Reintroduction of wolves into Colorado
So, they’re at it again.
Wolf backers, funded by out of state “dark money”, are trying to get an initiative put on the ballot to force the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department to develop a plan to reintroduce wolves back into Colorado.
What does/should public input have to do with re-introducing a top predator back into our state?
Oh, I get it, the public would just love to see a wolf running free in an open field, playing with their pups, looking adorable. Would the public also like to see a wolf pack tearing apart new born Elk calves, cattle, or lambs?
Let’s not forget that this has apparently received “widespread bipartisan support”. I’m assuming this is referring to politicians. We absolutely should rely on politicians, who have done such a bang-up job fixing our state and country.
Something on the scale of this needs to be addressed by the pros. Those who are in charge of our parks, wild areas, and the animals who live there.
Have the backers contacted officials in the Yellowstone ecosystem to discuss the pros and cons of this? They have been dealing with wolf re-introduction for the past 20-plus years and would know, first hand, of any consequences, as well as any benefits, or would facts and statistics just cloud the issue?
Don’t get me wrong, wolves serve a purpose in the wild and their eradication here in Colorado was wrong but man, in his infinite wisdom and arrogance, thinks he knows best. We think we can and should control all of our environment, nature included. What ignorance and stupidity.
Now we want to correct this mistake by bringing in a population of wolves and setting them free, thus upsetting the natural balance yet once again. The first thing they would do would be to eliminate their competitors such as coyotes and foxes, causing other problems.
News flash, wolves are already here!
I was hunting northwest of Granby 10+ years ago and came face to face with a wolf, and no, it wasn’t a coyote, fox, or stray dog.
Let wolves continue to move into our state at their own pace. Let’s not think, as always, that we know what is best and how to fix our past mistakes.
Scott Walker
Colorado Springs
ADUs don’t address homelessness
In response to Rev. Smith’s letter in the Dec. 13 Gazette, I challenge him and other members of the Colorado Springs Faith Table to do more than lecture about “moral imperatives.” Affordable housing and homelessness are national issues requiring large scale commitments from governments, businesses, and philanthropies, including faith based organizations.
It may feel righteous to tell those of us living in single-family neighborhoods that we have too much and must give up our privileged status, but this righteousness is based on a false premise. ADUs do nothing to address affordable housing and homelessness. While ADUs occasionally provide housing for family members, the vast majority are rented out at market rates or turned into Short Term Rentals for even greater returns on private property owners’ investments.
Where is the faith community doing the real hard work of creating and subsidizing low income housing? Many churches have excess land currently used for landscaping, parking, play grounds and other congregant amenities. Much of their building space goes unused most days of the week. Before telling tax paying homeowners to give up their R-1 neighborhoods and rights, faith organizations and their members should consider what they are doing with their tax exempt resources to address affordability and homelessness in concrete ways.
Sari Escovitz
Colorado Springs
Letting tax revenues go elsewhere
I am not sure why Manitou Springs is surprised that the elected officials are not following the voters choices (cultural tax). Our Colorado Springs City Council totally ignored the voters who voted to have recreational marijuana in the city limits even though more than 60% of the voters approved of the measure.
Additionally, the powers that be continually ask for tax increases when there is clearly a large tax source right there in front of them. Even if they did approve it — according to the voters wishes — they would somehow manage to make sure they do not get the revenue for improvements. They would put it toward drug education which the state already does with the marijuana revenue and would say what good they are doing. If the powers that be truly think anyone cannot get in a vehicle and go to Denver, Pueblo or Manitou Springs to get what they want or need for marijuana they are just letting tax revenues go elsewhere. If you listen to our County Sheriff Bill Elder we are the epicenter of a major marijuana war. This imaginary war is of Sheriff Elder’s making, just let the marijuana raid issue go. Use your resources for something else productive. Wake up and use revenue that is cream off the top.
Susan V. Moore
Colorado Springs
No evidence Trump deserves credit
In a recent editorial titled “The Pivotal Black Vote,” Star Parker trumpeted the consistent Republican statement that Republican policies under Trump are to be credited with reduced black and Hispanic unemployment during his three years in office.
While these reductions are of course positive, they are simply a continued trend from Obama’s eight years. Black unemployment stood at 16.9% in December 2009 (comparable to white unemployment during the Great Depression) and went to 7.9% in 2016. Unemployment for Hispanics went from 12.8% to 5.9% during this time with Obama, according to the Bureau of Labor.
I don’t necessarily credit either president for these changes, as economic dymamics are complicated. However, the statements by Trump and other Republicans provide no evidence that Trump deserves special credit for these developments.
Todd Nelson
Colorado Springs