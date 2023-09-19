Redevelopment of our downtown

We hope that with input from ordinary citizens and city leaders, our Mayor Yemi Mobolade will decide to accept the remarkable proposal to renovate the City Auditorium and the surrounding buildings. The Community Collective has provided the City with a beautiful and innovative plan to stimulate economic growth downtown.

This development plan, which has already begun, can make the area around the City Auditorium the center of vigorous economic development and kickstart a new, welcoming downtown. The Community Collective (and Linda Weise) have worked for several years with the highest quality architechs,innovators and economic experts to delelop a proposal that will relaunch downtown. Their imagination and dedication to our future has been exceptional.

If you want to see the quality of what has been developed so far and is being offered to the City go to “The Well” (Pikes Peak and Weber) one evening and see the bright, clean, welcoming, fun high quality restaurants and music. The young people working there (and some not so young) are very proud of what they are accomplishing and should be.

This is what we want for our City — a place that brings people together in a positive atmosphere.

The planned development our City Auditorium can be the jewel of downtown, if we have the vision to invest in our City. Mr. Mayor, say “yes” to the redevelopment of our downtown.

Donna Dell’Olio

Colorado Springs

Army of snowflake warriors?

Re: The Sept. 3 front page Gazette article about hazing: I graduated from AFA 60 years ago, and there was hazing back then. Lots of it. For years afterward, when confronted by a random superior and given verbal correction, we’d often say, “I’ve been hazed by experts, and this guy’s got nothing.” Yes, it made us tougher. But make no mistake, we did not need hazing then and we certainly don’t need it now.

What I see from my vantage point is a change in the definition of “hazing”. Physical injury or duress was generally the defining measure back then.

Now we can have sexual assault from someone “staring” at another person. Yelling seems to be the next level of assault.

Consider the beautiful snowflake. Each one different, and none of them able to withstand heat or pressure. Does anyone want an army of snowflake warriors? Will searching for micro-aggressions make us a more effective fighting force? Or should we be teaching warriors to ignore i

nsignificant wounds and concentrate on the objective? Perhaps the snowflake would be better served by attending a civilian university with an easier path and no demand of service to the country to follow.

The armed forces needs warriors, not social services. No snowflakes, please.

Hank Hoffman, AFA class of 1963

Colorado Springs

Why the opposition?

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In the “City of Colorado Springs sued over controversial apartment complex for homeless young adults” (Jent, Breeanna, Sep 6, 2023)

I struggle to understand why residents of the westside continue to fight this complex. The west side understands the struggles of the homeless population and exactly how bad it has become, during 2018-2019 Catholic Charities of Central Colorado Partners in Housing found that “Colorado Springs identified 1,117 school age student experiencing homelessness” (2018). With the construction of this building, it also forces homeless away from this area, so the question remains why residents resent the idea?

The idea would not only clean up the community and surrounding area but provide help from the city to combat the homeless population within children, which is exactly what everyone wants and is asking for. Although the main argument arises about the geological integrity and the concern about erosion, city staff have already looked at the site and deemed it safe to begin to break ground on.

I just struggle to understand why something so beneficial to the community is being protested?

Ross Woods

Colorado Springs

High car theft rates

I have been the victim of my car being stolen in Colorado Springs and having it recovered in Pueblo in 10 days.

The car was pretty much ruined on the interior and was strewn with drug paraphernalia throughout. The perpetrator was caught as he ran away from the car and his hearing was a few days later. He was charged with three felonies (thanks to the new laws in Colorado that makes it a felony for any car theft). He is from Pueblo and was booked into jail soon after he was caught but that’s the end of the good news! In fact, while working on my case, I spoke with the sheriff’s office in Pueblo and they had 4 to 5 stolen vehicles that night alone – not an unusual circumstance, I was told. My car is not drivable and I’ll give it to a non-profit or to a high school for use in an auto mechanics class.

This crime is increasing dramatically and Colorado has one of the highest car theft rates, if not the highest, in the nation.

Well, this will continue until our courts find the gumption to actually charge the criminal with the original charge instead of reducing it to a misdemeanor, as was done in my case.

Will the criminal be back on the streets in one month (as what the charge was pleaded down to and the ridiculous judge agreed to)? Of course he will.

He has prior run-ins with the law for auto and other criminal activity and charges but this didn’t seem to make a difference to the D.A. or judge.

What are the deterrents to crimes like this if harsh sentences are not imposed? They and other crimes are increasing because of lax sentences being given, clearly and simply.

As a victim of this senseless crime and feeling an obligation to our communities, I feel the need to excoriate the people who imposed this light sentence. We deserve justice to be served and efforts to be made to put an end to these crimes.

I’m so sorry we are in this state of lawlessness. Those handing out these sentences are completely responsible for our problems and I am ashamed to be part of this in Colorado.

Ron Rubin

Colorado Springs