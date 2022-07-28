Reduction in noise
Regarding the loud and annoying motorcycles and cars that troll Tejon Street Downtown and get as loud as they can. Others have written letters about this problem, and it is a problem.
Some vehicles are so loud I have to cover my ears! The first person to write a letter to the editor about the noise said, “the noise was so bad I had to get my guests out of downtown!”
Well, I think our military has the answer.
I saw a video about noise reduction technology developed by our military.
Our military developed a system to dramatically reduce noise by recording incoming noise and then broadcasting the noise back out with speakers. The noise coming out of the speakers was out of phase with the noise they were trying to negate. As a result, there was a dramatic reduction in noise because the two sounds zeroed each other out.
They were able to have a helicopter become almost silent. It was amazing.
I think we should look into installing this technology downtown.
Jeff Kledis
Colorado Springs
Continued growth, water shortage
If we are so short on water and need to conserve … please tell me why we are still adding homes and apartments? I refuse to cut my usage as long as Colorado Springs continues to add homes! Doesn’t make sense to me to continue growth when we have a water shortage
Sue Gorden
Colorado Springs
A game nobody wins
Here we go again! Last Sunday, the Gazette published an excellent account of current and near future availability of water resources. This seems to be part of a ritual that we do three or four times each year in Colorado Springs. Someone or some public entity publishes research showing that we are running out of water resources with the argument that we should be managing them much more cautiously. The research concludes that unfettered development will be detrimental to future availability of adequate water for our needs.
Then in about six or eight weeks, the city announces that something like 2,500 or 4,000 new building permits were issued for single family houses. Houses built on ever smaller and more crowded lots and continually less open green space. Or something like 700 new permits were issued for multifamily apartment units. Then a few months later, there is another publication bemoaning the reduction of available water resources.
It’s a game that evidently nobody with believes is real. To whom are our elected leaders responsible? The voters or the developers? Will we voters just allow the city fathers to do the dance until there is a real crisis? Or will we require our leaders to act like adults and make real plans for the good of the taxpayers for the relatively near future.
Arthur B. Cyphers
Colorado Springs
Drugs in the environment
There was an item in the news that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been directed to spend taxpayer funds to redress the effects of environmental injustice. I am not sure what that means. Environmental justice for whom? We have too much government.
I believe that to achieve environmental justice, it is first necessary to rid our communities of the illegal drugs now flooding our beautiful state. There can be no environmental justice until these drugs are eradicated.
The environmental future of Colorado is bleak, indeed, if children are dying before having a chance and nothing is done regarding the drugs in their environment.
Contact Gov. Jared Polis and the CDPHE_EJ@state.co.us to register your concerns.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs
Help this struggling shelter
I am appalled by the condemnation from the editorial “High-barrier shelters offer life instead of: https://bit.ly/3S4JdLgut I have something I feel would be far more constructive in mind. How about, as a community, we fight for each of these families. And the dozens of others that can be helped by this shelter.
Family Promise has helped many families across the nation as an organization, and that is awesome. But this shelter allows families to stay together and not be split up. Life happens, and we cross our fingers it is for the best, but what is in our community when it isn’t? My vote is to spam the media and help get this struggling shelter the help so it can be sustainable. Here is a link to show what this shelter is about. If you are on the fence, watch the video below. If everyone reads, this was to donate the minimum we could make a difference. But what if we did a bit more and helped to spread the word. I want to believe in my community. I want folks to have a chance to get back on their feet. I hope you will, too. https://bit.ly/3S4JdLg
Christine Archuletta
Colorado Springs
A major disconnect?
Can someone please let the city traffic department know that Circle has been closed down to one lane just east of Janitell for bridgework for over a month now. Both east and west bound lanes are closed down to one lane.
The only problem is no work is being done on the bridge. I don’t know where the disconnect in communication is but this causes a huge problem in the late afternoon, especially with the Fort Carson traffic trying to get home.
David Tindal
Colorado Springs