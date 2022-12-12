Misguided biblical scholarship
I am at a loss as to why the Gazette would print such a letter as “Not the true church”, unless it is to show that incredibly destructive, misguided ‘biblical scholarship’ continues to this day in some individuals, some churches.
The expression “if you are a hammer, then everything is a nail” comes to mind. If you are a hateful person, needing to ‘other’ those with whom you do not agree, then the Bible, like statistics, can be used as a weapon to support your beliefs... not INFORM your beliefs, but support; there is a huge difference.
After over 40 years as an ordained minister, I understand the difference between eisegesis (the process of interpreting text in such a way as to introduce one’s own presuppositions, agendas or biases, or ‘reading into the text’) versus exegesis (critical interpretation of a text).
The first is hunting through the weeds to find what you believe to be true, thus verifying your presuppositions; the second is letting the text inform your beliefs, even challenge them, through critical thinking... and sometimes coming to a realization that you were wrong. Closeminded vs open minded. Believing there is only ‘one truth’ vs accepting that truth is different depending on the place from which you experience life.
The opinion in ‘Not the true church’ was blatent homophobic bile that uses the Bible to support an agenda.
It is the same as using the Bible to support white power or to support antisemitism. It is very poor biblical scholarship, and it promotes the kind of violent acts as we as a city recently endured.
I don’t lump all Christian churches into a category of right wing extremists, but if this is the kind of Biblical scholarship the writer of that opinion is getting, then perhaps they need to seek out a different church, one that interprets the Bible through the lens of progressive, inclusive and loving Biblical scholarship; a scholarship approach that begins with “God so loved the world...” Love, justices, peace, inclusion, learning from each other and living into being the people God calls us to be can be found in communities of faith, but you have to be open-minded and not invested in clinging to existing beliefs that are outmoded, harsh, and reflective of a vengeful God that only one truth will magically supplicate.
And, by the way, while I desire to live out of my religious beliefs of love and inclusion that I have come to see reflected in religious texts, I do not believe any of those theological beliefs should be the law of the land for everyone.
The opinion “Not the true church” ended on a note of repentance and being ‘saved’: I wish to be saved from this person’s idea of ‘truth’, and I hope they are able to repent from judgment and a desire to hold everyone captive to their narrow point of view.
Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Religion should not trump our rights
In her critique of the Respect for Marriage Act, Star Parker asks if we need “eternal truths we receive through religion” to cure what she sees as ailing us. She contends exercising our freedom should not include redefining our “sacred institutions.” (Marriage is a truth that can’t be redefined, December 8).
The first questions we’d have to ask Parker is whose religion are we going to take our eternal truths from? And whose religion will we appoint to define our sacred institutions?
In a religiously pluralistic society such as ours, there is no single correct answer to such questions. Contrary to Parker’s assumption, for example, various religions do not universally agree on what constitutes a “marriage.”
Our Founders recognized and respected this diversity of faith beliefs, which is why they took care to separate religion from government.
They refused to allow religion to dictate individual rights and public policy. That separation has served us remarkably well. It is only when we slip up and permit religion to be imposed on civic matters (such as in a few recent Supreme Court decisions) that our individual rights and freedoms lose protection.
Parker seems comfortable with the idea of having what she calls eternal truths of religion determine what our freedoms should, or should not, entail. But our rights and liberties should never be dependent on such a religion-based contingency.
Ken Burrows
Colorado Springs
Free gift of salvation
I can only imagine the kicking and screaming from some of the readers regarding Ted Cox’s insightful and truthful letter regarding the Club Q tragedy.
May I add a few thoughts of my own? For years my husband and I have prayed for the salvation of our extended family members.
By that, we mean that we have prayed that the Holy Spirit would draw them to belief in Jesus Christ and all that entails. We love each and every one of them and if one of them died today we desire that their souls would go to heaven and live for eternity with Jesus.
But, each one of them must make their own personal choice.
The problem arises if one should die completely unexpectedly and it becomes too late to make that decision. We cannot do that for them. Psalm 49:7 says “No man can by any means redeem his brother or give to God a ransom for him”.
Jesus is the reason for the season and I hope that you will give serious consideration to the free gift of salvation. Say yes to the risen Saviour of the world.
Dixie Muinch
Colorado Springs