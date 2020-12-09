Reason for the Christmas season
As the holiday season is upon us, have you noticed a common thread that repeats itself each year? There are multiple holidays celebrated, but if you celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, it is the celebration of one person, Jesus Christ. The God of creation who sent His son down to earth, fully God and fully man to fulfill a promise.
Today, like every year, businesses boom, sales and profits go up, we see joy and peace advertised and the notion that we will have it better if we just spend. But in reality, our pocket books dry up, businesses profits and television commercials make it sound like all’s well in Whoville. It seems that everything is spoken of except the one thing Dec. 25 represents... the birth of our Savior. Isn’t it the only thing we should celebrate? It’s not that these things are bad in and of themselves but let me ask you this, of all the things you hear or talk about during this time of year, how many times do you hear or invoke the name Jesus? How many times do you thank God for the birth of His Son, publicly? If you say the word Christmas, is it just a cliche for the secular treasures and falsehoods this country offers? Or do you really mean it when you celebrate this special day.
This year has been especially trying for all of us with a virus that has not discriminated. I’m guessing profits are down in many businesses, some even closed due to the pandemic. But this time of year hasn’t changed. It has arrived just like previous years, right on time. Isn’t it time we come back to a basic understanding of what this season is about?
If you’re like me and celebrate Christmas, don’t do it for fast-talking feel-good commercials or for big profit margins, not even for family gatherings, but do it to honor and thank God the Father for sending His Son to earth, to die a hideous death, rise again the third day, all because of His love for us. That’s worth celebrating! So, don’t be afraid, stand up, believe in the season and tell someone about Jesus Christ and the true reason we celebrate.
Jim McCormick
Elbert
Drought and cloud seeding
I would like to comment on your article on cloud seeding. I served on the State water commission for 17 years as chairman at one time, I always had a feeling that the ski resorts were cloud seeding but, when I questioned the state water engineer about it, I was always told that it wasn’t happening.
A few years ago you had an article, a new machine was installed, so I asked again about the cloud seeding and was told again that they didn’t allow it.
With that said, we live on the eastern plains and I remember when the clouds would build up over the mountains we could expect rain. The clouds still build up over the mountains, but we never get rain. So it stands to reason that the rain is being intercepted. Now when we are talking climate change, I would think that is pretty significant in changing the weather patterns. We are in agriculture, you would think putting food in peoples mouths would be more important than skiing. We are in the worst drought I have seen, our ponds are dry and we need moisture.
Earnest Mikita
Calhan
Questioning the governor’s values
OK. I have finally had enough with Joey Bunch of Colorado Politics fawning over Gov. Jared Polis after his Dec. 7 article dealing with the governor’s handling of the pandemic. He concludes the article by saying it is not fair to question the governor’s values. It certainly is! He has put businesses out of business. He has put workers out of work. He has basically shut down the restaurant business, which employs 380,000 people without transparency and without supporting data. He has signed legislature to basically kill the fossil fuels industry, which contributes billions of dollars each year to the Colorado economy.
If anyone looks at what the governor has done to the Colorado economy other than through Bunch’s fawning and biased eyes, it is certainly fair and called for to question the governor’s values.
Jon Whitney
Colorado Springs
Taxing health care workers
In response to the letter to the editor that criticized the governor’s decision about banning elective surgeries, I would like to point out that the governor isn’t banning them just to ban them.
Yes our hospitals should be a safe place for such procedures but our hospital staffs are overworked, overwhelmed and busy taking care of COVID patients because so many people refuse to wear masks and/or social distance. That’s why there is a ban — it has nothing to do with a liquor store being safer than a hospital — please look at the bigger picture. He’s not trying to cause Coloradans increased pain and suffering — far from it — he’s trying to mitigate it. But when Coloradans put their individual needs over those of the state as a whole you can’t expect to make everyone happy with the results.
Don’t blame Jared Polis for trying to do what is right in keeping Coloradans safe. Blame those who won’t do their part, which is causing this virus to continue to spread and thereby taxing our health care workers.
AnneMichelle Johnson
Colorado Springs
Let’s not forget our history
This Dec. 7 was the 79th remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day — “the day to live in infamy”. Yet I found no mention of this in The Gazette nor The Denver Post. Only ABC finished their nightly news with a remembrance, and Fox news had a short spot. So what is happening?
Are we so removed from that attack that we can’t remember our service members lost that day?
I flew the USA flag in their memory. Let’s not forget our history.
Bill Clewe
Monument