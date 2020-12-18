Recycling can have a big impact
When politicians talk about climate change, many people tune them out. I believe people want to protect the environment and reduce their carbon footprint but just can’t agree how to go about it. If people took a look at themselves and selected manageable behaviors to work on, we could make a big difference rather than wait for some big global initiative. Recycling is an easy behavior to adopt, with little effort.
In the most recent “State of Colorado Recycling” report, Colorado falls below most states. El Paso County isn’t even listed as a county in Colorado leading the charge, yet we are the second largest county. I think El Paso County should consider bundling recycling bins with standard garbage pickup to encourage recycling at the residential level. They do that in Denver with good success.
Also, we should consider recycling education similar to Eagle County where they ran a countywide recycling education blitz with newspaper ads, social media, and e-blasts to help residents better understand how to recycle via an updated simplified recycling guide. If El Paso County implemented those two things, we could have a big impact. Let’s do our part!
Michael Grad
Colorado Springs
An oath is not just words
I strongly agree with Ronald Johnson’s assessment of Rep. Doug Lamborn’s actions regarding the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election, (Gazette, Dec. 15). As a proud veteran of the Army. I am proud of the oath I took and like most veterans I took my oath seriously. An oath is not just words, those words are important, they mean something.
In case people don’t know about the oath it covers things like supporting and defending the Constitution, not a president. Rep. Lamborn took a similar oath when he took office and now he has failed to uphold that pledge.
Willingly and with bias, Lamborn abandoned his oath, disgraced his office and let down his constituents not to mention the many military personnel he represents.
He stated he was following the request of his constituents. Well as one of his constituents, there are many of us who are requesting his immediate resignation without delay. Lamborn does not deserve to represent the people.
The congressman’s actions were without honor. If he wants to hold undying loyalty to President Donald Trump, that is of course his choice, but he has demonstrated he does not hold undying loyalty to the people he is supposed to represent in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District.
Bear Wilson
Colorado Springs
Computers and possible fraud
Your Dec. 12 issue had a statement from U.S. Rep. Jason Crow that there are no facts or basis in truth that there was election fraud. I am a licensed professional engineer and have been programming computers for over 60 years. Unless Crow is a computer expert, he would not understand how easy it is to commit fraud using machines and systems driven by computer software.
As an example, VW cars committed emission fraud that lasted over five years. It was not until an inside tip and work from a university that the fraud was exposed. The VW engineers did a very simple trick using their VW car’s computer software. They took advantage of the fact that all vehicles of recent vintage have wheel sensors that detect wheel rotation. If only two wheels rotating, then VW vehicle must be on a test stand for emission testing. Hence invoke the emission control system to meet the law.
If all wheels are rotating then must be on the road, hence bypass the emission controls and give the VW owner higher mileage etc. — however more pollution.
One can’t just do an election recount using machines that does not include controlled and audited computer software or you might be just running the same fraud counts. One needs complete transparency by a full examination of the computer source code and machine executing code. I recommend Bruce Schneier, a very experienced security technologist, for further information and comments related to election fraud.
Ken Thompson
Colorado Springs
Every city is unique
As a former Colorado Springs City Council president, I fully support the efforts by many prominent members of our community to retain U.S. Space Command here. In addition, as a retired military officer and prior member of Air Force Space Command, I understand the synergy that would result in relocating many of the nation’s space support and headquarters functions in the Springs. Therefore, I applaud many of The Gazette’s efforts to highlight our community’s many positive attributes, but the editorial of Dec. 16, “Other Space Command finalists pose big risks” was inappropriate and counterproductive.
At a time when our country is so divided, I do not believe that slinging mud at other cities promotes our cause. Every potential location for Space Command has its unique issues, including Colorado Springs. I am very familiar with two of the localities mentioned, having spent many years of my youth in Albuquerque and being assigned, for over 11 years, to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha during my Air Force career. I would hate to think that their local newspapers are writing negative editorials about Colorado Springs, when in fact, all of the communities mentioned have good and bad attributes.
I firmly believe that Colorado Springs is the right home for Space Command. But let us sing our praises and leave the negative campaigning to the politicians.
Scott Hente
Colorado Springs