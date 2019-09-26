Resources being routinely poisoned
On a gorgeous day, I drove by the Florissant National Fossil Beds. The prairie dogs stood and kept watch while a hawk circles the sky, they sound the alarm whenever the hawk picks a target. I drove past a white pickup marked National Land Management with about a dozen yellow-vested land management workers. They wore tanks on their backs and were spraying something on the plants in the fossil bed. I figured why not ask, so I turned the car and went back.
I rolled down the window and called in interest, “Hey, what are you guys doing?”. The leader told me they were spraying the thistles, which were overgrown. I asked what they were spraying on the thistles, “It isn’t Round Up, is it?” The crew leader said no, it wasn’t but it’s “probably just as bad”. I then said to her, “but the elks eat there. Will it hurt them?” She assured me the elks would “know” not to eat it.
During our exchange, one crew worker with a beard and waxed mustache showed his impatience with my questions, rolling his eyes as he wore a tank of the poison. I asked them if the thistle could be pulled up by hand. They said no, its roots are too strong. I said that if they tried pulling them up I would help, that I can put my back into it and wouldn’t mind the hard work if it meant no poison. Mustache rolled his eyes so hard at that I thought they might get stuck. So I bade them good day and drove off.
The thistle is an edible plant. Recipes can be found dating back to the 1600s and earlier. It can be prepared many ways, often like asparagus. Of course the animals like it raw, like a salad. And yet national land management workers expose themselves to toxic chemicals and spray those chemicals in protected lands, the lands of the high country from which the fresh water streams flow.
The idea of managing the land and somehow reasoning that poisoning her is a good days work is a red flag. Who descide that the poison should be sprayed where humans and animals frequent, if its sprayed at all? I submit to the readership that their treasures and resources are being routinely poisoned by thoughtless and antiquated bureaucracy.
Laura Hamons
Florissant
Our nation’s complex history
As a co-founding member of the a local organization known as the Black/Latino Leadership Coalition, informally established over a decade ago to address the common social economic issues confronted by black and brown people in the areas of social economic justice, I think it is important to fully understand the mixed culture of the Southwest, which is often overlooked via the bias of public media. The Spanish colonial period help define America. So often we forget the Spanish explorers who were soldiers and priests. The Spanish conquistadors, as they were called, were often accompanied by the Berbers or the sons of Berbers, who were Africans.
May 5, 1542, well before Cinco de Mayo, where a small Mexican village called Puebla won a battle over the superior Spanish military force, the Spanish were spread through the Southwest. One such explorer was Francisco Vasquez de Coronado (1510-1554), who is remembered locally via Coronado High School. Coronado was looking for the city of gold, which took him and his men from Mexico to present-day Kansas, the Grand Canyon and the Colorado, Rio Grande and Arkansas River basins.
During the Spanish colonial period, they encountered various tribes of indigenous people, some friendly, and others were not so friendly. Most notably among the hostile Indians were the Comanches and Apaches.
So, when the U.S. Civil War ended with the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee in April 1865, and the American military circa summer 1867 came to the western frontier in force, the Comanche and Apaches were seasoned warriors and many tribes had learned to speak Spanish and to some level adopted the culture of the Spanish colonials. Hence, you have many Latinos in current-day America who are in fact Native Americans or have a high percentage of Native American ancestral biometric linage.
This brief discourse was meant to say, we are closer related as people than we might know or want to admit. We as a nation are a melting pot, like it or not. Our history as a nation is complex; we must respect the culture and contributions of its entire people.
Remember Sept. 15 and the 30 subsequent days are Hispanic History month and belongs to all of us as Americans.
So who should be denied entry, who should receive a quality education; who should be denied access to quality health care, and who should be sent home. Where is home?
Willie Breazell
Colorado Springs
Punished by the minimum wage
I was subjected to the minimum wage in my youth. No business would hire me because I had no work experience so I was truthfully not worth the minimum wage. That made it difficult to get work experience. Yet I needed to eat and pay rent and tuition. So I did whatever grey-market work I could get. There was much competition for below-minimum wage jobs, which drove the grey market wage down to half of legal minimum wage. I could have earned more without any minimum wage law, but instead I struggled harder because of that law.
Minority inner city workers might never qualify for a legal minimum wage job because their labor is overpriced, leaving them with dismal choices. Many choose to earn money through drugs, prostitution, theft and other crimes. They might be permanently disqualified from honest work when convicted. Minimum-wage laws should honestly be called maximum-crime laws.
Douglas Laird
Colorado Springs
Stuck with this traffic ‘solution’
Driving eastbound on I-70 toward Denver recently on a Saturday afternoon, I had a vision of the future for I-25 between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock. Seemingly endless bumper to bumper, stop and go traffic in the two right lanes while the occasional car drives by in the toll lane.
Having yet to see support for the toll lane in The Gap project and the little, if any, good it does for congestion, how did we get stuck with this traffic “solution”?
Mike Morehead
Colorado Springs