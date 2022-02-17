Real numbers on D-11 schools
The Gazette’s Feb. 10 editorial included, “D-11 ranks a disgraceful 159th in performance among the state’s 183 districts.” Educational performance en masse does not change overnight, it takes years, and it’s faster to destroy than to build. The school board controls the purse and, as such, can provide or deny necessary monies for teacher pay and retention, classroom supplies, and interventions (tiered and special education). This is educational equity. All three factors are required to increase school performance.
The editorial also points to “falling graduation rates and tanking proficiency scores” under Michael Thomas and then brazenly makes note that those scores are “disproportionately low among minorities.” All the while, new D-11 board members champion ignoring D-11’s found equity gaps, dismissing more than half of our student population.
Let’s expose the true numbers under Thomas’ leadership.
D-11’s graduation rates are trending upward with 71% on-time graduation for D-11’s Class of 2020 and, in traditional schools, 79% of the Class of 2020 graduated on-time. That’s a higher on-time graduation rate than the D-11 charter schools at 47%. Eastlake’s on-time graduation rates are trending down with only 5% of the Class of 2020 graduating on-time. Community Prep is at 20%. It appears that if we want improvement in D-11’s graduation rates we should close charter schools, not community schools.
In addition, over the past two, pandemic-stressed years falling scores were feared, yet, those scores are bouncing back thanks to the tireless work of us teachers with Thomas’ support. We are D-11.
Naomi Lopez
Colorado Springs
Extending charity, compassion
So Kathleen Perry objects to the selection of the Center for Strategic Ministry to operate the Westside Community Center (Your Viewpoint, Feb. 15) because the center is a “religious organization”? Whom would she suggest? Any organization can be said to hold a particular worldview that is different from other groups, whether it be Christian, non-Christian, secular, agnostic, humanist, or whatever.
I am in no way affiliated or associated with Woodmen Valley Chapel, but I am convinced that churches such as this are representative of all faith-based institutions that seek to extend charity and compassion to others, not just their own flock. If the Center for Strategic Ministry holds true to the teachings of their role model from 2,000 years ago, not personal or political agendas or biases, the west-side community will be well-served.
Alan Personius
Colorado Springs
Seasonal time change is modest
We’re hearing again about “massive difficulties” in our population as a result of changing Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time or vice versa. Making a one-hour time change, or sometimes more, is very common in our country. Whole families unthinkingly submit to a one-hour time change when they fly to Disney Land in California or, maybe even worse, to Disney World in Florida, a two-hour-time change! Even a casual drive into Kansas or Texas requires a one-hour time change. Businesspeople and tourists casually fly back and forth across time multiple U.S. zones routinely. Many do it multiple times per month. I did for 35 years. Airline personnel do it daily.
Evidently, almost nobody really experiences severe physical or psychological affects from such a casual time changes.
Seasonal time change has benefits and drawbacks, but there seems little evidence of widespread psychological difficulties in the general population. The psychologists must be citing the truly fragile people, but they can complain with “professional authority.” Really, seasonal time-change is modest. Our culture likes to complain about changes, but let’s not make too much about this one. Just casually fly over a time zone or two to Disney and enjoy the warm weather!
Arthur B. Cyphers
Colorado Springs
Unhappy but not in denial
Stephen Moore, you’re right. (Why are most liberals miserable?) I, a liberal, am unhappy. I’m unhappy because Republican-driven anti-vaxxing, anti-masking and anti-mandating have unnecessarily extended the pandemic. I’m unhappy because of the failure of the Build Back Better Act, which would provide financial and medical assistance to the less fortunate unlike Republican tax cuts aimed at securing a bigger piece of the pie for the fortunate few. I’m unhappy when church-attending, Bible-quoting “Christians” act very un-Christlike, think Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, to name just a few. I’m unhappy because our Supreme Court acts like God wrote the Constitution. I’m unhappy when flag-waving “patriots” storm our nation’s Capitol and attempt to destroy our democracy and Republicans turn a blind eye.
You claim I live my life in fear. I don’t fear those who aren’t like me. I don’t advocate for the banning of books by and about LGBTQ+ people and people of color. I don’t fear the teaching of our nation’s true history. What I fear is the possibility of the future of our planet and our democracy in the hands of a party that exhibits a serious lack of critical thinking skills, evidenced by the fact that the vast majority of Republicans believe the Big Lie, despite all proof to the contrary and despite a four-year litany of over 3,500 lies and misstatements propagated by the lie’s originator. I might be unhappy, but at least I’m not in denial.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs