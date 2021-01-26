Respect for those in uniform
The news about thousands of our National Guards forced to find shelter in a parking garage in our nation’s Capitol is beyond outrageous. About five thousand Guard troops to one toilet? Do the math. How long must each stand in line? It is just another example of the Democrat-run government making demands without concrete plans in place and without any respect for either the common, ordinary citizen or the men and women in uniform who serve to protect our nation. When the new administration can’t so much as provide porta-johns, much less tents or hotel rooms, for its protectors, what does that say about the competence of the new administration and the Democrat-run Congress?
Let Joe Biden sign his great executive orders and Congress do their important work of impeaching Donald Trump in the parking garage with only one toilet and concrete for beds! Apologizing to the National Guard and letting them back into the Capitol cafeteria to sleep on the floor is not enough. Provide them hotel rooms with decent beds, hot food, the respect they deserve, and, for pity’s sake, more than one toilet!
Anna Lucas
Bring National Guard troops home
Gov. Jared Polis should bring our 230 National Guard troops and airmen home. To move them from the Capitol to a parking lot is disgraceful, no matter if they are now in hotels. Send the Colorado Air Guard now to pick them up and bring them home to Colorado. Not doing this shows great disrespect for their service.
Bill Clewe
Effi
cient vaccine process
My husband and I would like to give a huge thank you to the Peak Vista South East facility in Colorado Springs.
We have been applying for our first COVID vaccine for weeks. The first place to call was Peak Vista at 1815 Jet Wing Drive. We were asked to be there 30 minutes early to fill out paperwork. We arrived at our scheduled time. We could not believe the organization from our first contact at the front door to the final phase.
We were greeted at the door by a nice young lady. She instructed for us to follow the arrows to the next destination. A very friendly lady gave us our packets along with a pen to fill out the information. We walked into a large room with many tables in it... very socially distant friendly! We filled out our information. Many volunteers to help us.
We then got our next appointment for our second shot immediately on a card to keep. We were given the same appointment time in three and a half weeks. We then got our vaccine by wonderful nurses from Peak Vista. Then we were given a sticker to wear on our coats with our vaccine time on it. We were then sent to a room to wait for 15 minutes in case we had a reaction.
We left when they dismissed us. Thank you Peak Vista personnel! We are so looking forward to our second vaccine! You all are wonderful! We wanted to hug every person we were involved with, but of course couldn’t.
Jim and Cathy Callaway
Colorado Springs
The transformational leader
Regarding Bert Bergland’s recent statement relative to narcissistic leadership and success, we must all understand that narcissistic leadership is corrupt and toxic. The fact that we have been culturally conditioned to applaud and follow the narcissist only serves to reveal a significant deficit in transformational leadership.
The transformational leader serves the people, willing to subjugate her/his own needs for the greater good. The narcissist serves only self, ultimately subjugating and dehumanizing his/her followers. It is transformational, self-sacrificing leadership that heals and restores.
Maria Pompea
Colorado Springs
Fasten your seat belts
Anyone with even a modicum of common sense can see that there is no difference between the Portland and Seattle Democrats and the Washington Democrats led by Joe Biden, Kamala Harris. Both are committed to destroying the 50 states as a democratic republic. The Democratic media’s efforts to silence any opposing view points is reminiscent of the tactics used by the communists in Europe. So far no push back from Biden. Joe will be gone within the year and Antifa proponent Harris will really speed up their plans.
Fasten your seat belts it’s going to be a rough ride.
Bill Montie
Colorado Springs
A waste of precious time
With Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial scheduled for the week of Feb 8, there are arguments that such a trial is divisive and a waste of precious time.
How, then, is it not divisive and a waste of time to call for an investigation into recent elections, to determine whether or not there was fraud, when such allegations have already been tried in the courts 60 times and found to be without merit? What further will such an investigation accomplish that the court cases have not?
In the first case, we saw on Jan. 6 the direct effect of Trump repeatedly lying to masses of people, whipping them into a violent frenzy, and leading them to the capital to try to overturn a democratically held election. If he is not held accountable, we basically say that is OK, and we will see it again.
In the second case, the allegations have already been tried in the courts and summarily thrown out. Which of these is truly divisive and a waste of precious time?
Linda Wagner
Colorado Springs