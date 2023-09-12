Require metal detectors

Columbine, 15 deaths; Parkland, 17 deaths; Sandy Hook, 26 deaths; Uvalde, 21 deaths. All who needlessly died had loved ones — moms and dads, sisters and brothers, grandmas and grandpas — and the list goes on. I would like the Colorado Springs City Council to create an ordinance requiring metal detectors be installed in all entrances to the public schools in our city. It will be expensive but we cannot put a price on our loved ones’ lives. It may also create some logistical problems but we have brilliant minds at our disposal that will solve them. Classrooms that have a back door will need to be retrofitted to allow people within the room to exit but prevent anyone outside from entering.

NRA folks, don’t get your shorts in a wad. We are all accustomed to going through metal detectors at sporting events, concert venues, political rallies, government buildings and many other places.

I’m in no way suggesting you can’t own your guns/rifles — you simply can’t take them into a public school.

Last March, a young foreign exchange student was killed by a driver in front of Doherty High School on Barnes. After this tragic event, people said they knew it was a dangerous crosswalk. In a relatively short amount of time, the city made it safer, along with several other school crosswalks known to be dangerous.

Let us not wait to install metal detectors until there is a mass shooting in one of our schools. There are a host of issues that will need to be worked out, but for the sake of our loved ones, they can be solved.

Annie-Marie Young

Colorado Springs

Late starts help students, teachers

Great job writing the article about how D20 schools and many more are deciding to do late starts to improve the overall learning aspect in class.

As a current high school student in District 20, I cannot wait to see where these late starts take the learning environment. This is a great idea because teachers have so many responsibilities and have no time to stop and exhale and compare notes with other teachers about the students and how to help them succeed.

Teachers start the year with a lesson plan and syllabus already to go, but then life happens. I still have nightmares from a couple years ago when we had to wear masks and then eventually couldn’t attend class. Let’s hope that never happens again. Wait a minute, looks like it might happen again! The president is now wearing a mask at public events they’ve ordered a couple million more vaccines.

So teachers and administrators need to start talking about how to adjust the learning environment to do things better the second time around. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that COVID doesn’t blow up the class room environment this year.

Meanwhile the late start also helps student athletes like me. On late start days I could get extra homework done before school starts. That would help me significantly with staying on top of my workload from all my classes. The idea of implementing a late start for teachers also helps students. Way to go D20!

John David Packard

Colorado Springs

PLC program’s success

The academic success of children rely heavily on the teachers ability to connect and meet the needs of the students where they are. Each child possesses a unique set of strengths, challenges, and learning styles making it extremely important for teachers to help and collaborate with each other. Academy School District 20 has done an excellent job in utilizing the Colorado Department of Educations (CDE) “local control” policy with their “Professional Learning Communities” program. Giving teachers time to share insight on students, their strategies, and personal practices will foster a supportive environment in the classroom encouraging academic growth for students. Collaborating data will aid in early intervention for struggling students as well as identify students who may benefit from advanced course work.

It is pivotal that other districts follow suit with PLCs as the needs of students are as diverse and complex as ever. According to the CDE, Academy District 20 has a 93.7% graduation rate while the average for the rest of the state is 82.3%.

Some of the success of District 20 must be accredited to the efforts of the teacher to work together and make plans according to analyzed data.

It was noted in a Gazette article that other school districts have implemented the use of PLCs and have found success. It is important that the community knows about PLCs and what teachers actually do during this time.

I commend your article for raising awareness on this program and I encourage raising more awareness of PLCs as well as using more statistics to prove to the community how beneficial it is for all school districts to implement this practice.

Isaiah Hernandez

Peyton

Hatred so strong

Response to the six voters filing suit to bloc Trump from the ballot. (Sept.7, Gazette headline).

Who do these six think they are trying to keep voters from voting for the only candidate who can save our country?

First of all former President Donald Trump has not been tried or convicted of insurrection. Secondly, there is plenty of proof that the election was stolen in multiple states if one looks beyond the national press. Thirdly, the 14th Amendment does not apply to Trump as was ruled against by judges in Arizona and Florida, where similar filed.

Is hatred toward one man so strong that people can’t look beyond what the national press reports to see that Trump did great things for our country when he was in office?

Can any rational person believe that anyone who loves our country, like former President Trump does, could be guilty of 61 counts of indictments against our United States of America? Come on man!

Rev. Timothy Grassinger

Colorado Springs