A reminder of professionalism
Retired Air Force Lieutenant General Brent Scowcroft died Thursday at the age of 95. He served as the National Security Advisor to both Presidents Gerald R. Ford and George H. W. Bush. In both his military and civilian life, he played a significant role in shaping our nation’s defense policy for over six decades. A graduate of West Point, he taught in both the West Point’s Social Sciences Department and — from 1962 to 1964 — in the Air Force Academy’s Department of Political Science, where he served as Acting Department Head.
A soft-spoken man, Scowcroft worked with—and had been buffeted by—some of the largest figures in national security policy. He was at the center of countless key policy decisions, but typically the man in the background rather than the man out front. He challenged orthodoxy, but rarely people. He was fond of saying that the smartest thing he ever did was to surround himself with people smarter than he — which was difficult to do. He garnered respect from all sides of the aisle, worked harder and longer than anyone else, and earned a trusted reputation for “speaking truth to power.”
Scowcroft will be remembered least of all for his role, with Bush 41, in managing the global transformation from the Cold War without violence, and perhaps not even for the model he established for how a president’s National Security Advisor should best function.
Most of all, he should be remembered for the moral compass that underscored an unrelenting commitment to service, a determination to base policy on national interest grounded in the best analysis that could be brought to bear from whatever quarter, and an unwavering sense of his own humanity and the compassion that came with it.
In 2009, the Air Force Academy established the Brent Scowcroft Professorship in National Security Policy to commemorate his distinguished service to his country and to serve as a continuing reminder of the professionalism, integrity, and critical intellect that marked that service. When this author accepted that appointment, the charge from General Scowcroft was, “teach cadets not what to think, but how to think.”
These days, such a mandate could not be more important.
Schuyler Foerster
Colorado Springs
The loss of some saved many
Olivia Alpersetein (Pro/Con, Aug. 8) may have her understanding of WWII from her liberal professors. She needs to see both sides of the issue. She should read Zack Cooper’s comments which mirror the decisions and choices that were made to save Japanese and American lives by ending the war. Victor Hansen’s opinion expands on Zack’s thoughts. Being ‘old school’ (77 years old) my father and many veterans over the years have agreed with Truman’s decision to stop the spread of atrocities. At the cost of some he saved many more.... do the math in Victor’s and Zack’s letters.
She might do well to read Robert Woodson’s opinion in the same paper if she has thoughts of joining BLM.
David Wren
Colorado Springs
Dropping the bomb right decision
In reference to whether we should apologize to Japan for dropping atomic bombs on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, I would offer another perspective, and that is for Japan to first apologize to the survivors and the descendants of survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the war in the Pacific as well.
My dad was aboard the USS Whitney, a destroyer tender, across the harbor from the USS Arizona, and bore witness to the explosion that cost so many lives. Although his ship was not a specific target, it did suffer casualties.
The ensuing war costs were enormous. Dad traveled throughout the Western Pacific with the rest of the fleet for several years, and was assured by his commanders that an invasion was imminent. There were estimates that nearly a million deaths were expected. Knowing that he would be viewed unfavorably by the world, Harry Truman made the right decision in dropping this bomb.
What was worse than this, if there could ever be anything, was FDR’s decision to intern Americans of Japanese descendant for no crimes, except maybe those his experts dreamed up in their heads. My dad thought this a horrid way to treat Americans.
So apologize? No. It will never make anyone whole, but acknowledging the act and share in an effort to rid the world of these terrible weapons is an honorable thing to strive for.
Douglas Haug
Colorado Springs
Neighborhoods shouldn’t be targeted
Like many of you last week I watched an invasion of a peaceful quiet neighborhood. Protesters wearing body armor and carrying firearms. “Really?”. Calls to 911 by residents go unanswered, within minutes they receive a reverse 911 call message to urge you to shelter in place.
Residents of the neighborhood trying to drive to their homes encounter hostile crowd, some vehicles were vandalized. The police blocks away told by their commanders to stand down! Protest group organized by “Empowerment Solidarity Network” an offshoot local group originally from the West Coast now in Colorado Springs.
Why were the demonstrators there? They believe a police officer lived in that neighborhood who was involved in a shooting a year ago. I am not condemning our fine officers in blue for what they were told to do. I am questioning and condemning the police chief that will not even defend one of his own!
To every man his home is his castle he has the right to defend it. We pay our taxes, we live in a community where we have a police department, our expectations are that our property and our persons will be protected.
When our community is devoid of these expectations, citizens will decide on their own to fight or flee. As a strong supporter of our Second Amendment rights, do they really want us to arm up and form a militia? Neighborhoods should not be targeted for protests/riots.
Rob Blancken
Colorado Springs