes Doug Lamborn. Shame on you for being too weak to admit the dangerous moral vacuum of someone who happily throws his loyal vice president to his thugs for refusing to illegally decertify the election.
Do not deny what Trump did. Think about the depth of your cowardice to admit the truth and reality of what he is.
So there it is.
The GOP is the party of “The Big Liar and Boot-licking Toadies.”
And to you I say. “Goodbye.”
Martin F. Sekulic III
Colorado Springs
Critical race theory is racist
In a Tuesday column, Joe Barrera asserts that “white people are inherently predisposed to behave in a racist way.” It seems to be lost on Barrera, though not necessarily on more fervent proponents of critical race theory, that his statement is the essence of racism.
Racism is the belief that human beings are guided by innate instincts; that they are helpless slaves to their genetics. Humans are, in other words, equivalent to animals, devoid of a rational faculty to guide their actions.
In reality, all humans have the ability to reason. Not all humans make good use of it.
There is no such thing as a genetically inherent idea. Humans are born tabula rasa: their minds are blank slates devoid of knowledge. Knowledge is gained through the rational faculty of the mind.
A newborn child has no inherent racial prejudices since he has not yet grasped the concept of race. Any bigoted notions that he accepts are a result of poor reasoning, not his genetic code. Bad ideas are not the sole province of any particular race. The source of racist ideas is man’s mind. His mind is also the solution to racism.
Critical race theory, like the Nazis’ belief in the inherent superiority of Aryans, is a racist dogma.
It should be rejected on its face. It is a shame that the former director of ethnic studies at UCCS defends it.
Jerry Varner
Colorado Springs