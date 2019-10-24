Remember the real Emma Crawford
The words on Emma Crawford’s tombstone read “She will not be forgotten“ but I’m not sure ghoulish costumes and coffins would be how Emma would have wanted to be remembered. With all the excitement and preparations that the upcoming race brings, let’s not forget Emma Crawford was a 26 year old, hugely talented musician, whose mother brought her and her sister from Boston to Manitou to help treat her tuberculosis. This did help her for awhile.
She had taught piano and gave public recitals since the age of 12, preferring Beethoven and Chopin, she was a true musical prodigy. She got engaged to William Hildebrand an engineer here from New York to work on the Cog Railway. This is where the wedding dress costume comes from.
Emma was drawn to Red Mountain, she climbed it one December day but after putting a scarf on a tree near the top and climbing down she succumbed to her illness. She was only 26. In 1929, her casket came crashing down the mountain in a storm, hence, the Coffin Races.
To honor Emma wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a plaque in downtown Manitou. Her tombstone is in Crystal Hills Cemetery, but not everyone gets there. A memorial or plaque downtown would show some gratitude and respect to a woman whose name has helped bring in so much revenue for the town and its people. By honoring Emma Crawford this way “She will not be forgotten” will hold much more meaning as we remember the real person and thank her.
Cory Scheuerman
Colorado Springs
Race organizers foiled by theft
As the executive director of the El Pomar Youth Sports Park, where the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K parked and finished, I wanted to comment about this past weekend’s event. I am sorry that many runners did not have the race experience they expected. At the same time, I believe that The Gazette’s headline insinuating that the race was a scam is wholly inaccurate.
There is no question that the event could have been better organized. However, the primary reason for the chaotic day was the fact that the organizers had most of their equipment, merchandise and awards stolen. I feel badly that these organizers, who have operated races in Colorado Springs since 2013, came to our community and were greeted with such a theft. The theft left them without equipment to mark the route and next to no time to make other arrangements.
My understanding is that the organizers will be offering runners a refund or a complimentary entry into next year’s event.
Steve Czarnecki
Manitou Springs
Simply more political maneuvering
I read with absolute contempt about the Democrats and Republicans passing a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Syria, a move that should be welcomed by all Americans, which will prevent us from being dragged deeper into a civil war in the quagmire that is the Middle East.
I see this as simply more political maneuvering by the Democrats that duped Republicans into supporting it. I have no doubt that had Trump announced he was going to bolster the number of troops there he’d be roundly criticized for that.
If the Democrats and Republicans who voted for this resolution are truly that outraged, then I suggest they perform their congressional responsibility by invoking Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 of the U.S. Constitution and declare war (would the vote still be 354 to 60?). Instead, they hide their fake outrage behind a cowardly resolution meant to simply embarrass the president when the truth is that they are the ones that hold the power to commit troops to war.
Kirk Carroll
Colorado Springs
The answer is to raise taxes
According to Janet Tanner (“Invest money in the state “Gazette, Oct. 21) our roads and bridges have been falling into disrepair, while teachers and students are forced “to compete with one hand tied behind their backs.” And she seems to believe it’s all because we haven’t had surplus tax collections going into roads, bridges and education since 2005. She contends that such “small, temporary rebates” would be “an investment in the long term health of our public schools.”
Our “teacher pay gap is the worst in the country,” she claims (presumably because of no TABOR funds going to schools in the past 14 years) but, in fact, Colorado teachers’ pay of $52,701 ranks 32nd in the country (about $9,000 from the bottom). An important detail that she does not address is that we can’t pay teachers from a fund that might have money in it every few years — or it might not. If we want to spend more on teachers, and many of us do, the answer is to raise taxes — not depend on a completely unpredictable source. If we want better roads and bridges, and most of us do, the answer is the same—along with insisting that the Legislature correctly invest those funds specifically allocated for infrastructure.
The motivation behind dismantling TABOR is to allow state government to get its collective hands on any available funds, from any source, at any time. Appealing to those with a special concern for education, such as Ms. Tanner, is just part of the strategy. (It’s always “for the children,” right?) Let’s insist that our elected reps plan and budget with wisdom and integrity. Tell us what you think we need and what it costs. If we agree, we’ll levy taxes on ourselves to pay for it.
Stan Searle
Monument
How quickly some forget
I hope this makes posting in your viewpoint. TABOR and Proposition CC: How quickly some forget. Government ask for a tax increase to fund the I-25 Gap widening to three lanes, gets voters’ approval. Then after the voters approved the government says to use that third lane you must pay a toll. How many times are we going to be screwed over/ Have you ever looked at the many things you pay bills and fees on? Ever called and asked what those fees and taxes are that you paid and the person you ask can’t answer? The money that CC is asking for is taxpayers’ money, our money.
Keith Kolb
Colorado Springs