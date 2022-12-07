Remembering Pearl Harbor
The attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, is the day our USA woke up and began to defend our nation and other freedom loving nations across the world.
Everyone says do not forget 11 Sept. 2001 for so many died that day, and it was so terrible for our country, that is true; but just think how our way of seeing the world forever changed when Pearl Harbor was bombed and how many Americans died defending our nation after that day in infamy.
Show us a map of the world and we can point out names and events until Dec. 7, 1941, few Americans of that time had ever seen or heard of places like Wake Island, Midway Island, Guam, Bataan, North African Campaign, Italian Campaign (10th Mountain Division), Normandy (4th Infantry Division), Iwo Jima, Bastogne (“You want me to surrender – You’re Nuts”), Auschwitz, Okinawa and then finally Tokyo Bay.
Many Americans have forgotten the number of people killed in World War II — approx. 405,000.
In comparison: WW1 — approx. 136,500 killed, Korea — approx. 54,000, Vietnam — approx. 55,000, Sept. 11, 2001 — approx. 3,000, Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) — approx. 7,000.
These numbers remind us of the fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters who fought around the globe, in places most Americans had never heard of or seen, to protect our freedoms.
For all the Colorado Springs residents who served on and since Dec. 7, 1941, thank you and thank you for your service.
Bob Lally
Colorado Springs
Silence only leads to death
I call upon all people who support an end to the cruelty and hatred directed at the LGBTQA+ community to take a stand. We’ve been hurt, we lost members of our community and our sacred safe spaces have been attacked. But now is the time, more than ever, to change the fabric and the tone of this city.
Too long we have been a city of privilege and exclusion and our silence has given consent for our elected leaders to vilify and crush the LGBTQA+ community.
Wear rainbow buttons at work, in your sacred spaces, to the grocery store, when you speak to your elected representative, and wherever you might be. Let those around you know that hate and exclusion have no place in our town or our county. Write your elected officials, even if it seems you are screaming into the void.
Tell you pastor that your church needs to more visibly support the LGBTQA+ community. Get your workplace to visibly acknowledge the existence of its LGBTQA+ employees and customers. Put your school board on notice that their divisive and hateful rhetoric is not only unwelcome but will be met with resistance. Do not be silent because silence only leads to death. The line has once again been drawn.
Don’t let this moment to be courageous and bold pass you by.
Thom Andreas
Colorado Springs
Debuking false claims
Response to Gilbert Bonse’s Nov. 7 letter:
Bonse’s letter references the movie produced by election denier, Dinish D’Souza “2000 Mules.” The movie claims thousands of ballots were fraudulently cast and Bonse asks the reader “Has anyone in authority inquired into this highly suspicious activity?”
The answer is yes — simply go to the websites of the Associated Press, National Public Radio, Fact Check and Wikipedia and type in “2000 Mules.” These news outlets provide credible information debunking the many false and/or unsubstantiated claims in “2000 Mules.” Even former president Donald Trump’s closest advisors agree the information is not true.
Annie-Marie Young
Colorado Springs
Issue with oil companies
First of all, I’m old. Being old, I remember that on April 14, 1994, the CEO of the major cigarette companies testified that nicotine is not addictive. Of course they were wrong.
Today on CCN, the CEO of Chevron, Michael Wirth, testified and did not answer the questions asked. He did a good job of skirting the issue with the oil companies. It’s time to call it like it is.
Chevron should reduce the price of gas to the public yet, leave enough for them to make some profit.
Denis Leveille
Colorado Springs
Choice between good or evil
A letter writer asked “What constrains evil?”. First, where does evil come from? It comes from Satan. So how can you constrain evil that comes from Satan? You turn to God. Right now, our country has turned very strongly away from God. We do not obey His Commandments. So God has allowed Satan to have free rein to dwell in people that turn away from God. These are the people that Satan tells to kill and destroy so that they will go straight to Hades.
The only thing we can do is have a massive revival and pray, pray, pray for God to take back this country and drive Satan out. We must obey the commandments of our creator, the Lord Jesus Christ.
We must make a choice as a country for good or for evil.
Michael King
Colorado Springs