Reminder that journalism is alive
Thank you Vince Bzdek.
Thank you for your Sunday words about the integrity and value of journalism and the news media.
I cringe every time I hear a friend or listen to others blame “the media” for situations in our nation.
As a former journalism graduate (BJ University of Missouri), I know the heart and soul of most journalists is to report with honesty and integrity.
Thank you for the brief stories of some of the Gazette’s own staff and others in Colorado! Thank you for the reminder that journalism and the media are alive and well.
Long live newspapers!
Long live the Colorado Springs Gazette.
Thank you Vince!
Wendy Kafoury Yantis
Colorado Springs
To heal as a nation
We need to come together and heal as a nation after four years of strife. In the week and a half following the attack on our nation’s capitol, we have not fully come to grips with the actions taken by an aggrieved portion of the electorate, those who feel that this election was stolen.
As many have rightly said, this mob acted in a way that was contrary to our nation’s values. But rather than speak the words needed for healing, many on the right and many contributors to this editorial page have put the responsibility of healing on Joe Biden and the Democrats. What we need to heal as a nation is for Donald Trump to admit that he lost in a free, fair, and legitimate election. We need our leaders in congress such as Doug Lamborn who have repeated lies from the president about widespread fraud to disavow their claims and assure voters that our election was fair and that their elected leaders are there legitimately. Republicans decry the divisiveness of a second impeachment and the harm it brings. Until they have the courage to face the fact that Biden has won, we will not have healing.
Josh Meyer
Colorado Springs
Accessing a path forward
Stephanie Ericsson once wrote that, “Our acceptance of lies becomes a cultural cancer that eventually shrouds and reorders reality until moral garbage becomes as invisible as water is to a fish.” This is a prophetic thought. No one doubts this is an important moment in the history. It comes collectively upon us at a time of extreme confusion.
The confusion comes directly from absorbing years of distorted opinions by narcissistic celebrities as well as Republican foghorns like Rush Limbaugh and Jon Caldara.
Their real identities have never been more revealed as they have in this moment. The very fact that they can aspire to defend insurrectionists as an exercise and demonstration of the right of free speech is flabbergasting. Shame on them!
But where do we go from here? It was pointed out by columnist Vince Bzdek (Gazette) in the defense of his esteemed colleagues of the press that, journalistic credentials are part and parceled from experience and dedication sustained in research. Perhaps restoring the virtue of this vital link to bring awareness about national events is another of the important alliances we need to pursue to effectively access our paths forward.
The more we act in recognition of real information that has been painstakingly corroborated and acknowledged on all points of the compass the sooner we will dispatch the cancerous generators of “fake news.” Then, and maybe only then we can bring all the criminals to justice that have dared to endanger our sovereignty.
Craig Dean
Colorado Springs
‘We are not going away’
I’m writing to comment on the mostly peaceful protest at the Capitol a couple of weeks ago.
Those protest were in response to the confirmed fraudulent and illegal election conducted by several states in November. It is a fact that some unknown agitators and rioters became violent but I can ensure you that the majority of the protesters were peaceful and just patriots who love this country. They were there to provide their voice in objection to an obvious illegitimate federal election.
Sound familiar? Probably not as this is exactly opposite the news media’s depiction of events.
As a result, half your audience doesn’t believe anything you’re reporting. Same could be said with your reporting of the pandemic, Russia collusion, Antifa, BLM, climate change and more. Donald Trump or no Trump we are not going away. We just aren’t listening or trusting you anymore. My advice to the Gazette and the rest of the media is to start calling balls and strikes, stop cheerleading and maybe your entire audience will believe what you print.
Stephen Turner
Colorado Springs
Great letters to the editor
There are two excellent letters to the editor in the Jan. 17 edition of the Gazette. I highly recommend everyone read or re-read the letters titled “ Let’s keep an open mind” and “The real danger from this pandemic”.
I was very concerned about the letter in the Gazette criticizing Reps. Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert for upholding the Constitution and the rule of law regarding the many indications of corruption in the election this year. I tried to write a letter like the one written by Jim Scott, but my efforts were feeble compared to his letter.
I have also been very concerned about the government’s blatant disregard of the liberties specified in the U.S. Constitution when combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russ Robinson eloquently pointed out in his letter how the small town of Monument put common sense back on the table and challenged Colorado Springs and El Paso County to follow the lead of Monument.
We the people have to stand up for our freedoms or they will surely be taken away. The ability to have free and honest elections and all of the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution are being attacked.
Fred Nelson
Colorado Springs