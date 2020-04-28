Remembering a remarkable man
I was surprised to see Rabbi Howard Hirsch’s obituary in Sunday’s paper. I thought I knew this man, but he accomplished much more in his lifetime, of which, I wasn’t aware. I think that is true of all obituaries. We learn so much more about people that we thought we knew after they die. I wasn’t aware of all of his academic accomplishments for one thing. I did know that while he was a Rabbi, he also worked with Christian congregations. I also want people to know that he was a very compassionate Rabbi who really cared about people — not just Jewish people but all people.
When I was Chief of the Department of Spiritual Care at Memorial Hospital Central, I started developing a volunteer chaplain program for clergy and laity. It’s difficult to get volunteers when there are no other volunteers or very few. Temple Shalom was located very close to the hospital so I asked him if he would be interested. He wasn’t the first to raise his hand, but he was one of the first. He not only gave care to our Jewish patients, but he willingly visited any patients who needed a caring person to stop by. He also volunteered to take care of Emergency Department patients at night when there was a need for a chaplain. Those often take place when you’re supposed to be in bed. Those are often the most difficult patient and family issues in the hospital and the ones who most appreciate a caring chaplain to sit, visit, and provide spiritual guidance with them during a very suspenseful time.
A thank you to all of our volunteer chaplains but a very special “thank you” to a Rabbi who was very busy with his own congregation but gave himself also to others in our community, Rabbi Howard Hirsch.
Vern Swim
Colorado Springs
No admission of their error
I must express my thanks for your Sunday editorial. You are right on target. It was gratifying to see there were a few states who recognized their citizens actually have a brain and know how to use it. I hope our governor reads it and, hopefully, understands it.
I wonder how high these people think the suicide rate should get before it is “safe” to trust people to be outside their place of residence?
These “all-knowing” wealthy people do not have a clue how stressful it is to those who have incomes in the $50,000 or less range, many who get that level only by both parents working, or one working two jobs.
It was disgusting to me to hear our governor, whose net worth is approaching $700 million, say “I feel your pain.”
Let’s hope that the chances to get back to work will return and we can show that we are not as stupid as the governor thinks.
The damage our leaders have done to our economy are such that some jobs no longer exist.
We will have to help one another when we hear of available jobs; I doubt if we will hear from our leaders on this subject.
Because it would be an admission of their error.
J. Curtis Coombs
Colorado Springs
The ‘curve’ is misleading
The “curve” that Colorado and other states are seeking to flatten before reopening their economies and removing social restraints on their residents is a totally misleading representation of the nature, progression, and severity of the Covid-19 virus. A line graph with an upward sloping line from left to right suggests a continuum of like, cumulative occurrences that are increasing at a regular, consistent rate during a defined period.
The CDC collects and compiles data from states primarily to monitor the spread, progression, and severity of the virus. Colorado’s graph cannot help the CDC understand the progress of the virus in the state or inform the public because it represents all cases, whether the person was recently infected and symptomatic or asymptomatic, hospitalized or undergoing other treatment, recovered, or deceased.
How can this graphically presented, misleading accumulation of cases be the basis of important political and economic decisions affecting Colorado’s six million residents?
Joe Ferri
Colorado Springs
Wrecking people’s lives
El Paso County — please follow Weld County’s brave lead and let we the people decide which businesses to open and patronize.
Who is the governor to decide which businesses are essential (like pot shops), which are kind-of essential (like tattoo parlors), and which should government forcibly seize and padlock until the government eventually decides they can open (like restaurants and bars). How many businesses and lives will you ruin?
If people want to stay home and protect themselves, then they can stay home and protect themselves. They can have groceries delivered and spray them with Clorox. Stop selfishly wrecking other people’s lives when you have full ability to protect yourself.
Mark Dunn
Colorado Springs
The pursuit of happiness
We lose 38K people in auto accidents each year; and another — four million are seriously hurt. We as a society have settled on what is the acceptable cost of life in order that the general population can drive cars to improve their lives.
We could lower the speed limit to 15 mph or insist that cars be built like tanks. We don’t. Why? Because there is a culturally implicit value to a single life vs the ability for society to operate freely and effectively.
The coronavirus is no different. It is exactly the same principle.
Our economy’s health, the ability for people to work and earn a living, our freedom to get out of our homes and live our lives is, in essence, the ability for society to operate freely and effectively.
The pursuit of happiness is an inalienable right! When a citizen’s rights can be suspended in a crisis, they cease to be rights and instead are merely governmental permissions open to the whim of any power-hungry politician in a crisis.
Those opposing the state shut-in are absolutely right. There is, and should continue to be, a limit to governmental power!
We need to apply the same logical decision algorithms on the virus as we do with other important decisions that involve public costs, individual freedoms, and death. We can’t stay inside forever.
The price is way too high for the general good of the nation.
Ron Robins
Monument