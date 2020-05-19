Reconsider splitting that lane
“Lane splitting” or “white lining” is a traffic move that some motorcyclists seem to think they should be able to do. According to motorcyclelegalfoundation.com, California is the only state in the U.S. that has legalized the move by way of Bill AB-5 in 2017. In the state of Colorado it is listed as illegal, with no current proposals to make lane splitting legal.
Lately, I’ve personally experienced some riders here locally lane splitting; each time at high rpm and speeds considerably greater than the flow of traffic which has a tendency to startle other motorists.
Driving the streets of Colorado Springs is a large part of what I do for a living. Motorists are distracted by any number of things already, with cellphone addiction being possibly the biggest distraction. I ride a motorcycle as well but I’d like to ask all riders to reconsider splitting that lane for at least two reasons:
1) It could cost you or someone else their life and 2) It’s illegal in Colorado.
Larry Syslo
Colorado Springs
Resources for home caregivers
In Scarlett Markus’ guest column, “Caring for 100-year old vet” (May 11), she paints a grim picture as a home health worker. I want to let her and others know there are resources for home health providers in the community.
If she is working for a Home Health agency that’s not providing PPE (at least gloves and masks), shame on them! Home care agencies can reach out to Kara Prisock (kara.prisock@coloradosprings.gov) with the South Central Healthcare Coalition to request PPE. They work alongside the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management to source and distribute PPE in El Paso County.
If Markus is a private duty provider or works under Medicaid’s Consumer Directed Attendant Support Services (CDASS) program, here are five suggestions:
Reach out to the local County Office of Emergency Management or Public Health Department and put in a request for PPE. Available to anyone providing in-home care, regardless of how they’re being paid.
Check with the CDC https://www.cdc.gov/ and follow their recommendations for providing care and the use of PPE.
Call the local 211 Information & Referral line to find PPE.
Request reusable face masks from: https://www.coloradomaskproject.com/.
Call Sadie Martinez, Access and Functional Needs Coordinator for the State Office of Emergency Planning, at 720-610-1691 for assistance in finding solutions.
Finally, there are local home health agencies in town who care deeply for their caregivers. Here at The Independence Center we offer all our caregivers paid time off for illness and vacation, and provide medical and retirement benefits for those who work 30+ hours per week.
We know how important caregivers are to seniors, and adults and kids with disabilities, to live a full life in their community. I hope Markus finds the support and work environment she needs.
Patricia Yeager
Colorado Springs
Properly applying wildland science
Rarely does a letter to the editor made me as angry as the one from Nonne Kreger recently published in the Gazette.
It is a free country, and she is entitled to her own aesthetic opinion of fuel treatments on city open spaces. However, she has no right to misstate facts, or ignore the consequences of imposing her personal taste on others.
I was a wildland firefighter, and I assure you continuous Gambel oak is a dangerous, unpredictable fuel that puts firefighters’ lives at risk. Recall in 1994, 14 firefighters burned to death on Storm King Mountain when the fire exploded in dense, untreated oak.
Nor does the work “turn the foothills into a prairie”. It properly applies wildfire science to reduce the amount and alter the arrangement of fuel. Breaking continuous beds of wildland fuel into clumps reduces wildfire intensity and slows fire spread.
When the canopy is opened, grass grows in the openings. Grass is natural, and many wildlife species depend on it as habitat. It is a basic principle of wildlife ecology that the abundance and diversity of wildlife increases when vegetation is diverse and clumpy.
Kreger, who undoubtedly owns a dwelling herself, takes great umbrage that other people have homes “developed on previously pristine lands”.
Like it or not, this is reality, It is also a fact that these people worked hard for many years to provide their family a home. In fact, the open spaces were bought for Kreger’s enjoyment by these very homeowners.
David Root
Colorado Springs
Masks and gloves should be required
Re: “Pretzels & Prayer” in the May 13 issue. Neither Mark Anthony Bryant on page one of the F Section nor Larry Middleton on F3 were wearing gloves. Why? They had masks on but no gloves!
I love pretzels but I would not buy from them because I do not know where their hands have been and what else they may have been handling.
During this COVID-19 pandemic masks and gloves should be required for everyone in the food industry, especially if you are handling food. Not a very good picture if they want to increase their business. Seeing those pictures with both men not wearing gloves really turned me off.
Sharon Pacheco
Peyton
Keep freedom for everyone
Our founding fathers put our inalienable rights front and center in their thoughts.
Those rights have been protected for over two centuries. But those founders knew preserving those rights hinged on citizens controlling themselves to not impose on other’s rights. The success of our system has been due to that selflessness; our government won’t be able to defend those rights if we each don’t respect them for others.
So embrace your own rights as we are all entitled. When your actions also protect those same rights for others, you ultimately are showing the people really do keep Americans free.
These won’t be easy choices. Keep doing what those men did for us, let’s keep freedom for everyone.
Don Nelson
Colorado Springs