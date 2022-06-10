Ouster shook school to its core
I have followed with dismay the developments concerning the Colorado Springs Charter Academy (“Charter school takeover weighed,” June 8). As a consultant working as CSCA, I was an unhappy witness to decisions that I fear have done serious damage to a school that was distinguishing itself for its performance despite the challenges of COVID.
When the board of directors forced out the head of school, Dan Ajamian, and one other member of the leadership team, I don’t think it anticipated the consequences — the resignation of the remaining members of the leadership team in protest of what they saw as a reckless and unjust decision.
The board clearly had no idea of the esteem and respect that Ajamian enjoyed in the school community, and particularly among his staff. The consternation that followed his resignation was tremendous and shook the organization to its core. My fellow consultant and I resigned from the rewarding work of helping the staff to reach new levels of proficiency in the teaching, particularly in reading, because we concurred with the sense that the school was now rudderless and without the focused mission of academic achievement that Ajamian had so ably advanced.
At a number of board meetings, my consultant colleague spoke out, warning how hard it is to build something of value — and how easily it can be destroyed by irresponsible decisions. With sorrow I note that her words have borne bitter fruit.
Deborah B. Cole
Colorado Springs
In support of charter academy
Re: “Charter school takeover weighed” — Gazette June 8. I am a substitute teacher who has worked many times at Colorado Springs Charter Academy for two years (in addition to working in Districts 11 and 12).
I have found the teachers and staff there to be very dedicated to student learning and achievement. Student behavior is very good, and students diligently do their assigned lessons.
Gary Altman
Colorado Springs
Our country has flipped
We just went to the grocery and spent more money for a cart of food and got about 50% less than 6-8 months ago.
Our car gets 18-20 mpg. We spent $25 on average for a tank full of gas in 2020. Now at today’s gas prices — $62.
We used to have a government for the people and now we are expected to bow down and accept their pronouncements — For The Good of The People! Our government is more interested in gaining power and money, not serving its citizens!
We were once a proud nation that believed in God! We believe that our world is coming to an end due to climate changes, the government is willing to cut our very throats to get to a sustainable future at what cost?
Do you really think green energy will provide sustainable power for our population regardless of the unbelievable shortcomings, ie. clouds, freezing weather, new demand for power for EV transportation, green energy generation capability, etc., when we are forecasting power blackouts this summer!
Our blackouts are being created due to the condemnation of fossil fuels! Fossil plants are being shut down around the country. We might break our country over this when countries like China, with a huge population, are some of the worst polluters in the world!
Now we worship things and the acquiring of them, liberalism instead of honest common sense, the desire to uplift our differences and divide our nation, instead of seeking to make the USA stronger and united.
Since our latest leaders took control, our country has flipped 180 degrees!
Time to reset this government’s devastating demolition!
Vote with common sense, in every election!
Mike Pusbach
Colorado Springs
Change place of residence
Re: “Citizens without representation”. I always marvel at those “poor things” who complain about their difficult lives without realizing how their personal choices have greatly affect the outcomes of their decisions.
IMHO when a person exercises their right as an American citizen and chooses to live outside the city limits of the town where they have decided to live, they cannot expect to enjoy the benefits and the services that the “townies” enjoy.
When a senior citizen (or anyone for that matter) desires those “townie” benefits, they can fairly easily change their place of residence (and lo and behold) those benefits are there for the enjoying!
My recommendation to Joseph Simkins: “Move south!”
John Wear
Elbert
Divisive ballot process
On June 7, I received my 2022 primary election ballots in the mail. There was one each for the Democratic and Republican parties. The instructions are to fill out one and discard the other. If both are returned, neither will count.
I’m an Independent and an American and should be able to vote for whomever I choose. When and why did the ballot process change? Where did this decision come from? Is it local, statewide, national? It’s just wrong! And so divisive.
Again, I should be able to vote for anyone I please. Angry, disappointed, and sad.
Irma Greenwood
Colorado Springs
Who is to blame?
Who shares the blame? Who is helping gunmen kill and massacre Americans? It surely could not be the inertia of Congress.
Isn‘t our Congress the voice of our people? Is Congress being paid to refuse to stop the carnage? The inertia to pass gun control laws certainly makes our elected officials as guilty of blame as the person who pulls the trigger!
Ann M. Sudo
Colorado Springs