Recognize Bates as a gay woman

Katherine Lee Bates came to Colorado in 1893 to teach English at the summer session at Colorado College.

She traveled by train from Wellesley, Mass., where she taught English literature at Wellesley College. During the summer, she joined a group going by prairie wagon and mule to see Pikes Peak.

Bates wrote “America the Beautiful” when she was so inspired by the magnificent beauty of Pikes Peak and its mountains.

Bates returned to Wellesley College and continued teaching. She lived with her life-long partner Katherine Coram, who also was a professor at Wellesley College.

During Pride Month, let us acknowledge, Katherine Lee Bates.

Americans and the world know the story of Katherine Lee Bates, especially when we gather to sing “America the Beautiful.” It is time to recognize her as a gay woman, however, especially during Pride Month.

Janice S. Moglen

Manitou Springs

Getting the ‘woke’ thing wrong

Tina Routhier’s letter in Sunday’s Gazette unfortunately gets the woke thing all wrong, in particular the thoughts of others like me, who happen to disagree with the woke agenda.

This agenda is most understood as DEI, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion. There is nothing wrong with these three words, except when they are placed ahead of more important qualities of humankind such as merit, hard work, excellence, and yes, intelligence.

Think what would have happened if the World War II Manhattan project in Los Alamos to defeat the Axis, would have been staffed by adhering to diversity!

Martin Luther King perhaps said it best as “… live in a nation where they (his children) will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

The left has elevated certain terms — often used as quotas — over individual content of character. Routhier assumes that we believe “a mixture of races and sexes are harmful to the military and our neighborhood” and are against “equal pay for equal jobs,” and “don’t want to include people sitting next to you in church in our prayers.” Nothing could be further from the truth. We certainly do not want military hiring to stress diversity over capability and excellence. We love our country too much.

Erik Lessing

Monument

Where’s our military heading?

You might have seen the AFA cadet letter this month about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training that is going on at the academy.

The cadet expressed her dismay at the direction the AFA leadership had taken. Yes, it’s the old woke end around game again. About 16 hours of it that cadets are going through. There’s even a degree offered. This young cadet was contemplating whether she should stay and stick it out or move on to greener pastures. You can read it in the June 21 edition of The Gazette.

Back in 1997, Gen. Ronald Fogelman was the Air Force chief of staff. He retired his post after three years, one year early, over the Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia.

The secretary of defense was considering withholding Brig. Gen. Terry Schwalier’s promotion to major general, who was the commander in Saudi Arabia at the time of the bombing. What’s the point? Fogelman defended Schwalier. To the point he fell on his sword to do the right thing. I worked for Schwalier, he was an outstanding boss. Fogelman knew the same.

Today, we have a ship drifting at sea, as the AFA leadership, as well as many others have acquiesced to this rather bizarre and radical training called DEI. It amazes me that after 28 years in the Air Force and three commands, I slipped through the crack without one social actions complaint or any notion of it. Just got lucky, I guess.

It is time our military leaders wake up and start doing the right thing and get back to the mission. I get it that our political establishment is out of touch, but as a leader can you look that cadet’s mom and dad in the eye and say this kind of “training” is making their son or daughter a better leader? Good luck with that.

And if the leaders we have now can’t find the courage or wisdom to aspire as Fogelman did, have the courage to step down. The morale and integrity of this country’s national defense is at stake.

Retired Lt. Col. Jim McCormick, Air Force

Elbert

Q Club final thoughts

Thanks for your coverage.

Some final thoughts on the Q shooter.

So a 29-year-old kid decides to revisit a safe haven gathering place and because he doesn’t like their lifestyle loads up an armory and proceeds to go for a mass shooting. All of this preplanned. EXCEPT he miscalculates; two quick thinking patrons say “NOT”.

The result; he has to sit in close held confinement for these last seven months. He’s not got much going for him from life but in this interim decides that all in all this change in lifestyle might not be too bad.

Hey, I’ve not missed a meal, I’ve got a bed to sleep in, my clothes are free, my laundry’s furnished and the company are a lot like me — losers and for the next 2,000 years I’m on the public dole. For Aldrich is a winner for life Etc.

Somehow this doesn’t quite equate. Forty-six people will forever remember that night in November, and five more are gone forever. So where is the justice to us the city of Colorado Springs citizenry?

As I see it one scumbag gets a cushy life (or five lives sequentially), and we get the bill and grief.

As my Daddy said a long time age, “Something is wrong in Denmark”, with apologies to any Danes I may have offended.

How long before someone wakes up? A.

Jim Brown

Colorado Springs