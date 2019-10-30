Destruction of neighborhood’s trees
We applaud Mayor Suthers’ ambitious and environmentally sound initiative endorsing the tree canopy campaign. Here on Columbia Road we enjoyed a glorious tree canopy for many years. The trees were huge, established, and up to 100 years old. They were Siberian Elms and, as alarmed dendrologists attest, they are considered trash trees. But they provided a noticeably cooling canopy for people who were walking, biking, or driving.
Then began the The Westside Avenue Action Plan (WAAP). The city engineer’s office assured our neighborhood at a meeting in 2016 that any trees that were cut down for the needed improvements on Columbia Road would be replaced. That, indeed, it was a requirement that they “must be replaced.” We hated to see the trees go, but we were placated.
Some 15 large trees were cut down on Columbia Road. Further, the Midland Trail “tree canopy” was demolished from the intersection of Columbia Road and Colorado Avenue to well past the Manitou arch.
Construction began. Soon neighbors began to notice, particularly at the intersection of Columbia Road and near the entrance to the Garden of the Gods RV Center, that the concrete areas were growing and that room for trees seemed to be forgotten. But we had been assured that our trees were coming back. We knew there could never be a “tree canopy” in our lifetime, but we banked on the wisdom of the city planners to replace our cooling corridor.
After an article in the Westside Pioneer stated that there had been no provision for trees at the entry way to our neighborhood, neighbors began to make phone calls. And, no, there would be no trees. Needless to say we were heartbroken and felt betrayed.
A coalition of neighbors set to the task of finding out why the city engineer’s office had told us that it was required that trees should be replaced as they had stood for years. No one could find a city ordinance stating this. Whether through incompetence or intent, we had been misled by the city’s engineer.
A committee of concerned neighbors began to make calls and to talk to city officials about replacing the trees that had been cut down. After months of negotiations, WAAP and the landscaper agreed to replant trees. City council approved the plan. We were ecstatic; we were going to have our trees returned. But we soon discovered that it would only be 11 trees, not the original 15, and that eight of those 11 would be small Tatarian maples, growing to a maximum of 20 feet. We were informed that, hemmed in by cement, only a few large trees could survive in the small space. Three large trees could be planted, the eight small ones, and some grasses. We were told that it will look nice. We hope so, but in the time of global warming we are saddened and acutely aware of what has been irrevocably lost.
Concluding, our neighborhood, while researching another alarming matter came upon The Westside Plan. This document written to advise and guide alterations in the westside states on page 50, last paragraph: “STREET TREES INFILL. The Westside is gifted with tree lined streets which are important to the quality and image of Colorado Avenue. There [are] several places along the Avenue where individual new trees should be planted to fill gaps. These trees should eventually be similar in size and form to the existing street trees.”
While we are deeply appreciative that WAAP and the landscaper were willing to try and accommodate us in our desire for replacement trees, we will forever regret that decisions were made making the replacement of the original tree canopy impossible. We hope that in the future worthy intentions by city leadership, either spoken or written, will be adhered to better than they were in the treatment of the tree canopy on Columbia Road.
Linda Day and Deborah Janke
Colorado Springs
Response times too long
My subject is about needing increased police patrols in the northern part of Colorado Springs because there was a mail theft that happened a few days ago in my neighborhood. The criminal broke into our community mailbox with a knife and WD40. A man was walking his dog when he saw the criminal. The criminal ran but didn’t take his supplies used to break in.
The man called 911 to report the criminal and waited until the police arrived. He waited for one and a half hours while the criminal kept coming back to try to get his supplies. The criminal was afraid of the man’s dog and would not come near the mailbox to get his stuff.
The man called 911 again because students were arriving to the mailbox to wait for the bus and that’s when the police came. I’m grateful that the criminal got caught by the police but concerned that he could have gotten away if the local citizen had not remained near by keeping the criminal from approaching the mailbox. I’m also grateful that no one was hurt during the one and a half hour wait time.
Mail theft is an ongoing problem throughout Colorado Springs and that’s why we should get more police patrols for the northern part of the city to improve response times and to prevent crime from happening.
Matthew Silver
Colorado Springs
Testing voters’ intelligence
It seems to me that some of the ballot items we see here in Colorado, such as Proposition CC, are actually intelligence tests, to see what kind of things people will actually fall for.
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs
No answers from elected officialsIn the Gazette of Oct. 28 you posted “How to Contact Elected Officials”.
The listing was very informative except for one thing, some of the elected officials on the list seem to be busy to reply.
Recently I contacted an official via email related to some issues in our neighborhood. Those very issues have become very relevant with the snow and weather we had Sunday night.
Posting a list of how to contact elected officials is one thing, ever getting an answer from them is of course another matter.
Nathaniel J. Gilmore III
Colorado Springs