Resistance is futile

City Planning is like the Borg in “Star Trek.” After reading article after article about communities embroiled in heated disputes over inappropriate development, seeing the same on the nightly news, and personally attending city-sponsored neighborhood meetings about the Royal Pines Apartments, it’s obvious there’s “hearing” but no “listening” taking place.

The planning department robotically follows the review process, a form of assimilation where the outcries of individual communities are ignored. They are only collectively aware in a hive mind, rotely checking off boxes. Residents must adapt to serve them. Resistance is futile. Distinctiveness is lost.

You can appeal. First, to the Planning Commission, but in the history of “assimilation” was any development or zoning decision ever overridden here? The ultimate appeal is to the City Council. Don’t our elected representatives question the number of assimilations and reconfigurations brought before them?

Where’s Mayor Yemi Mobalade? Wasn’t there a campaign promise to do things differently? Are they now part of the collective? Like the Borg, City Planning might be difficult to overcome. Nothing is impossible. Demand ethics, integrity, transparency, and common sense to stop the infiltration of unwanted development and end the assimilation of our neighborhoods.

Holly Lawrence

Colorado Springs

Pine Creek low-income housing

Colorado Springs is not the little cow town anymore; it’s a sprawling diverse city with so many different communities and it’s getting even bigger and diverse. I don’t blame Pine Creek residents for not wanting low-income housing in their area; they’ve worked hard to get to where there at!

So, a suggestion. Why don’t you start or break away from the city of Colorado Springs and start your own municipality? Folks in the Denver area have done it, Lakewood, Wheat Ridge, Aurora, etc., even in Las Vegas, it’s happened — they have North Las Vegas, Henderson, I think you get the point.

What’s good for the southeast side, the west side and other parts of Colorado Springs might not be good for Pine Creek, Cordera or Wolf Ranch. Maybe energy should be invested in exploring forming a new city north of Woodmen. It sounds to me like the city of Colorado Springs is practicing socialism to the extreme by try to fit a round peg in a square hole. I would think that those big stores such as Target, Lowes and Kings Soopers are not relishing the idea of having low-income housing next to their businesses due to increase shoplifting and crime, among other things. Just remember developers don’t care one bit about the hardworking residents; their bottom line is profits and city officials getting goodies from developers. I recommend the city of Colorado Springs take care of my streets/potholes, sidewalks/curbs weeds, dead trees and of course crime before they approve such dumb ideas.

Jose Valdez

Colorado Springs

Decayed state of Colorado

Colorado’s new black license plates represent a solemn and iconic reminder of the recently decayed state of Colorado. Since the Democrat takeover, we have had many rights abrogated, new taxes and fees, plastic bag bans, gun magazine bans, animal rights wackos taking over, and the Democrat Party (as reported in The Gazette) just raised $360K to promote Proposition HH, an attempt to fool voters into a tax hike and a permanent loss of TABOR refunds.

So, install a new black license plate as a reminder of what was, and could have been, in a liberty-minded Colorado, but is no more.

Steve Helmreich

Colorado Springs

A movie with a real message

I keep seeing all sorts of updated information on two movies, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” but I seem to be missing editorial comments or updates one of the top grossing movies in the past 30+ days is “The Sound of Freedom.” This is the film that Hollywood blacklisted and an independent production company picked up.

The movie’s $14 million budget was eclipsed with $50 million box office receipts. The movie is an inspiring true story of Tim Ballard, a former government agent who puts his life on the line to rescue hundreds of children from sex trafficking. We finally have a movie with a real and important message and not just entertainment for entertainment’s sake.

John Wear

Black Forest

Indictment is serious

I read the recent indictment of Donald Trump in its entirety. It is straight-forward, riveting and damning. It describes a criminal conspiracy that was a fundamental, real threat to our democracy. Don’t judge the case until you have read it. But there are two sides to every story. I then heard Trump’s lawyer outlining his defenses. He was articulate, likable and reasonable. But still, nothing I heard justifies the actions described in the indictment. This went way beyond politics. Not indicting on these facts would be a dereliction of duty.

You can’t commit a serious crime and then claim you are a politician and therefore can’t be held accountable. No one is above the law. Second, the First Amendment does not give him free rein to commit crimes, in this case conspiring to overturn a free, fair election. The third defense is that he believed he won, so he didn’t have the requisite intent to commit the crimes. There was no evidence to support this belief, and his staunchest supporters and most trusted advisers told him that over and over.

To prevail on that defense, he would have to prove that he was so delusional and mentally feeble that he could not grasp basic information, a version of the insanity defense. Finally, even if he did commit the crimes, he cannot be held accountable because Hunter Biden failed to file federal tax returns for two years. Two wrongs don’t make a right. This is a serious case.

David Bates

Colorado Springs