Regardless of the coronavirus
I just want to say ‘Thank You’ to the dedicated Gazette carriers out there. I get my paper on time every day. Regardless of health issues requiring special delivery instructions. Regardless of bad weather. Regardless of the coronavirus. A job well-done. Thank you.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Making endurance a bit brighter
We live in the Black Forest and were so ecstatic to see the Black Forest Chew Chew food truck serving their award-winning food as takeout. It is refreshing and important to take a break, take a breath of our forest air, to walk about the trees and have truly amazing food. The cocktails to go made all even a tad better!
Thank you to food network winner/celebrity chef Deanna and her all-girl crew for making endurance a bit brighter.
Mike House
Black Forest
Protecting individual rights
Thank you, Bob Gardner and the editorial board at The Gazette, for running Bob’s guest opinion “Chilling Thoughts”.
During these times, we need to keep our faith in our creator and in our fellow citizens. That is where our strength and successes lie.
A strong statement of our former administration was “Never let a good crisis go to waste”. Notwithstanding the virus crisis, our governor has created an additional economic crisis. Our governor has shown no faith in the intelligence, ingenuity, strength or compassion of our citizens. His revocation of our rights to assemble and to do business has been the cause of our economic crisis. We need to harness the frustration and anger caused by this crises to create change.
Our individual rights need to be protected. Our state constitution needs to be stripped of the ability of either the governor, or of our representative body to take away or shelve our rights.
The citizens need a direct vote on an amendment to the constitution making their individual rights paramount and unimpeachable. We need to protect ourselves from our representatives.
Thank you again for allowing the expression of Bob’s and my thoughts.
Eric Swanson
Colorado Springs
Fear in the American public
My wife has a serious lung condition and she is getting old, so she is very vulnerable to COVID-19. I am her primary caregiver, so I am being especially careful about exposure to the virus. We are thankful to all who are taking extraordinary measures to beat this pandemic.
But, if I were a progressive and had one wish, that wish would be that the pandemic would cause fear in the American public; fear that will cause panic. Panic will cause the stock market to crash; which will cause a depression. It will cause the people to give up their God-given freedoms. And, it will cause the government to give away obscene amounts of money without considering the consequences. If I were a progressive, it looks like I might get my wish.
Rip Blaisdell
Woodland Park
What a sad legacy
Observers inside China estimate the Communist Party of China underreports deaths by a factor of at least 625 to avoid blame and uncontrollable public panic of the general population. That means about 2 million dead and 50 million infected.
Any information coming out of the CCP is fake, especially the origin of the virus, because the People’s Republic of China is the only country in the world not to close its borders to foreigners. This means the CCP does not fear the virus from outside coming into the country, as do all other countries in the world, but rather fears only the virus at its source from inside the country.
The ruler of China, now to stay in office for life, is directly responsible for adversely affecting my life because I cannot:
1. Buy groceries and toiletries;
2. Eat at any sit down fast-food restaurant;
3. See my health care professionals same day or next day; and
4. Attend church services.
He has forever changed my life, and for that he is duly and eternally bound.
History will show China is known for four things: pepper, gun powder, tea, and bioweaponized virus. What a sad legacy, all based on the atheism of Karl Marx.
Colin James III
Colorado Springs
Scholarships for Girl Scouts
Reading your article, “Colorado College plans to cut costs for lower income”, from August, led me to think that one way they can make their school more affordable, is to offer a specific type of scholarship. Scholarships would be based on more than just income. They should be about merit and service as well.
This got me thinking about the scholarships that are offered to Girl Scouts. While scrolling through the list of states that have colleges that offer scholarships to Girl Scouts on the official website, I made the realization that there are no scholarships offered to Girl Scouts attending colleges in Colorado. This caught my attention, and I felt I had to bring light to this problem.
Thirty-seven states have colleges that offer scholarships to Girl Scouts, why do none of Colorado’s colleges offer a scholarship to Girl Scouts? Colleges in Colorado, should create scholarships for recipients of the Girl Scout Gold Award. Girl Scouts that achieve their Gold Award have completed a minimum of 80 hours of work toward a sustainable project to improve their, or another, community.
Keeping these girls in-state, and bringing girls from other states to Colorado for college would benefit our state’s economy by attracting the go-getter, innovator, risk-taker, leaders (or G.I.R.L.s) we need.
Megan West
Highlands Ranch