Refund is required by law
In 1992, Colorado voters approved the groundbreaking Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly referred to as TABOR, into our state constitution. Ever since, state legislators, particularly Democrats, have railed loudly against it, even claiming TABOR unconstitutional. In their dance around the growth limitations TABOR places on runaway government, state legislators, particularly Democrats, now call their new taxes “fees,” which are not subject to voter approval.
Last week, in a brilliant manipulation, Gov. Jared Polis and his Legislature claim they’re blessing each Colorado taxpayer with a $400 refund to “provide immediate relief.” Does anyone seriously think Polis and crew would even consider this refund if it weren’t required by law? No way! Tuesday’s Gazette article says TABOR requires the refund be paid in the spring of 2023, but look, they’re approving the refund payments be moved up to August … just ahead of the midterm election. How convenient!
You don’t think they’re trying to buy your vote so they can stay in power, do you? Hello? It’s your money! They’ve taken it from you with their incessant “fees” and their manipulation of revenue streams. Colorado law requires that they either give it back or ask if they can keep it.
They can feel the groundswell of discontent with their radical legislation of the past 3 plus years and they know their day of reckoning is near. They hope flipping you a few hundred bucks will make you forget all that and keep them in office. Sorry, I’m not fooled. Hopefully, you aren’t either.
Kurt Caracena
Colorado Springs
Tackling gender ideology
Transgender ideology seems to be based on the premise that, if one feels like it, men can be women and women can be men. Who is the ultimate arbiter of that premise? Societal consensus? Parents? Church? School? Government?
While many families discuss these tricky 21st-century notions, Academy District 20 has already granted the premise and, in doing so, has “taken a side” and gender discourse. D-20 now actively promotes a religion of agnostic progressive secularism. To wit, a few vignettes:
Our AAHS student recently had some sort of emotional learning session during “KAT” (Kadet Activity Time, aka study hall) in which students were guided through discussions deciding on which personal pronouns they wanted, how to address students who demand they use different pronouns and how to discuss various implications of gender identity and sexual attraction.
This class followed on the heels of an email encouraging students to observe “transgender day of visibility” by wearing red outfits and to remain quiet/not speak during the school day. (Can you imagine the learning which took place that day in which students and staff were encouraged not to speak?)
A young lady returned home — understandably crushed — after she, having chosen pants and a blouse for the dance, was greeted by D-20 staff chaperones with adulations of “congratulations” and “you look handsome!”
Many D-20 staff add pronouns to their signature block (she/her/hers, etc). Adding “preferred pronouns” condones and undergirds a transsexual ideology that is, at best, diametrically opposed by many in our school district as scientifically and morally incongruent. D-20 opinions/beliefs should not be foisted upon our students. Adding personal pronoun preferences and observing a transgender holiday might placate some, but offends even more.
Would D-20 permit staff to add antisemitic references to their signature block? Would they permit official correspondence with Bible quotes in the salutation? Would they send out an email encouraging students to wear Easter outfits and begin each sentence with, “He is Risen!”?
There’ll be at least one less pupil next semester in D-20.
Roy Recker
Colorado Springs
Governmental overreach, regulation
Re: Catherine Rampell’s “Don’t blame millennials for causing the housing crisis” The cause of the housing shortage in the USA is the same as the cause of inflation. Incompetent governmental overreach and excessive regulations in states, cities and counties.
A good example can be found in California, which has about 13% of the population of the USA, but it has 33% of the homeless population. The state and local regulations make it almost impossible for developers to construct low-cost housing in the state.
During the 1930s depression, the Empire State Building in New York City was designed and constructed in one year. One developer in New York opined that today it would take 30 years to just get the necessary permits to build the skyscraper.
What is the purpose of these permits and regulations? Jobs for more people.
Almost all of the members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees are Democrat voters.
In my neighborhood, a developer with funding from the government constructed apartments for low-income renters.
Within one year of opening the rental properties, crime, burglaries and homelessness have skyrocketed, which was unheard of before.
Milton Friedman described Democrats’ philosophy of governance when he said, “We have a system that increasingly taxes work and subsidizes nonwork.” That also explains why we have inflation and worker shortage across this once highly productive great country.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs