Representing the best of our city
My friend and I headed to Cottonwood Creek Park the other day to play tennis and found the courts littered with leaves — just that time of year — I guess. We picked the court with the fewest leaves and started playing, and shortly after along came three young people carrying trash bags, rakes, and even a leaf blower. They didn’t have any tennis rackets with them, they were just there to remove the leaves, so I asked them if they worked for the city parks department.
“Oh no,” replied one, “we play here a lot so we like to keep it nice.”
I would like to say thank you to those volunteers. They represent the best of our city. I am grateful for their unselfish, unsolicited dedication to making a small part of our city better. They are an inspiration to us all.
Tim Fowler
Colorado Springs
All the damage and danger
Reckless police cause wrecks. I see according to The Gazette story that a pickup was chased from eastern El Paso County to Academy Blvd., causing three separate crashes involving about a dozen vehicles and maybe four police vehicles. This was all because of some stolen gas.
It would seem that the police could have ended this pursuit after the first crash, and not risked all the damage and danger to people that incurred. Was it worth it because of 10-40 dollars of gas? It was a minor theft, not an assault, at least initially.
Daniel Poole
Colorado Springs
Fine littering commercial vehicles
On Wednesday my husband and I were driving to the gun range on Route 94. As we turned off Marksheffel Road onto 94 there was a large truck in front of us headed to the landfill on that road. We watched pieces of plastic and trash fly out of the top of the truck the whole way down that road. It was raining enough trash that we dropped back to avoid the mess flying at us. This has made that whole road a huge mess which I think the landfill should pay to clean up. We have fines for littering so why can’t we fine these trucks or the companies that own them?
Linda Reed
Colorado Springs
Elected leaders are dishonest
I have voted in Colorado Springs for the past 56 years and don’t believe I have seen a time when the city, the county, or the state has spent tax money for what they told us the taxes were for. When TABOR came up I told myself that it was wrong, but far better than looking for a group of honest politicians. It’s good for voters to have a say in where their taxes are going. It seems that today our elected leaders are just as dishonest as a whole as they have been for the past 56 years. We cannot trust them. I must continue to vote “no” for all increases in taxes until the majority of our elected leaders demonstrate that they do what they say.
Wayne Field
Colorado Springs
Replace city’s missing trees
In regards to Mayor John Suthers’ COS 150: Tree Challenge to plant 18,071 trees by the end of 2021: For nearly 25 years I have been driving Research Parkway daily. It had a lush green median full of beautiful deciduous and Evergreen trees from one end to the other. Unfortunately and for whatever reason, I would say that at least 50 if not more, have died and been cut down over these same 25 years. To my recollection, not one tree has ever been replaced.
Today it’s an eyesore with still more dead and dying trees. So Mayor Suthers, I challenge you and the city of Colorado Springs to replace some of these trees in the median on Research Parkway. Oh and by the way, I have planted many trees in my yard over the years, 10 of which are thriving today.
Rise Russell
Colorado Springs
Get out, go out to a party
Re: Charles Loeffler’s “Step back from extreme views” (Oct. 17).
After reading Loeffler’s letter, I was happy to find myself in full agreement, and wish to thank him and The Gazette for publishing it. However, I would be remiss if all I did was be content with it, and not think how I and others might practically act to “step back from extreme views.”
To this noble and patriotic challenge, I say: go to a party.
By a party, I mean a political party. Yes, those ignoble institutions of political partisanship are not so ignoble, but good and necessary for us to “value the common good” over dangerous extremism.
But, you say, political parties are partisan, they divide us, they are driven by those extreme views which are so harmful to good governance and society. These objections are true, but they are largely true because we have abandoned our parties. A party is only a collection of people. If we leave them, all we leave them to are the most extreme, who go unmoderated, or the inattentive, who let themselves be driven by the most vocal.
Parties, if not abandoned like so many of our public spaces (our malls, our churches), provide a space of uniting us, of collecting different people with different views under one banner and challenging them to work together or fall apart.
Parties give us a shorthand for digesting complex issues and deciding which issues are important. Who, but those with a direct interest, would care about the minutiae of immigration policy if not pushed? Of health care? Of any personal, special interest?
If we want to step back from extreme views, we must step into the gap that we have left to the extremists. Go out America, go to a party.
Jordan Smith
Colorado Springs