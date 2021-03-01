Reintroducing gray wolves
I’m not surprised that Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission wants to “take it slow” reintroducing gray wolves to Colorado. They opposed it before Colorado voters overruled them and working with biologists in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, where wolves are often hunted, and sometimes trapped and poisoned, will not help make the reintroduction go the way the voters have mandated.
CPWC’s plan is indeed too slow and too complicated: in fact, I wonder if it is not deliberately so, since many ranchers and hunters on the Western slope are opposed to wolf reintroduction and CPWC makes a great deal of its money from hunting licenses. Studies have shown that hunting is losing favor in the country and wildlife watching is gaining. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission would do better to move with the times and work with the voters instead of against them.
Susan Permut
Monument
Get the c
ountry back on track
Why is the current administration against having a southern border wall? Americans have to present a passport to enter Mexico. Canada does not allow people into their country without the proper credentials. To my knowledge, most countries have borders!
Our lawmakers evidently are not worried about all the people who will now be, illegally entering the USA!
All countries have laws in place to have people follow a process to enter their countries, ensuring they understand the laws and want to become a meaningful member of the country and work to be a citizen. Countries have these requirements to prevent economies from being overwhelmed by too many people coming in with no plan in place to support themselves.
We need to protect our borders just as other countries do. This should happen always, especially since we are in trying times, when Americans are in dire need. Let’s take care of our country first and get it back on track, before we try to be the caretakers of the whole world.
Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. state that walls don’t work. Our previous administration cut way down on illegal immigration. Now, laughably, those same lawmakers have placed themselves behind a “wall”. How ironic!
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs
Article on church attendance
This letter is in regards to Debbie Kelley’s article on Feb. 21, “Some feel pressured to attend church.” According to one person’s opinion a whole article was written putting down a wonderful church and pastor. The one person stated that the pastor “repeatedly indicated that cowards are hated by God and will not enter heaven.” Those words were never heard by myself or anyone else I know who attends Calvary Worship Center.
Being older, my husband and I decided to watch church online after the spike in COVID late this fall. But we never were criticized or shamed for our decision.
Every one of our pastor’s sermons are recorded for anyone to hear and verify. We have never missed a sermon and we have never heard what was stated in the article.
It also appears to me that this one person is more of a fabrication because supposedly she wrote a letter resigning her church membership. Calvary Worship Center doesn’t even have a formal membership roll to withdraw from.
Dorothy Bateman
Colorado Springs
Where is the outrage?
Del Tackett is right: Native American culture is one to be studied and celebrated. Cheyenne Mountain High School should do better in this area as there is much to learn. However, canceling Cheyenne Mountain’s mascot cancels experience with their culture. Wouldn’t canceling the culture be synonymous with canceling the people from the school’s collective memory? Where is the outrage about that?
Becky Warmack
Colorado Springs
Incentive for taking the vaccine
I understand some folks are resisting getting the vaccine for the COVID virus. Perhaps they would understand the desperate need for this if there was an incentive.
When you get two shots, you are given a card that shows you have had two shots.
An idea: how about the people in a position of authority issuing a statement that you can buy a ticket and get into any stadium or venue if you can show that card.
The same would apply to concerts, school events, high school sports, restaurants, movies, car shows, museums, etc.
Carol Patzer
Monument
Who should be fi
rst?
Now that Joe Biden has said he, “..plans to bury America First as a guiding principle of the nation’s foreign policy,” (The new York Times, Nov. 9, 2020,) I would like to ask one simple question of anyone who supports this plan: Who should be first? Would you rather have the United States be second? Third? Or maybe fourth? To whom would you prefer to be subservient?
In world conflicts there is no second place. There are winners and there are losers. Participation ribbons will not do.
Carol Vogan
Colorado Springs
Multiple sources of energy
Colorado Springs Residents:
Aren’t you thankful that our power was from our “present day” source these past days? All those people in Texas had to pay a high price for their “green” power source that failed due to ice and snow. Can’t you see that happening here in the future due to our “it ain’t broke” power being changed to “green”?
I don’t understand why this change sounds so perfect to so many. I recall a column in the Gazette a while back written by ML Cavanaugh. He told about driving past our power plant with his daughter or daughters and they commented on all that “smoke”. If he informed them that it wasn’t smoke but steam; he didn’t mention that. But there were “Letters to the Editor” in the days following that column that informed him of his lack of correction. I’m sure he’s one of our “let’s get rid of those great sources of energy” residents.
Down the road we may face the same situation the residents of Texas have just been through.
Joan Neugebauer
Colorado Springs