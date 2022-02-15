Religious group running city center
The city of Colorado Springs Park, Recreation and Cultural Services Department has selected the Center for Strategic Ministry to operate the Westside Community Center under new contract. The proposal places their parent company, Woodman Valley Chapel’s Southwest Sunday services, at the center including full-time administrative offices with affiliated partners.
The community center should put the community it serves first and foremost and not CSM’s own interests. This is city property and a city community center. There is no written business plans for the changes the CSM intends to make to the center to serve the church. A religious organization should not be operating a city community center with a focus that does not align with the westside community’s needs.
Kathleen Perry
Colorado Springs
Proposed Frontier, Spirit merger
I was very pleased to hear about the proposed merger between Frontier and Spirit Airlines. This merger could lead to expanded service at Colorado Springs Airport and cheaper airfares. To give just one example, the roundtrip price on Frontier for a flight from Denver to Salt Lake City next Friday, Feb. 25, is only $61. The cheapest flight on Delta Airlines from COS to Salt Lake City that same day is $203. Delta has no competition on that route from COS and basically can charge whatever they want.
Frontier is known as a “discount” airline and charges less than the bigger airlines on most flights. Certainly the service may be less than on Delta but many will still be willing to pay less than one third of the price on Delta, especially on shorter flights. Hopefully, the management at COS will do all they can to bring more Frontier flights to our local airport.
Richard Johnson
Colorado Springs
Going backwards on voting
I read with dismay that Peter Lupia, candidate for El Paso County Assessor, is calling for forgoing the Dominion voting machines and to hand count ballots. Seriously? Perhaps he would like us to gather in school gyms and cast our ballot in cans each with a candidate’s name. That way we can all see not only that everyone voted but who they voted for. Of course we would all have to be there to see that everyone’s vote is counted. Is that the transparency he is looking for?
I cannot believe that, as fiscally “tight” as El Paso County is, the county is going to hire enough people to hand count all our ballots or buy new machines. In addition, how will the county ensure that people with disabilities (veterans, seniors and adults) can vote independently? The Dominion voting machines and a mail-in ballot does that. The county has won national awards for its inclusive voting processes. Such backwards thinking! What’s next, El Paso GOP? Shall we put women barefoot and pregnant back in to the kitchen? Wayne Williams, former El Paso County Elections chief, must be rolling over in his city council seat.
Patricia Yeager
Colorado Springs
What’s going on here?
K-12 education is a joke. Politicians defunding police but hiring Private Security at taxpayer expense. Murders at an all time high. Crimes out of control. Judicial system letting bad guys walk. Colorado rated one of highest states for auto thefts. Homeless problem out of control. Too much enabling. Drug-alcohol problems out of control. Fenytanal killing children. Cartels have found easy spot for their drug trade. But the state actually promotes drug use via pot shops. Pot raises $250 million in taxes but drug issue requires $450 million in funds to fix associated drug -alcohol problems. Highway deaths at all time high, but folks run stop signs, stop lights, tailgate, speed, road rage, driving under influence drugs and alcohol, cellphone usage-texting while driving seem to almost go unchecked, traffic laws not enforced.
Vehicles driving around with expired license plates. (Do they have liability insurance). Roads are a joke. (Potholes galore, even with all the new taxes to fix) trash all about our roads and high ways, parks walking paths loaded with dog poop (disgusting). Folks want new parks but do not seem able to take care of what we have. Electricity and gas prices out of control. Maybe converting Martin Drake so quickly was not such a good idea.
So with this noted. “What’s going on here?”
Paul Lachance
Colorado Springs
Small businesses on the brink
Why are small businesses on the brink of collapse? We have a government providing benefits for not working. Mandates, lockdowns, and government ineptitude have destroyed the supply chain and energy supply, causing massive inflation. We have a populace taking fear of COVID to the extreme, acting like it’s Ebola instead of a harsh flu. We have a generation of pansies that would rather the government take care of them than work for a living.
Where do “82%” of small businesses expect the government to get the money to “provide more emergency assistance” when a lack of workers means lack of tax revenue generation? Our nation needs to re-grow its backbone and remember it is hard work and sound government policies that bring the benefits to keep businesses, and society, moving and growing.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Public safety bill
Here we go again, the Democrats created an environment that is friendly to criminals and puts public safety second with their soft on crime legislation. Now they want to spend our tax money, not to fix the issue, but to create more government to help mitigate the problems they have created.
Why is it that the Democrat’s favorite solution to problems is spending more tax money and creating more government? If public safety was the number one priority for the Democrats then they should eliminate the bad legislation and then start working on new ideas. But that’s not the plan, distribution of killer drugs will continue to be treated like shoplifting and career criminals will continue to be released without spending time in jail.
Rick McCarter
Colorado Springs