Red lights add to frustration
I have pretty much traveled all over the country and have never seen anything as dumb as these red lights on the entry ramps leading on to I-25. Being from the Boston area, many, many years ago, we had so much traffic, it took me almost an hour to drive into the city from a suburb that was a mere 6-10 miles away. These new roundabouts (we called them rotaries) were a great addition if people understand how to use them.
These red lights only add to frustration when entering the highway, especially wasted gas and pollution, sitting in line to attempt to merge into the traffic. I am sure this was well intentioned but, in my opinion it is a failure. I am sure nothing will done but I do hope this will be published only to say what, I am sure many other people are bothered by this.
Larry V. Guerin
Colorado Springs
Meeting should have been on Zoom
Many of the callers objecting to this 2424 Garden of the Gods project were not Mountain Shadows residents at all, or even lived adjacent to it. Some were even as far away as southeast Colorado Springs; all objecting to disturbing the natural layout of the west side of town.
I am really glad The Gazette published a picture of what Andrea and company plan to build at this site. That is more than anyone could see while Andrea was blah blahing about the Yellow Area, and the Green Area, etc., during her presentation for the Florida company she represents.
Why could the planning commission and next, the City Council, not use Zoom like every other business meeting I know of, so we can see what is being talked about at the meeting?
I know of no one, neighbors or my family, that could get on the visual site to see what she was talking about during her presentation, 2/3 of whom use computers every day to do their work. City Council please use a more common site like Zoom that everyone is used to using for the next meeting about 2424 Garden of the Gods.
Marcena Springer
Mountain Shadows
Questions for council candidates
This week, several Zoom town halls will be held, so that we may ask questions of the 21 City Council candidates.
Some of the suggested questions are: How should the city help businesses recover from the pandemic? Is the city’s investment in parks and open space adequate? Do you support recreational marijuana? What more should the city be doing to address homelessness and affordable housing? Is the city doing enough to address the mental health crisis in Colorado Springs?
On top of this list should be “How much experience do you have overseeing a large utility with a proposed operating budget of $1.1 billion?”
These newly elected candidates will have this extra little job thrust upon them, in addition to their other duties.
Unfortunately, I fear most would answer “ZERO”.
Nicole Rosa
Colorado Springs
Many bigger things to worry about
On March 18, Barry Fagin had an opinion column on the Eagle scout project of a monument to veterans in the cemetery in Monument.
The concerns about this monument are so small and unimportant with the hatred and violence in our world today.
Fagin should put his energy into finding ways to stop the hatred and fighting instead of worrying about a monument in a cemetery that few people see.
The Boy Scout had good intentions and chose to honor veterans and it needs to be left alone.
We all need to stop worrying about things that are insignificant and start thinking about how to stop the violence and hatred.
We can make a difference by starting small, like volunteering, there are so many youth groups, museums, county, city and local government, churches and so much more. Google volunteering in Colorado Springs, you will be surprised what you may find.
My husband and I volunteered in scouting for years, both our sons attained the rank of Eagle Scout. We volunteered in their schools and now we volunteer at our VA clinic.
In today’s times we can’t sweat the small stuff when there are many bigger things to worry about.
Pam Devereux
Colorado Springs
The evils of cancel culture
In considering all the viewpoints expressed on the “cancel culture”; whose culture is being ‘canceled’? Think about this. How has the dominant culture given any positive acknowledgment over the course of American history to any culture other than the white, property owning one?
Instead, ignoring and subjecting other cultures to whatever the dominant culture decided was ‘normative’ has been the law of the land (written or ‘accepted’) from current violence against Asians, all the way back in our history to the destruction of anyone viewed as other. One could argue that “oh, no, we don’t do those terrible things any longer”, but our actions and attitudes continue to be offensive and destructive to other cultures, even as we benefit from the work done and the value imparted.
Eat meat, lettuce, drink much milk? These jobs are done by predominately low paid migrant workers who are tolerated because they do these dangerous and negatively health impactful jobs, but not treated with dignity or protected from abuse by employers.
The loudest ‘voices’ of the evils of cancel culture need to sit quiet and really listen to those who have been ‘othered’ by the dominant culture and then ask themselves if they would be willing to walk in the shoes of those they have decided to speak for, from their myopic viewpoint of life in America.
Rather than calling the willingness to consider alternative facts from those attempting to bring those facts into the conversation “cancel culture”, why not call it “when we know better, we do better”?
Just a thought.
Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs