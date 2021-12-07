Reflect on what you cherish
On Dec. 7 we commemorate 80 years since the United States was dragged into World War II with the bombing of Pearl Harbor. At this time I remember the nearly 3,000 servicemen that were killed and I think of the trauma experienced by the survivors. These men and women did not shrink from the encroaching menace, rather they pushed forward, along with many, many more, and fought to bring peace back to an upside-down world.
The war seemed to have brought us, as a country, together, in spite of our differences.
Sailors, marines and soldiers pushed for all sorts of freedoms, freedoms these twenty-somethings could not even imagine, and what many would never experience.
So I would encourage all of us to take a moment each day to reflect not on what angers you, but what you cherish.
Doug Haug
Colorado Springs
A city confused about its identity
Imagine my delight when I saw another proposed boring building planned for our downtown.
Just what we need I thought, another square box to join all of the other ones.
I suggest that we re-consider our priorities for a city that seems confused about its identity. We still are sticking to the now defunct 1970’s view that skyscrapers represent prosperity.
That was the age of tearing down old, interesting buildings such as the Antler’s Hotel and Burns Theater and replacing them with cold stark edifices and even parking lots. Granted that the new proposed building would not replace any such icon, it still would be just another boring stick on our skyline. Unfortunately, there are numerous other similar new examples that come to mind, including the Hilton Garden Inn with its large white wall, along with others that fall into the boring, square category.
The one recent exception to this condition is the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Now that is an interesting building! Wouldn’t it be nice to actually encourage and promote different types of buildings instead of just the same types? Many successful cities have embraced this concept and have been rewarded because of it.
“The City of Champions” should always maintain that high standard in order to live up to its reputation.
Christopher A. Jones
Colorado Springs
Colorado’s approach is more reasonablePaul Klee’s political rant in last Sunday’s paper begs for clarity. First and foremost, the mask mandate was one required by the Denver Broncos organization not any of the governmental entities he rails against. Asking 76,000 fans in close confines screaming and yelling to wear a mask to lower the risk of spreading the COVID delta variant seems reasonable to me.
I wear a mask for eight hours at a time because my employer requires all its employees to wear one and yet I accept that decision as reasonable. My employer also requires the use of gloves and eye protection for certain tasks and those seem reasonable to me as well. Paul then distorts facts and his point by trying to compare Colorado to Florida by stating the per capita COVID rate is lower in Florida currently, than it is in Colorado. He fails to point out, however, the path Florida chose to get there. Florida has suffered 3.69 million cases and 61,548 deaths compared to Colorado’s 837,000 cases and 9,449 deaths. Florida’s population of 21,600,000 is much larger than Colorado’s 5,854,000 so we must account for that disparity. Florida’s death rate is 285/100k compared to Colorado’s 161/100k and their case rate is 17,083/100k compared to Colorado’s 14,298/100k.
Based on those numbers I believe Colorado’s approach is the more reasoned approach and the Broncos organization’s decision to require masks as a reasonable measure to reduce the potential for infection among their fans. I don’t think a few hours of “inconvenience” or “discomfort” is too much to ask of fans nor do I believe it warrants the politicization and full focus of a sports column by a sports columnist.
Dave Lovell
Colorado Springs
What celebrity arrogance
So Alec Baldwin claims he is not responsible for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins and wounding of Joel Souza, even though the bullets came from the gun he was holding. He says he was told that the gun was safe and someone was responsible, but it wasn’t him. What celebrity arrogance! The fact is that any gun always must be assumed to be loaded and every time one first touches a gun they must personally check to be sure it is not loaded.
Also, one is always personally responsible for the results of their firing a gun. Obviously, this is another “Gee, I didn’t know the gun was loaded” story, this time with the added “I’m not responsible” claim.
Actually, I don’t understand why Baldwin is still in the U.S. In 2004, he loudly and publicly proclaimed that if George Bush won the 2004 election he was leaving the country. Too bad he didn’t!
Roger Ryan
Colorado Springs
Vice presidents become president
James Rosen, in Point/Counterpoint, Dec. 4, referred to the vice presidency in negative terms. Presidents elected every 20 years, from 1840-1960, died in office. Four were assassinated, and three from illness. Seven VPs became president in that time period. There was also a failed attempt on Reagan. We now have an elderly President in the first year of his four-year term. Vice presidents are a joke?
Janet Ellington
Colorado Springs