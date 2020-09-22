Respect for Justice Ginsburg
I am saddened by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. No, I did not agree with many of her decisions. However, just like Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, these women were trailblazers for women in the legal profession. For that reason alone, Justice Ginsberg deserves desires our deepest respect. Rest in peace, Justice Ginsburg, and may you rise in glory.
Joan Lucia-Treese
Colorado Springs
Despairing for the country
I have never written a letter to the editor in the past but was getting closer for many reasons. Today, with the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg I am more despairing for my country than ever. This, after having served more than 30 years in the military to protect this nation from threats of authoritarian, socialist, and dictatorial rule.
We now find ourselves on the verge of handing over the reins of government to our most left-leaning, socialist (even communist), anti-capitalistic forces within. Even if they don’t win in the upcoming election, they and their entrenched “deep state” sympathizers will continue to move us toward something that does not resemble the Constitutional Republic I thought I was defending. And in our streets, with the complicity of many local governments, violence and anti-America forces are tearing our communities apart.
We now live in a nation where all three branches of the federal government cannot effectively function. Our two-party legislature considers every issue to have only binary solutions — theirs or ours. There does not seem to be any spirit to seek cooperation and compromise for the good of the nation or its people.
Now with the passing of Justice Ginsberg even our Judicial Branch will be hamstrung for the foreseeable future. It does not appear the Senate will be able to push forward a nominee, either before or even for some time after the election. And what will happen if the election, which is already being put at risk by changing voting rules, mail-in ballots, suspicion of voter fraud and foreign interference, goes to the Supreme Court as it did in 2000 (Bush-Gore)?
I strongly believe in the Constitution of this country, even as modestly amended. It is imperative all citizens vote in the upcoming election, regardless of party affiliation so the result will be clear, decisive and accepted by the vast majority. It is imperative we then call on our elected officials to put party loyalty aside and work for the betterment of all citizens. A Republic, which we are, not a pure democracy, can only exist if the elected representatives of the citizenry operate for the benefit of their constituents.
Bob Brown
Colorado Springs
No more money for the city
Wow, the city is looking for financial help again. When will this stop? Let’s see we are paying some of the highest taxes in this state. And the city wants more help. What did we get for the higher taxes, traffic cameras, people to work them? A Olympic building a soccer stadium, rebuilt Manitou Incline, bicycle lanes, etc. I’m pretty sure a lot of taxpayers felt the pinch of the virus but did we go to the city and ask for help? I’m pretty sure no is the answer.
Instead of giving the city money to over use again let’s tell them to return all the traffic cameras at over $100,000 a camera and the person to watch the cameras, get the money back on the Olympic and soccer stadium. Stop placing traffic cones up to block traffic when no construction is being done, don’t paint any lines on our streets for bike lanes. Don’t spend any more money on trails. Return the public’s use of water remove any law the city council made up. The city should work for us not the public works for the city.
Doug D. Evans
Colorado Springs
Taking inappropriate actions
I read with interest the article in Colorado Politics regarding the bill Ken Buck is introducing to defund schools that engage or present the 1619 Project from the New York Times in their curriculum. I also followed up with my own research by reading through the letter from the opposed historians as well as the Times’ response from their editor. I would hope that you have also read the Times’ response and have considered their position.
My concern is that in Buck’s capacity as a representative in our federal government, he’s appointing himself as the arbiter of valid educational research and taking steps to suppress legitimate historical knowledge simply because he doesn’t like their point of view or it doesn’t fit the all too customary “white” narrative. On whose authority is Buck qualified to make such determinations?
D. Jeffrey Brothers
Castle Rock
Students are seeking answers
Students are not being “indoctrinated” to hate their country. Proud of their nation’s exceptional episodes — declaring for equality in independence, abolishing slavery in civil war, and defeating Fascist-Nazi tyranny in world war — these students are curious why racial tensions and problems persist. Often open to racial and ethnic friendships while believing in their country, they are looking for answers.
Let’s take 1619: Virginia establishes the first democratic legislature the same year twenty Africans arrive by ship as laborers. Students can learn how by the 1660s what was initially black indentured servitude has been codified into slavery. Five statutes establish them as property from birth, with or without baptism as Christians, and excuse a master from prosecution for murder on the grounds no man would logically destroy his own property. Students now better understand why by 1776 and 1789 with the Constitution, the question of slavery was deeply embedded, and was left to states to work out, ultimately years later in civil war.
Thirty years ago, on another 400th anniversary, it was Columbus as representative of European contact and trade that suffered some in reputation. But this led to better appreciation of the great “Columbian Exchange” of trade goods, ideas and peoples across four continents bordering the Atlantic. One consequence of that contact, however, was an unintended but invisible agent that could devastate tribal villages. Small pox and other pathogens came by ship, and native peoples had no built in immunities. Certainly, there is a lesson relevant to today.
Mark Buchanan
Colorado Springs